SDL : How Hong Kong-listed Firms Can Improve ESG Reporting

Effective on January 1, 2016, the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEx) requires that all Hong Kong-listed companies disclose their environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. The disclosure process can be time consuming and resource intensive as the company needs to collect structured data on a company-wide scale - often taking months. KPMG recently highlighted that 37% of business leaders feel that the greatest barrier to addressing ESG concerns is limited ESG knowledge and expertise. Keeping up with changing regulation isn't easy, so we thought we'd share some insights on how to simplify your ESG reporting process, and meet the HKEx's requirements.

When it comes to disclosing information, companies must follow the HKEx ESG Reporting Guide, which requires reporting to two levels - 1. Comply or explain (C), 2. Recommended (R).

In responding to increased demand for information disclosure on ESG activities, HKEx requires a more comprehensive and uniform ESG reporting framework that is more in line with global standards. The new requirements - which took effect on January 1, 2019 - forces each listed company to develop their own ESG strategy and produce a detailed ESG report that meets international expectations. The new requirements also provide practical tools for preparation of an ESG report and also a standard template for ESG reports (which were not previously available).