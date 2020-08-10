SDL : Launches SDL : Trados Studio 2021 and SDL : Trados Live

New Hybrid Edition Offers Online and Offline Access to Industry’s Most Powerful Translation Solution

SDL (LSE: SDL), the intelligent language and content company, announces the launch of SDL Trados Studio 2021, a ground-breaking, dynamic translation solution offering true flexibility for busy translators and project managers.

The latest version of the industry’s leading Computer Assisted Translation (CAT) tool combines the power of SDL’s desktop software with access to the cloud-based translation and project management capabilities of SDL Trados Live – offering you a brand new way of working that boosts productivity and allows you to stay connected wherever you are. In addition, SDL Trados 2021 is now available on an annual subscription model – providing even greater flexibility.

“The world has shifted, and the translation community is adapting to more flexible ways of working,” explains Massimo Ghislandi, EVP of Translation Productivity, SDL. “SDL Trados Studio 2021 is delivering what customers and the industry have been waiting for – a solution that combines the power of the desktop with the flexibility of the cloud. It means you can choose exactly how, when and where you work.”

What’s new in SDL Trados Studio 2021?

SDL Trados Studio 2021 comes with a rich set of powerful new features and functionality to boost the productivity of translation teams. These include:

SDL Trados Live: Powered by SDL Language Cloud, this new and innovative translation productivity cloud from SDL works seamlessly with SDL Trados Studio to bring you a uniquely powerful online translation editor – coupled with a web-based project management and revision experience – that transforms the way you work. You can now strike the perfect balance between working online and offline.

SDL Trados Live Mobile App: Available to download for free from the Google Play and the Apple App Store, the SDL Trados Live app gives you the added flexibility of being able to manage your translation projects wherever you are, directly from your smartphone – create new projects, track your translation progress, check project due dates and lots more while on the move.

Improved Productivity: For users with a focus on desktop ways of working, the SDL Trados Studio 2021 desktop app includes a number of productivity enhancing features. SDL Trados Studio's renowned Translation Memory (TM) engine has been enhanced to deliver better results, faster – offering users greater accuracy and productivity. Quality Assurance (QA) checks are also improved due to the new intelligent TM technology – helping you deliver your work quicker and at a lower cost. SDL Trados Studio 2021 also makes it easier for users to complete jobs faster with enhanced display filtering.

Personalize the Experience: SDL AppStore, the localization industry's only app store, is now accessible directly from within SDL Trados Studio 2021. Offering 250+ apps, you can now customize your SDL Trados Studio environment faster and easier.

Subscription-based Licensing: You can now buy an annual subscription to SDL Trados Studio 2021 for both the Professional and Freelance editions, which means you no longer need to pay upfront for the perpetual license, giving you greater choice.

Nora Díaz, a full-time translator and interpreter who runs her own translation agency, recently trialed the latest version of SDL Trados Studio 2021. “As a long-time user of Studio, I like how SDL Trados Studio 2021 combines the familiarity of past versions of the program, with new, powerful features and improvements. SDL Trados Studio 2021 allows me to choose whether to work on my desktop or on the cloud, or combine both, with SDL Trados Live, opening new opportunities to use mobile devices in my workflow.”

SDL has been at the forefront of developing CAT solutions for over 35 years. By offering new ways to translate and manage projects, coupled with improvements in translation memory management and personalization, SDL Trados Studio 2021 delivers a unique translation experience that will meet the challenging and diverse needs of today’s translation industry.

