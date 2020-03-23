Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  SDX Energy PLC       CA78410A1075

SDX ENERGY PLC
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SDX ENER : Implications of FCA Announcement of 21 March 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 03:12am EDT

RNS Number : 1230H

SDX Energy PLC

23 March 2020

23 March 2020

SDX ENERGY PLC ("SDX" or the "Company")

IMPLICATIONS OF FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY ANNOUNCEMENT OF 21 MARCH 2020 REQUESTING ALL LISTED

COMPANIES TO OBSERVE MORATORIUM ON PUBLICATION OF PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

SDX Energy Plc (AIM: SDX), the MENA-focused oil and gas company, announces that as a result of the announcement made by the Financial Conduct Authority on 21 March 2020 requesting that, as a result of COVID-19 uncertainties, all listed companies should observe a moratorium on the publication of preliminary ﬁnancial statements for at least two weeks, it has been forced to delay today's planned publication of its preliminary financial statements andits audited financial and operating results for the year ended31 December 2019.

The Company is in dialogue with AIM and other regulatory authorities on this matter and will endeavour to seek permission to release its preliminary financial statements and its audited financial and operating results for the year ended31 December 2019 as soon as possible.

For further information:

SDX Energy Plc

Mark Reid

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +44 203 219 5640

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

Callum Stewart

Simon Mensley

Ashton Clanfield

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Joint Broker)

David Porter

Tel: +44 (0) 207 7894 7000

Peel Hunt LLP (Joint Broker)

Richard Crichton

David McKeown

Tel: +44 (0) 207 418 8900

Camarco (PR)

Billy Clegg/Owen Roberts/Violet Wilson

Tel: +44 (0) 203 757 4980

This announcement does not contain inside information.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contactrns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

NORFFFIFVLIFFII

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

SDX Energy plc published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 07:11:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SDX ENERGY PLC
03:12aSDX ENER : Implications of FCA Announcement of 21 March 2020
PU
03/19SDX ENER : Update on drilling operations in Morocco and Egypt
PU
03/10SDX ENER : Result of Rabul-3 Well, West Gharib, Egypt
PU
03/04SDX ENER : Update on drilling operations in Morocco and Egypt
PU
02/25SDX ENER : ENERGY PLC - Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker
AQ
02/25SDX ENER : Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker
PU
02/14SDX ENER : ENERGY PLC - Commencement of drilling operations at South Disouq in E..
AQ
02/14SDX ENER : Commencement of drilling operations, South Disouq
PU
02/14SDX ENER : ENERGY PLC ("" or the "Company") - Commencement of drilling operation..
AQ
02/07SDX ENER : ENERGY PLC - Directorate Change
AQ
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Reid Chief Executive Officer, Secretary & Director
Michael Edmond Doyle Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Box Chief Financial Officer & Director
Amr Saad Omar Al-Menhali Non-Executive Director
Timothy James Thornton Linacre Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SDX ENERGY PLC-42.19%61
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.73%1 561 169
CNOOC LIMITED-0.16%41 044
CONOCOPHILLIPS-58.73%29 018
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-58.35%20 308
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED-52.60%12 060
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group