SDX ENER : Implications of FCA Announcement of 21 March 2020

RNS Number : 1230H
SDX Energy PLC
23 March 2020
23 March 2020
SDX ENERGY PLC ("SDX" or the "Company")
IMPLICATIONS OF FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY ANNOUNCEMENT OF 21 MARCH 2020 REQUESTING ALL LISTED
COMPANIES TO OBSERVE MORATORIUM ON PUBLICATION OF PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
SDX Energy Plc (AIM: SDX), the MENA-focused oil and gas company, announces that as a result of the announcement made by the Financial Conduct Authority on 21 March 2020 requesting that, as a result of COVID-19 uncertainties, all listed companies should observe a moratorium on the publication of preliminary ﬁnancial statements for at least two weeks, it has been forced to delay today's planned publication of its preliminary financial statements andits audited financial and operating results for the year ended31 December 2019.
The Company is in dialogue with AIM and other regulatory authorities on this matter and will endeavour to seek permission to release its preliminary financial statements and its audited financial and operating results for the year ended31 December 2019 as soon as possible.
For further information:
SDX Energy Plc
Mark Reid
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +44 203 219 5640
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)
Callum Stewart
Simon Mensley
Ashton Clanfield
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7710 7600
Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Joint Broker)
David Porter
Tel: +44 (0) 207 7894 7000
Peel Hunt LLP (Joint Broker)
Richard Crichton
David McKeown
Tel: +44 (0) 207 418 8900
Camarco (PR)
Billy Clegg/Owen Roberts/Violet Wilson
Tel: +44 (0) 203 757 4980
This announcement does not contain inside information.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contactrns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.
END
NORFFFIFVLIFFII