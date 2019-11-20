Log in
SDX ENERGY PLC
SDX ENER : Directorate Change

11/20/2019

RNS Number : 9538T

SDX Energy PLC

20 November 2019

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY SDX TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

20 November 2019

SDX ENERGY PLC

("SDX" or the "Company")

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

SDX Energy Plc (AIM: SDX), the MENA-focused oil and gas company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Amr Al Menhali as Non- Executive Director of SDX.

In September 2019, Mr. Al Menhali was appointed Chief Executive Ocer of Waha Capital, SDX's largest shareholderwith a 19.48% interest in the Company. He has a track record of over 20 years in senior leadership positions across a number of high proﬁle institutions, with expertise in strategy, ﬁnance, risk, credit and corporate governance. Mr. Al Menhali has also served on the boards of prominent regional and international companies in diverse sectors and industry bodies, including the UAE Banks Federation.

Michael Doyle, Non-Executive Chairman of SDX, commented:

"We are very pleased to welcome Mr. Al Menhali to the Board of SDX as a Non-Executive Director. His appointment demonstrates the ongoing support of our largest shareholder, Waha Capital. Mr. Al Menhali has signiﬁcant experience in senior management and board positions across a number of high profile institutions in our operating region and we are looking forward to his contribution and insight as the Company continues to deliver on its objectives."

Amr Al Menhali, aged 39, has held the following directorships and/or partnerships in the past five years:

Current Directorships/Partnerships

Previous

Directorships/Partnerships

Waha Capital PJSC

Al Hilal Bank

GFH Financial Group

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC

UAE Banking Federation

Abu Dhabi Finance

Waha Capital PJSC, through its wholly owned subsidiary SDX SPV Ltd, owns 39,876,803 ordinary shares in the Company although Mr. Al Menhali owns no ordinary shares in the Company in a personal capacity ahead of appointment.

There are no further disclosures required to be made pursuant to Schedule 2 paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules.

About SDX

SDX is an international oil and gas exploration, production and development company, headquartered in London, United Kingdom, with a principal focus on MENA. In Egypt, SDX has a working interest in three producing assets. In the South Disouq gas ﬁeld in the Nile Delta, the Company has a 55% operated interest. In the Eastern Desert, adjacent to the Gulf of Suez, the Company has two non-operated oil interests; 50% in North West Gemsa and 50% in Meseda. In Morocco, SDX has a 75% working interest in the Sebou concession, situated in the Gharb Basin. These producing gas assets in Morocco are characterised by exceptionally low operating costs and ﬁxed priced gas contracts making them particularly resilient in a low oil price environment. SDX's portfolio also includes high impact exploration opportunities in both Egypt and Morocco.

For further information, please see the Company's website atwww.sdxenergy.comor the Company's filed documents atwww.sedar.com.

For further information:

SDX Energy Plc

Michael Doyle

Non-Executive Chairman

Tel: +44 203 219 5640

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

Callum Stewart

Nicholas Rhodes

Ashton Clanfield

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Joint Broker)

David Porter

Tel: +44 207 7894 7000

GMP FirstEnergy (Joint Broker)

Jonathan Wright

Tel: +44 207 448 0200

Celicourt (PR)

Mark Antelme/Jimmy Lea/Ollie Mills

Tel: +44 208 434 2754

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

Disclaimer

SDX Energy Inc. published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 07:59:02 UTC
