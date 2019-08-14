SDL : Partners with Tagence to Offer Organizations Structured Environment to Create, Manage and Deliver Content

SDL Tridion Docs Removes Complexities Involved with Managing Content Supply Chain, Reducing Content Lifecycle from Months to Just a Few Days

SDL (LSE: SDL), a global leader in content creation, translation and delivery, has partnered with Tagence, Inc., experts in helping federal, state and local government and private sector organizations manage data and content globally. Together, SDL and Tagence will enable governments and enterprises to rapidly create, manage and deliver content within a structured authoring environment, based on SDL Tridion Docs, a DITA-based component content management system (CCMS).

Engaging with internal and external audiences, across multiple languages, introduces complex, costly challenges for organizations, particularly in regulated industries. One small update to a directive or policy document could take a year before all changes are made across all versions. The partnership addresses these challenges, offering customers a structured content management environment to substantially reduce their content cycle, from request through to completion, in some cases from a year to a few days.

“We’re delighted to partner with SDL and its intelligent structured authoring approach to solve highly complex content problems facing governments and commercial enterprises,” said Jennifer Rhodes, EVP, Tagence. “Combined with our passion for fusing technology with real business understanding, we can ensure that customers can always achieve transformative business results.”

Tagence brings a smart approach to guiding and managing the exponential growth from unmanaged content. Some of Tagence’s services include change management, eDiscovery and repository-analysis, content compliance and migration, and information archiving. With SDL Tridion Docs, governments and companies can now move towards a controlled and streamlined structured authoring environment, centralizing the creation, review, translation and delivery of content to internal and external audiences. Tagence’s approach enables organizations to meet the highest security directives and compliance standards, including S1000D, 5015.2-compliant records management, HIPAA and PII/PHI.

“Organizations dealing with highly sensitive, restricted content face particularly tough challenges. Each piece of content needs to be securely managed throughout its lifecycle. Imagine thousands of pieces of content, across multiple languages and formats. It’s almost impossible for organizations to handle this without a structured approach,” said Thomas Labarthe, Chief Revenue Officer at SDL. “Our partnership tackles these challenges head on – giving customers an environment to effectively manage their complex content supply chain, from creating and managing documents, all the way through to delivery.”

Tagence uses industry experience and change management practices to transform content and bridge the silos between departments to create a continuous customer journey. SDL Tridion Docs allows companies to plan publications, create content, manage versions, assemble publications, and apply workflows, all from a centralized system. Tagence’s experienced professionals support organizations in identifying redundant and non-compliant information and implement effective content solutions. Tagence will begin implementing SDL products as part of their goal to help global customers reduce risk, gain insight, and increase productivity.

About Tagence, Inc.

Tagence provides content management solutions, business process analysis, automation, and advisory services to government, not-for-profit and commercial clients. Organizations as diverse as the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Securities & Exchange Commission, and the National Geographic Society rely on Tagence to solve their business problems with the right mix of technology and expertise. With the help of our experienced team, our clients mitigate risk, become more efficient, and gain new insight from their enterprise content. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About SDL

SDL (LSE: SDL) is the global leader in content creation, translation and delivery. For over 27 years we've helped companies communicate with confidence and deliver transformative business results by enabling powerful experiences that engage customers across multiple touchpoints worldwide. Are you in the know? Find out why 90 of the top 100 global companies work with and trust us on SDL.com. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

