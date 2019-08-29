Log in
SDL plc    SDL   GB0009376368

SDL PLC

(SDL)
08/29
492.5 GBp   +1.13%
SDL : Tridion Sites 9.1 Now Available

08/29/2019 | 05:38am EDT

SDL’s Web Content Management (WCM) Platform Helps Brands Get Smarter with Digital Content, Integrating with CRM, eCommerce and DAM Platforms

SDL (LSE: SDL), a global leader in content creation, translation, management and delivery, today launches SDL Tridion Sites 9.1, its latest web content management platform. Driving improved efficiency for marketers and digital teams, it now provides users with centralized access to content and data repositories from elsewhere in their organization, making it even easier to deliver highly relevant digital content to audiences globally.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190829005299/en/

SDL Tridion Site 9.1 (Photo: Business Wire)

SDL Tridion Site 9.1 (Photo: Business Wire)

Despite ambitions to deliver personalized digital experiences, marketers are struggling to manage the speed and velocity of content required to engage with global customers. Disjointed technology stacks, accessing third party systems, and manual processes are to blame, leading to enormous inefficiencies across the content supply chain.

The latest version of SDL Tridion Sites addresses these challenges, bridging organizational and technology silos. It eliminates inefficiencies across the entire content marketing process, while making the most of existing IT investments. More specifically, SDL Tridion Sites 9.1 gives marketers the ability to:

  • Automate content driven marketing: reduce manual efforts, eliminate content duplication and help global teams to collaborate easily using a unified environment to quickly access information sitting in any content or data repository.
  • Make smarter use of content: easily mix different content types to create rich, media-led experiences across the different stages of the customer journey.
  • Engage in new ways: easily and quickly engage on any existing or emerging digital channel or device with smart conversations to build brand trust and advocacy.
  • Explore new digital revenues:quickly add eCommerce capabilities to digital channels to contribute to business growth.

The new SDL Tridion Integration Framework allows marketers to easily plug SDL Tridion Sites into a wide variety of technologies. Based on this framework, SDL releases connectors for SAP Commerce Cloud, Salesforce CRM, and an upcoming connector for Aprimo DAM. The Partner Community has already built an integration for Bynder DAM, and more will follow.

“We’re delighted to announce major enhancements to SDL Tridion Sites, making it even easier for everyone across the content supply chain to publish any type of digital content – to any market,” said Jim Saunders, Chief Product Officer, at SDL. “As an example, daily work for web editors is simplified through a single view on all assets combined with streamlined capabilities to manage, edit, translate and deliver all content. The pre-built connectors, add-ons and accelerators ensure these integrations are quick to activate and easy to upgrade.”

“Companies struggle with a mash of technology, systems and processes. It’s what’s holding many back from delivering those exceptional experiences that customers now want,” explains Marc Vieleers, CEO of EXLRT. “SDL Tridion Sites 9.1 helps companies achieve that much-needed business agility, prevent vendor lock-in and become smarter with their content operations by simply connecting their existing technologies. It opens the door to customers experiencing highly engaging, media-led experiences.”

Consistently included among the top WCM vendors in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Web Content Management since 2001, and recently recognized among the top two WCM platforms by industry analyst Ars Logica, SDL Tridion Sites is a powerful web content management solution. SDL Tridion Sites 9.1 enables companies to effectively create and manage combined marketing, commerce and product-led content across global web, digital and mobile properties to deliver continuous digital experiences. It scales to any number of sites, channels, languages and brands and is highly interoperable, protecting existing technology investments.

About SDL

SDL (LSE: SDL) is the global leader in content creation, translation and delivery. For over 27 years we've helped companies communicate with confidence and deliver transformative business results by enabling powerful experiences that engage customers across multiple touchpoints worldwide. Are you in the know? Find out why 90 of the top 100 global companies work with and trust us on SDL.com. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2019
