SDX Energy : Update on Potential Acquisition

18 October 2018

SDX ENERGY INC.

("SDX" or the "Company")

Update on Potential Acquisition

SDX Energy Inc. (TSXV, AIM: SDX), the North Africa focused oil and gas company, announces that, further to the announcement made on 20 September 2018, discussions regarding its proposed acquisition of a significant package of assets in Egypt from BP have been terminated by mutual agreement.

The Company has requested for the restoration of trading on both AIM and the TSX Venture Exchange.

SDX continues, in line with its stated strategy, to review and pursue inorganic growth opportunities across its areas of operations in North Africa.

