SDX Energy : Update on Potential Acquisition

10/18/2018 | 08:08am CEST

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY SDX TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

18 October 2018

SDX ENERGY INC.

("SDX" or the "Company")

Update on Potential Acquisition

SDX Energy Inc. (TSXV, AIM: SDX), the North Africa focused oil and gas company, announces that, further to the announcement made on 20 September 2018, discussions regarding its proposed acquisition of a significant package of assets in Egypt from BP have been terminated by mutual agreement.

The Company has requested for the restoration of trading on both AIM and the TSX Venture Exchange.

SDX continues, in line with its stated strategy, to review and pursue inorganic growth opportunities across its areas of operations in North Africa.

- Ends -

For further information:

SDX Energy Inc.

Paul Welch

Mark Reid

President and Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +44 203 219 5640

Tel: +44 203 219 5640

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

Callum Stewart/Nicholas Rhodes/Ashton Clanfield

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Joint Broker)

David Porter/Nick Tulloch Tel: +44 207 7894 7000

GMP FirstEnergy (Joint Broker)

Jonathan Wright/David van Erp Tel: +44 207 448 0200

Celicourt (PR)

Mark Antelme/Jimmy Lea/Ollie Mills Tel: +44 207 520 9261

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This document contains certain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or are not statements of historical fact should be viewed as forward-looking statements. In particular, statements concerning the Company's strategy should be viewed as forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on certain assumptions and although management of SDX consider these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to them, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because SDX can give no assurances that they may prove to be correct. Numerous risks and uncertainties could also cause the actual events and results to differ materially from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. SDX disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Disclaimer

SDX Energy Inc. published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 06:07:04 UTC
