Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  SDL plc    SDL   GB0009376368

SDL PLC

(SDL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SDL : Machine Translation Now Available on Reynen Court Platform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 03:01am EDT

SDL Becomes First Language Partner to Offer Machine Translation Through Industry’s Leading Legal Technology Platform

SDL (LSE: SDL), the intelligent language and content company, is pleased to announce its machine translation (MT) technology is now available through the Reynen Court LLC platform, enabling legal firms and departments to easily provision and deploy SDL Machine Translation to securely translate any type of legal document or file.

The Reynen Court platform combines a content-rich solution store and a powerful control panel that simplifies the process for law firms and legal departments to source, evaluate, deploy, monitor and manage legal technology applications. Platform users can employ a nimble, modern multicloud technology strategy—one that includes on-premises data centers and virtual private clouds under the platform user’s direct control—without compromising informational security, environmental stability, and infrastructure control. The platform also allows users to manage software subscriptions and evaluate usage and consumption metrics from across its tech stack in one place, permitting them to optimize technological investment through the strategic deployment of legal technology.

“We regularly hear from our customers that machine translation is among their top investment priorities,” said Andy Klein, CEO of Reynen Court. “But those needs are not always predictable. That is why we are so excited to welcome SDL into the Reynen Court ecosystem. The combination of our platform and SDL’s market-leading machine translation solution will give every lawyer virtually immediate and secure access to best-in-class translation assistance at the push of a button.”

Reynen Court was established with support from a consortium of 19 leading global law firms, 13 of which currently work with SDL, and it only offers technology through its platform that meets robust security requirements. SDL’s secure machine translation technology conforms to Reynen Court’s stringent security protocols. The latest version of SDL Machine Translation goes beyond automatic translation and integrates with multiple platforms to power digital customer experience, eDiscovery, due diligence, contract review, analytics, internal communications and collaboration.

“We’re delighted that SDL Machine Translation is the first language technology to feature on the Reynen Court platform,” said Christophe Djaouani, EVP, SDL. “Our vision will ensure that legal teams around the world benefit from the latest advances in secure machine translation technology that transforms international communication and collaboration across their operations.”

SDL Machine Translation customers benefit from 120+ neural language pairs across a wide variety of languages, including some of the most challenging: Russian, Chinese (simplified) and Korean. A built-in secure training environment enables users to adapt generic language pairs using their own data to achieve better accuracy—allowing organizations to address very specific use cases and content profiles.

About SDL

SDL (LSE: SDL) is the intelligent language and content company. Our purpose is to enable global understanding, allowing organizations to communicate with their audiences worldwide, whatever the language, channel or touchpoint. We work with over 4,500 enterprise customers including 90 of the world’s top brands and the majority of the largest companies in our target sectors. We help our customers overcome their content challenges of volume, velocity, quality, fragmentation, compliance and understanding through our unique combination of language services, language technologies and content technologies. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Reynen Court

Reynen Court LLC (www.reynencourt.com) enables law firms and corporate legal departments to speed their adoption of AI and other new technologies. Our platform combines a solution store for legal technology with a powerful control panel that makes it easy to adopt and manage modern cloud-based software applications without having to trust firm or client content to the rapidly growing universe of vertically integrated SaaS providers. The platform also lets firms manage subscriptions and provisioning from one place and provides valuable telemetry and enhanced interoperability between and among third-party applications. Founded by serial Internet entrepreneur and former Cravath, Swaine and Moore associate Andrew D. Klein, Reynen Court is supported by a broad consortium of nineteen of the largest global law firms. Latham & Watkins, Clifford Chance and Orrick are also investors in the company. Clifford Chance and Latham & Watkins serve as co-chairs of the Reynen Court consortium. Paul Weiss serves as vice chair of the consortium.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SDL PLC
03:01aSDL : Machine Translation Now Available on Reynen Court Platform
BU
05/28SDL : Partners with DRUID to Power Multilingual Chatbot Conversations
BU
05/19SDL :  SDL Announces Certified Integration of Translation Management with Veeva ..
BU
05/07SDL : Trados Studio 2021 to Offer Hybrid of Both Online and Offline Capabilities
BU
05/04SDL : Announces Strategic Partnership with Aprimo to Help Brands Centrally Manag..
BU
04/16SDL : Offers Machine Translation Free of Charge to Health Science Professionals
BU
04/14SDL PLC : Final Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2019
BU
03/31SDL : Virtual Clinical Trials. Is the Impact of Covid-19 the New Normal?
PU
03/24UK companies delay results after regulators relax reporting rules
RE
03/17CEO UPDATE : SDL's Response to Covid-19
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 351 M 445 M 445 M
Net income 2020 14,3 M 18,1 M 18,1 M
Net cash 2020 37,3 M 47,3 M 47,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 36,0x
Yield 2020 1,49%
Capitalization 474 M 603 M 601 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 4 300
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart SDL PLC
Duration : Period :
SDL plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SDL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 600,14 GBp
Last Close Price 520,00 GBp
Spread / Highest target 26,9%
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adolfo Hernandez Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Hugh Clayton Non-Executive Chairman
Xenia Walters Chief Financial Officer & Director
Amanda Jane Gradden Independent Non-Executive Director
Alan James McWalter Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SDL PLC-12.75%603
ACCENTURE-0.99%132 814
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-1.48%117 255
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-5.25%101 713
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-6.08%68 820
VMWARE, INC.-1.33%62 773
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group