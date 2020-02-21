Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  SDL plc    SDL   GB0009376368

SDL PLC

(SDL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/21 07:12:47 am
570 GBp   -5.00%
07:12aSDL : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
07:07aSDL : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
02/053 PILLARS TO BUSINESS GROWTH : Integration, Co-operation and Communication Between People and Technologies
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SDL : Price Monitoring Extension

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 07:07am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
SDL PLC - SDL
Price Monitoring Extension
Released 12:02 21-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 7733D
SDL PLC
21 February 2020

Price Monitoring Extension

The auction call period has been extended in this security by 5 minutes.

Auction call extensions give London Stock Exchange electronic order book users a further opportunity to review the prices and sizes of orders entered in an individual security's auction call before the execution occurs. A price monitoring extension is activated when the matching process would have otherwise resulted in an execution price that is a pre-determined percentage above or below the price of the most recent automated execution today.

The applicable percentage is set by reference to a security's Millennium Exchange sector. This is set out in the Sector Breakdown tab of the Parameters document at www.londonstockexchange.com/tradingservices


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
PMESEEFEFESSESE
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Price Monitoring Extension - RNS

Disclaimer

SDL plc published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 12:06:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SDL PLC
07:12aSDL : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
07:07aSDL : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
02/053 PILLARS TO BUSINESS GROWTH : Integration, Co-operation and Communication Betwe..
PU
02/05SDL : Regulatory and Compliance Demands Flagged as Top Challenge for Digital-fir..
PU
2019SDL : Tridion Sites Named Most Scalable Web Content Management Platform
BU
2019SDL : Tridion Docs Named Industry's #1 Component Content Management System
BU
2019SDL : The Global Data Explosion in the Legal Industry
PU
2019SDL : Remaining Competitive in Challenging Times
PU
2019SDL : Inspiring Women in Localization Panel Offers Tips for Success
PU
2019MDR/IVDR : 3 Best Practices for Compliance
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 374 M
EBIT 2019 35,5 M
Net income 2019 21,1 M
Finance 2019 24,1 M
Yield 2019 1,25%
P/E ratio 2019 25,1x
P/E ratio 2020 20,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,40x
EV / Sales2020 1,28x
Capitalization 546 M
Chart SDL PLC
Duration : Period :
SDL plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SDL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 672,86  GBp
Last Close Price 600,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 29,2%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adolfo Hernandez Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Hugh Clayton Non-Executive Chairman
Xenia Walters Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Amanda Jane Gradden Independent Non-Executive Director
Alan James McWalter Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SDL PLC0.67%703
ACCENTURE1.58%135 826
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION12.82%133 926
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES2.50%112 557
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.6.31%78 048
VMWARE, INC.6.94%66 487
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group