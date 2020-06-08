SDL : Machine Translation Now Available on Reynen Court Platform

SDL Becomes First Language Partner to Offer Machine Translation Through Industry’s Leading Legal Technology Platform

SDL (LSE: SDL), the intelligent language and content company, is pleased to announce its machine translation (MT) technology is now available through the Reynen Court LLC platform, enabling legal firms and departments to easily provision and deploy SDL Machine Translation to securely translate any type of legal document or file.

The Reynen Court platform combines a content-rich solution store and a powerful control panel that simplifies the process for law firms and legal departments to source, evaluate, deploy, monitor and manage legal technology applications. Platform users can employ a nimble, modern multicloud technology strategy—one that includes on-premises data centers and virtual private clouds under the platform user’s direct control—without compromising informational security, environmental stability, and infrastructure control. The platform also allows users to manage software subscriptions and evaluate usage and consumption metrics from across its tech stack in one place, permitting them to optimize technological investment through the strategic deployment of legal technology.

“We regularly hear from our customers that machine translation is among their top investment priorities,” said Andy Klein, CEO of Reynen Court. “But those needs are not always predictable. That is why we are so excited to welcome SDL into the Reynen Court ecosystem. The combination of our platform and SDL’s market-leading machine translation solution will give every lawyer virtually immediate and secure access to best-in-class translation assistance at the push of a button.”

Reynen Court was established with support from a consortium of 19 leading global law firms, 13 of which currently work with SDL, and it only offers technology through its platform that meets robust security requirements. SDL’s secure machine translation technology conforms to Reynen Court’s stringent security protocols. The latest version of SDL Machine Translation goes beyond automatic translation and integrates with multiple platforms to power digital customer experience, eDiscovery, due diligence, contract review, analytics, internal communications and collaboration.

“We’re delighted that SDL Machine Translation is the first language technology to feature on the Reynen Court platform,” said Christophe Djaouani, EVP, SDL. “Our vision will ensure that legal teams around the world benefit from the latest advances in secure machine translation technology that transforms international communication and collaboration across their operations.”

SDL Machine Translation customers benefit from 120+ neural language pairs across a wide variety of languages, including some of the most challenging: Russian, Chinese (simplified) and Korean. A built-in secure training environment enables users to adapt generic language pairs using their own data to achieve better accuracy—allowing organizations to address very specific use cases and content profiles.

About SDL

SDL (LSE: SDL) is the intelligent language and content company. Our purpose is to enable global understanding, allowing organizations to communicate with their audiences worldwide, whatever the language, channel or touchpoint. We work with over 4,500 enterprise customers including 90 of the world’s top brands and the majority of the largest companies in our target sectors. We help our customers overcome their content challenges of volume, velocity, quality, fragmentation, compliance and understanding through our unique combination of language services, language technologies and content technologies. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Reynen Court

Reynen Court LLC (www.reynencourt.com) enables law firms and corporate legal departments to speed their adoption of AI and other new technologies. Our platform combines a solution store for legal technology with a powerful control panel that makes it easy to adopt and manage modern cloud-based software applications without having to trust firm or client content to the rapidly growing universe of vertically integrated SaaS providers. The platform also lets firms manage subscriptions and provisioning from one place and provides valuable telemetry and enhanced interoperability between and among third-party applications. Founded by serial Internet entrepreneur and former Cravath, Swaine and Moore associate Andrew D. Klein, Reynen Court is supported by a broad consortium of nineteen of the largest global law firms. Latham & Watkins, Clifford Chance and Orrick are also investors in the company. Clifford Chance and Latham & Watkins serve as co-chairs of the Reynen Court consortium. Paul Weiss serves as vice chair of the consortium.

