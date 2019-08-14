Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  SDL plc    SDL   GB0009376368

SDL PLC

(SDL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SDL : Partners with Tagence to Offer Organizations Structured Environment to Create, Manage and Deliver Content

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 03:01am EDT

SDL Tridion Docs Removes Complexities Involved with Managing Content Supply Chain, Reducing Content Lifecycle from Months to Just a Few Days

SDL (LSE: SDL), a global leader in content creation, translation and delivery, has partnered with Tagence, Inc., experts in helping federal, state and local government and private sector organizations manage data and content globally. Together, SDL and Tagence will enable governments and enterprises to rapidly create, manage and deliver content within a structured authoring environment, based on SDL Tridion Docs, a DITA-based component content management system (CCMS).

Engaging with internal and external audiences, across multiple languages, introduces complex, costly challenges for organizations, particularly in regulated industries. One small update to a directive or policy document could take a year before all changes are made across all versions. The partnership addresses these challenges, offering customers a structured content management environment to substantially reduce their content cycle, from request through to completion, in some cases from a year to a few days.

“We’re delighted to partner with SDL and its intelligent structured authoring approach to solve highly complex content problems facing governments and commercial enterprises,” said Jennifer Rhodes, EVP, Tagence. “Combined with our passion for fusing technology with real business understanding, we can ensure that customers can always achieve transformative business results.”

Tagence brings a smart approach to guiding and managing the exponential growth from unmanaged content. Some of Tagence’s services include change management, eDiscovery and repository-analysis, content compliance and migration, and information archiving. With SDL Tridion Docs, governments and companies can now move towards a controlled and streamlined structured authoring environment, centralizing the creation, review, translation and delivery of content to internal and external audiences. Tagence’s approach enables organizations to meet the highest security directives and compliance standards, including S1000D, 5015.2-compliant records management, HIPAA and PII/PHI.

“Organizations dealing with highly sensitive, restricted content face particularly tough challenges. Each piece of content needs to be securely managed throughout its lifecycle. Imagine thousands of pieces of content, across multiple languages and formats. It’s almost impossible for organizations to handle this without a structured approach,” said Thomas Labarthe, Chief Revenue Officer at SDL. “Our partnership tackles these challenges head on – giving customers an environment to effectively manage their complex content supply chain, from creating and managing documents, all the way through to delivery.”

Tagence uses industry experience and change management practices to transform content and bridge the silos between departments to create a continuous customer journey. SDL Tridion Docs allows companies to plan publications, create content, manage versions, assemble publications, and apply workflows, all from a centralized system. Tagence’s experienced professionals support organizations in identifying redundant and non-compliant information and implement effective content solutions. Tagence will begin implementing SDL products as part of their goal to help global customers reduce risk, gain insight, and increase productivity.

About Tagence, Inc.

Tagence provides content management solutions, business process analysis, automation, and advisory services to government, not-for-profit and commercial clients. Organizations as diverse as the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Securities & Exchange Commission, and the National Geographic Society rely on Tagence to solve their business problems with the right mix of technology and expertise. With the help of our experienced team, our clients mitigate risk, become more efficient, and gain new insight from their enterprise content. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About SDL

SDL (LSE: SDL) is the global leader in content creation, translation and delivery. For over 27 years we've helped companies communicate with confidence and deliver transformative business results by enabling powerful experiences that engage customers across multiple touchpoints worldwide. Are you in the know? Find out why 90 of the top 100 global companies work with and trust us on SDL.com. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SDL PLC
03:01aSDL : Partners with Tagence to Offer Organizations Structured Environment to Cre..
BU
02:57aSDL : is Excited to Partner with Tagence
PU
08/12LANGUAGE RPA : The Coming of Age for Language Technologies
PU
08/06SDL PLC : Half Year Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019
BU
08/01SDL : Looking forward to SDL Trados Studio 2019 Service Release 2
PU
08/01SDL : The Answer to Writer's Block?
PU
07/24SDL : Can Adaptable Machine Translation Drive Your Digital Transformation?
PU
07/22SDL : Omron Automation Americas Teams up With SDL and Dept to Launch New Website..
BU
07/19SDL : When Just “Vanilla" Content Won't Do
PU
07/10SDL : How Hong Kong-listed Firms Can Improve ESG Reporting
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 374 M
EBIT 2019 36,6 M
Net income 2019 21,5 M
Finance 2019 23,7 M
Yield 2019 1,40%
P/E ratio 2019 21,2x
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,20x
EV / Sales2020 1,10x
Capitalization 474 M
Chart SDL PLC
Duration : Period :
SDL plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SDL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 637,57  GBp
Last Close Price 522,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 48,5%
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adolfo Hernandez Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Hugh Clayton Non-Executive Chairman
Xenia Walters Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Amanda Jane Gradden Independent Non-Executive Director
Alan James McWalter Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SDL PLC9.32%571
ACCENTURE36.78%121 057
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION17.99%118 814
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES18.66%118 251
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING28.67%71 978
VMWARE, INC.15.22%64 757
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group