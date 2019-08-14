SDL : is Excited to Partner with Tagence

One of the most exciting aspects of working with customers is getting to learn about how they do business. What do their daily lives look like, exploring the way data is used and moved around, and understanding the bottlenecks or efficiency gaps that exist. Then being able to address those processes as customer advocates and demonstrate solutions that can effect real improvements and ROI. Something that comes up very regularly is that businesses and government agencies tend to focus on the storage and movement of whole files and frequently get wrapped up on processes that are heavy on duplication and redundancy because they lack an effective way to know what they have and how to put it together. We noticed that many of our customers spent quite a bit of time each day chasing down the correct versions of their content, trying to organize large amounts of duplicates in copy-style collaboration approaches, and even more time was spent trying to keep regulated and policy-driven formats under control. When translation requirements are present, this compounds matters even more, as there will be at least one whole new set of content going around.





We looked at this situation and said, 'There has to be a better way!' That was when we started exploring componentized content management solutions (CCMS) which looks more on the individual content within the documents and helps focus and drive collaboration where it is most needed. After a somewhat lengthy research period, during which we explored multiple CCMS products and companies, we identified SDL as a strong leader with a portfolio of solutions that we felt could fill customers' needs. At the same time, during communications with SDL, Tagence's capabilities with implementing solutions and Change Management pair well with SDL's overall solutions.