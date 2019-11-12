SDL : Tridion Docs Named Industry's #1 Component Content Management System

Independent Analyst Firm Ars Logica Scores SDL Highest Among Top 11 Platforms

SDL (LSE: SDL), a global leader in content creation, translation and delivery, is pleased to announce that SDL Tridion Docs has been recognized as the market’s top-performing component-based content management system (“CCMS”) by independent analyst firm Ars Logica. SDL Tridion Docs is an intelligent content management system that enables businesses to increase employee productivity, while ensuring accuracy and consistency in the authoring of business critical information such as product documentation, policies and procedures, at scale globally.

SDL Tridion Docs is ranked first in categories of critical importance to business users and the robustness of its technical underpinnings. Source: Compass Guide to Component Content Management Systems – Consolidated Vendor Scorecard (October 2019), Ars Logica (Graphic: Business Wire)

The newly published Compass Guide to Component Content Management Systems report reviews the 11 CCMS technology platforms that Ars Logica considers most relevant in the current market. Tridion Docs received the highest score in both ‘Overall Business Category Score’ and ‘Overall Technical Category Score’, outranking all the other CCMS platforms (see Figure 1 below). SDL’s CCMS was adjudged to lead the industry in component lifecycle management, workflow, collaboration and information governance, localization and translation management, process efficiency and cost containment, scalability, development tools, and strength of technical ecosystem.

“Measured by market share, SDL has long been the de facto leader in component content management. This report, which is our first on the CCMS market, provides historical context for this leadership position – along with current, metrics-based assessments of the Tridion Docs platform in categories of critical importance to both marketers and technologists,” said Tony White, Founder of Ars Logica. “In combination with its Tridion Sites solution for web content management, which together form SDL’s Tridion DX framework, SDL offers the single-most compelling product for global enterprises that must manage both their structured and unstructured content.”

SDL’s Tridion Docs is primarily used by large enterprises and those producing large volumes of documentation, particularly within the financial services, life sciences, manufacturing and automotive sectors, with customers such as Philips Healthcare, DAF Trucks and insurer California Casualty. Over 80% of SDL customers reported an ROI on SDL Tridion Docs in 18-24 months or less.

“This is a significant validation of our Tridion Docs solution, which enables companies to bring together multiple contributors to easily and accurately create, translate and deliver structured content,” commented Jim Saunders, Chief Product Officer of SDL. “We have regularly been recognized by Ars Logica as a leader in the web content management market so to be named as the industry leader in their inaugural review into the CCMS market is a great honor. With the CCMS market gaining increasing traction, we are well-positioned to capitalize on this expansion.

SDL Tridion Docs provides an intelligent way for companies to create, translate, manage and deliver structured content such as financial and legal documents, technical product documents and eLearning material that often involves dozens of contributors – from authors to subject matter experts, translators and reviewers. Authors can create content in different languages across any format and output, including AI applications, smart or connected-devices, while avoiding content duplication across the enterprise.

The Compass Guide to Component Content Management Systems (Consolidated Vendor Scorecard) can be accessed here.

