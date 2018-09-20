SDX Energy : Recent press speculation

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY SDX TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 ('MAR'). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ('RIS'), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

20 September 2018

SDX ENERGY INC.

('SDX' or the 'Company')

Recent press speculation

SDX Energy Inc. (TSXV, AIM: SDX), the North Africa focused oil and gas company, notes the recent press speculation relating to the Company.

The Board confirms that it is in discussions for the acquisition of a significant package of assets in Egypt from BP (the 'Acquisition'). The Acquisition would constitute a reverse take-over under Rule 14 of the AIM Rules for Companies and would be subject to Shareholder approval.

In accordance with the AIM Rules the Company's shares have been suspended from trading on AIM with immediate effect and will remain suspended until an AIM admission document has been published or until the Company confirms that the Acquisition is not proceeding. Trading in the shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange will also be halted during such time.

A further announcement will be made as and when appropriate.

