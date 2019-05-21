Sea Limited : Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) (“Sea” or the “Company”) today announced its
financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.
First Quarter 2019 Highlights
Group
Total adjusted revenue was US$578.8 million, up 193.8%
year-on-year from US$197.0 million for the first quarter of 2018
and up 48.7% quarter-on-quarter from US$389.3 million for the
fourth quarter of 2018.
Total adjusted EBITDA was US$(32.0) million, compared to
US$(144.7) million for the first quarter of 2018 and US$(203.6)
million for the fourth quarter of 2018.
Digital Entertainment
Adjusted revenue was US$393.3 million, up 169.3% year-on-year from
US$146.0 million for the first quarter of 2018 and an increase of
70.0% quarter-on-quarter from US$231.4 million for the fourth
quarter of 2018.
Adjusted EBITDA was US$225.8 million, up 310.5% year-on-year from
US$55.0 million for the first quarter of 2018 and an increase of
114.7% quarter-on-quarter from US$105.2 million for the fourth
quarter of 2018.
Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 57.4% for the first quarter of
2019, from 37.7% for the first quarter of 2018 and 45.5% for the
fourth quarter of 2018.
Quarterly active users (“QAUs”) reached 271.6 million, an increase
of 114.4% year-on-year from 126.7 million for the first quarter of
2018 and up 25.6% quarter-on-quarter from 216.2 million for the
fourth quarter of 2018.
Quarterly paying users grew strongly, accounting for 7.6% of QAUs
for the first quarter of 2019, increasing from 5.7% for the same
period in 2018, and 5.5% in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Average revenue per user was US$1.4 compared to US$1.2 for the
first quarter of 2018 and US$1.1 for the fourth quarter of 2018.
Free Fire continued to grow and recently achieved more than
450 million registered users and more than 50 million peak daily
active users from over 130 markets worldwide. According to App
Annie, in the first quarter of 2019, Free Fire was the
second most downloaded mobile game globally across the Apple App
Store and Google Play Store combined and the top mobile game in
Latin America by monthly active users and downloads1.
Our inaugural Free Fire World Cup attracted more than 27 million
online views in total and recorded peak concurrent viewers of over
1.1 million on YouTube.
In April 2019, we held Garena World 2019, our region’s largest
eSports event, in Bangkok, Thailand. The event attracted
approximately 270 thousand visitors, with total online views for
the various tournaments topping 30 million.
We recently announced that we will be publishing Call of Duty®:
Mobile, a mobile version of the classic action game developed
jointly by Activision and Tencent Games, under our right of first
refusal arrangement with Tencent.
1 Latin America rankings data for App Annie is based on
Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Uruguay. No monthly
active user data available for Uruguay.
E-commerce
Adjusted revenue was US$149.2 million, up 342.1% year-on-year from
US$33.7 million for the first quarter of 2018. It was also up
17.6% quarter-on-quarter from US$126.9 million for the fourth
quarter of 2018.
Adjusted revenue included US$102.0 million of marketplace revenue1,
up 362.6% year-on-year from US$22.0 million for the first quarter
of 2018 and up 16.4% quarter-on-quarter from US$87.6 million for
the fourth quarter of 2018, and US$47.2 million of product revenue2,
up 303.6% year-on-year from US$11.7 million for the first quarter
of 2018 and up 20.2% quarter-on-quarter from US$39.3 million in
the fourth quarter of 2018.
Gross merchandise value (“GMV”) was US$3.5 billion, an increase of
81.8% year-on-year from US$1.9 billion for the first quarter of
2018 and up 3.0% quarter-on-quarter from US$3.4 billion for the
fourth quarter of 2018.
Adjusted revenue as a percentage of GMV increased to 4.2% in the
first quarter of 2019, up from 3.7% in the previous quarter and
1.7% for the same period a year ago.
Gross orders for the quarter totaled 203.5 million, an increase of
82.7% year-on-year from 111.4 million for the first quarter of
2018 and on par with the 206.9 million for the fourth quarter of
2018.
Sales and marketing as a percentage of GMV further decreased to
4.2% in the first quarter of 2019, down from 5.4% in the previous
quarter and 6.6% for the same period a year ago. Sales and
marketing expenses in absolute dollar terms decreased
quarter-on-quarter in the first quarter of 2019 to US$147.9
million compared to US$184.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Adjusted EBITDA was US$(235.3) million, compared to US$(179.6)
million for the first quarter of 2018 and US$(277.5) million for
the fourth quarter of 2018.
In Taiwan, Shopee recorded a positive quarterly adjusted EBITDA
before allocation of the headquarters’ common expenses in the
first quarter of 2019.
In Indonesia, Shopee’s largest market, Shopee recorded 83.5
million orders in the first quarter of 2019, or a daily average of
0.9 million, further extending its leadership as the largest
e-commerce platform in the market.
According to App Annie, in the first quarter of 2019, Shopee was
the most downloaded app in the Shopping Category in Southeast Asia
and in Taiwan.
1 Marketplace revenue mainly consists of transaction-based
fees and advertising income and revenue generated from other value-added
services.
2 Product revenue mainly consists of revenue generated from
direct sales.
Unaudited Summary of Financial Results
(Amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars “$”)
For the Three Months
ended March 31,
2018
2019
$
$
YOY%
Revenue
Service revenue
Digital Entertainment
110,658
173,399
56.7
%
E-commerce and other services
32,451
130,663
302.6
%
Sales of goods
11,935
47,804
300.5
%
155,044
351,866
126.9
%
Cost of revenue
Cost of service
Digital Entertainment
(63,572
)
(84,642
)
33.1
%
E-commerce and other services
(70,793
)
(174,365
)
146.3
%
Cost of goods sold
(12,154
)
(53,403
)
339.4
%
(146,519
)
(312,410
)
113.2
%
Gross profit
8,525
39,456
362.8
%
Other operating income
729
3,453
373.7
%
Sales and marketing expenses
(152,149
)
(177,978
)
17.0
%
General and administrative expenses
(44,487
)
(75,628
)
70.0
%
Research and development expenses
(10,712
)
(28,509
)
166.1
%
Total operating expenses
(206,619
)
(278,662
)
34.9
%
Operating loss
(198,094
)
(239,206
)
20.8
%
Non-operating loss, net
(18,247
)
(442,780
)(1)
2,326.6
%
Income tax credit (expense)
755
(7,205
)
(1,054.3
)%
Share of results of equity investees
(583
)
(418
)
(28.3
)%
Net loss
(216,169
)
(689,609
)
219.0
%
Net loss excluding share-based compensation and changes in fair
value of the 2017 convertible notes
(186,702
)
(237,290
)
27.1
%
Adjusted revenue of Digital Entertainment (2)
146,030
393,306
169.3
%
Adjusted revenue of E-commerce (2)
33,744
149,191
342.1
%
Adjusted revenue of Digital Financial Services (2)
3,923
2,836
(27.7
)%
Revenue of Other Services
13,342
33,485
151.0
%
Total adjusted revenue (2)
197,039
578,818
193.8
%
Adjusted EBITDA for Digital Entertainment (2)
55,004
225,816
310.5
%
Adjusted EBITDA for E-commerce (2)
(179,649
)
(235,253
)
31.0
%
Adjusted EBITDA for Digital Financial Services (2)
(8,570
)
(11,912
)
39.0
%
Adjusted EBITDA for Other Services (2)
(9,868
)
(8,484
)
(14.0
)%
Unallocated expenses (3)
(1,591
)
(2,130
)
33.9
%
Total adjusted EBITDA (2)
(144,674
)
(31,963
)
(77.9
)%
(1) This was primarily due to fair value loss of $436.1
million on the 2017 convertible notes as our share prices during the
quarter significantly exceeded the conversion prices of the 2017
convertible notes.
(2) For a discussion of the use of non-GAAP financial
measures, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(3) Unallocated expenses are mainly related to share-based
compensation and general and corporate administrative costs such as
professional fees and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated
to segments. These expenses are excluded from segment results as they
are not reviewed by the Chief Operation Decision Maker (“CODM”) as part
of segment performance.
Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Compared to Three Months Ended
March 31, 2018
Revenue
The table below sets forth revenue and adjusted revenue generated from
our reported segments. Amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars
(“$”).
For the Three Months ended March 31,
2018
2019
$
% of
revenue
$
% of
revenue
YOY%
Revenue
Service revenue
Digital Entertainment
110,658
71.4
173,399
49.3
56.7
%
E-commerce and other services
32,451
20.9
130,663
37.1
302.6
%
Sales of goods
11,935
7.7
47,804
13.6
300.5
%
Total revenue
155,044
100.0
351,866
100.0
126.9
%
2018
2019
$
% of total
adjusted
revenue
$
% of total
adjusted
revenue
YOY%
Adjusted revenue
Service revenue
Digital Entertainment
146,030
74.1
393,306
67.9
169.3
%
E-commerce and other services
39,074
19.8
137,615
23.8
252.2
%
Sales of goods
11,935
6.1
47,897
8.3
301.3
%
Total adjusted revenue
197,039
100.0
578,818
100.0
193.8
%
Our total revenue increased by 126.9% to US$351.9 million in the first
quarter of 2019 from US$155.0 million in the first quarter of 2018. Our
total adjusted revenue increased by 193.8% to US$578.8 million in the
first quarter of 2019 from US$197.0 million in the first quarter of
2018. These increases were mainly driven by the growth in each of the
segments detailed as follows:
Digital Entertainment: Revenue increased by 56.7% to US$173.4
million in the first quarter of 2019 from US$110.7 million in the
first quarter of 2018. Adjusted revenue increased by 169.3% to
US$393.3 million in the first quarter of 2019 from US$146.0 million in
the first quarter of 2018. This increase was primarily due to the
increase of our active user base as well as the deepened paying user
penetration as we continue to bring new and engaging content to our
users and enhance the game and monetization features based on a deep
understanding of local preferences and conditions as well as our
strong efforts in eSports and community-building.
E-commerce and other services: Revenue increased by 302.6% to
US$130.7 million in the first quarter of 2019 from US$32.5 million in
the first quarter of 2018. Adjusted revenue increased by 252.2% to
US$137.6 million in the first quarter of 2019 from US$39.1 million in
the first quarter of 2018. This increase was primarily driven by the
growth of our e-commerce marketplace, and development in each of our
marketplace revenue streams – transaction-based fees, value-added
services, and advertising. As we deepened our relationships and
engagement with sellers and buyers, and enhanced our e-commerce
ecosystem, more users are using our integrated and value-added
services, as well as ancillary services we provide.
Sales of goods: Revenue increased by 300.5% to US$47.8 million
in the first quarter of 2019 from US$11.9 million in the first quarter
of 2018. Adjusted revenue increased by 301.3% to US$47.9 million in
the first quarter of 2019 from US$11.9 million in the first quarter of
2018. The increase was primarily due to the increase in our product
offerings.
Cost of Revenue
Our total cost of revenue increased by 113.2% to US$312.4 million in the
first quarter of 2019 from US$146.5 million in the first quarter of 2018.
Digital Entertainment: Cost of revenue increased by 33.1% to
US$84.6 million in the first quarter of 2019 from US$63.6 million in
the first quarter of 2018. The increase was largely in line with
revenue growth in our digital entertainment business. Improvement in
gross profit margins was largely due to higher share from our
self-developed game.
E-commerce and other services: Cost of revenue for our
e-commerce and other services combined increased by 146.3% to US$174.4
million in the first quarter of 2019 from US$70.8 million in the first
quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to costs incurred in
line with the expansion of our e-commerce marketplace, higher bank
transaction fees driven by GMV growth from our e-commerce business,
higher costs associated with other ancillary services we provided to
our e-commerce platform users, as well as higher staff compensation
and benefit costs.
Cost of goods sold: Cost of goods sold increased by 339.4% to
US$53.4 million in the first quarter of 2019 from US$12.2 million in
the first quarter of 2018. The increase was largely in line with the
increase in our product offerings.
Other Operating Income
Our other operating income increased by 373.7% to US$3.5 million in the
first quarter of 2019 from US$0.7 million in the first quarter of 2018.
The increase was primarily due to an increase in sponsorship from
partners who participated in our events and tournaments.
Sales and Marketing Expenses
Our total sales and marketing expenses increased by 17.0% to US$178.0
million in the first quarter of 2019 from US$152.1 million in the first
quarter of 2018. The table below sets forth the breakdown of the sales
and marketing expenses of our two major reporting segments. Amounts are
expressed in thousands of US dollars (“$”).
For the Three Months
ended March 31,
2018
2019
YOY%
Sales and Marketing Expenses
$
$
Digital Entertainment
16,243
19,989
23.1%
E-commerce
127,198
147,897
16.3%
Digital Entertainment: Sales and marketing expenses increased
by 23.1% to US$20.0 million in the first quarter of 2019 from US$16.2
million in the first quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due
to the new game launch.
For the Three Months
ended March 31,
2018
2019
Digital Entertainment
$
$
Sales and marketing expenses
16,243
19,989
Adjusted revenue
146,030
393,306
Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of adjusted revenue
11.1%
5.1%
Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of adjusted revenue
decreased to 5.1% in the first quarter of 2019 from 11.1% in the first
quarter of 2018 as we continue to improve the efficiency of our
marketing efforts.
E-commerce: Sales and marketing expenses increased by 16.3% to
US$147.9 million in the first quarter of 2019 from US$127.2 million in
the first quarter of 2018. The increase in marketing efforts was
aligned with our strategy to fully capture the market growth
opportunity and was primarily attributable to the ramping up of
offline and online digital marketing as well as higher staff
compensation and benefit costs.
For the Three Months
ended March 31,
2018
2019
E-commerce
$
$
Sales and marketing expenses
127,198
147,897
GMV
1,941,403
3,529,326
Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of GMV
6.6%
4.2%
Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of GMV decreased to 4.2% in
the first quarter of 2019 from 6.6% in the first quarter of 2018 as we
continue to improve the efficiency of our marketing efforts.
General and Administrative Expenses
Our general and administrative expenses increased by 70.0% to US$75.6
million in the first quarter of 2019 from US$44.5 million in the first
quarter of 2018. This increase was primarily due to the expansion of our
staff force and the increase in office facilities and related expenses.
Research and Development Expenses
Our research and development expenses increased by 166.1% to US$28.5
million in the first quarter of 2019 from US$10.7 million in the first
quarter of 2018, primarily due to the increase in research and
development staff force.
Non-operating Income or Losses, Net
Non-operating income or losses consist of interest income, interest
expense, investment gain (loss), fair value change for the 2017
convertible notes and foreign exchange gain (loss). We recorded a net
non-operating loss of US$442.8 million in the first quarter of 2019,
compared to a net non-operating loss of US$18.2 million in the first
quarter of 2018. This was primarily due to fair value loss of US$436.1
million on the 2017 convertible notes as our share prices during the
quarter significantly exceeded the conversion prices of the 2017
convertible notes.
Income Tax Expense
We had a net income tax expense of US$7.2 million in the first quarter
of 2019 and net income tax credit of US$0.8 million in the first quarter
of 2018. The income tax expense in the first quarter of 2019 was
primarily due to withholding tax and corporate income tax expenses
incurred by our digital entertainment segment, partially offset by
deferred tax assets recognized during the period.
Share of Results of Equity Investees
We had share of loss of equity investees of US$0.4 million in the first
quarter of 2019, compared with US$0.6 million in the first quarter of
2018.
Net Loss
As a result of the foregoing, we had net losses of US$689.6 million and
US$216.2 million in the first quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively.
The higher net losses were primarily due to fair value loss of US$436.1
million recognized in the quarter arising from fair value accounting
treatment for the 2017 convertible notes issued before our IPO.
Net Loss Excluding Share-based Compensation and Changes in Fair
Value of the 2017 Convertible Notes
Net loss excluding share-based compensation and changes in fair value of
the 2017 convertible notes, was US$237.3 million and US$186.7 million in
the first quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared
and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we use the following
non-GAAP financial measures to help evaluate our operating performance:
“Adjusted revenue” of our digital entertainment segment represents
revenue of the digital entertainment segment plus change in digital
entertainment deferred revenue. This financial measure is used as an
approximation of cash spent by our users in the applicable period that
is attributable to our digital entertainment segment. Although other
companies may present such measures related to gross billings
differently or not at all, we believe that the adjusted revenue of our
digital entertainment segment provides useful information to investors
about the segment’s core operating results, enhancing their
understanding of our past performance and future prospects.
“Adjusted revenue” of our e-commerce segment represents revenue of the
e-commerce segment (currently consisting of marketplace revenue and
product revenue) plus certain revenues that were net-off against their
corresponding sales incentives. This financial measure enables our
investors to follow trends in our e-commerce monetization capability
over time and is a useful performance measure.
“Adjusted revenue” of our digital financial services segment
represents revenue of the digital financial services segment plus
certain revenues that were net-off against their corresponding sales
incentives.
“Total adjusted revenue” represents the sum of the adjusted revenue of
our digital entertainment segment, the adjusted revenue of our
e-commerce segment, the adjusted revenue of our digital financial
services segment, and the revenue of our other services. This
financial measure enables our investors to follow trends in our
overall group monetization capability over time and is a useful
performance measure.
“Adjusted EBITDA” for our digital entertainment segment represents
operating income (loss) before share-based compensation plus (a)
depreciation and amortization expenses, and (b) the net effect of
changes in deferred revenue and its related cost for our digital
entertainment segment. Although other companies may calculate adjusted
EBITDA differently or not present it at all, we believe that the
segment adjusted EBITDA helps to identify underlying trends in our
operating results, enhancing their understanding of the past
performance and future prospects.
“Adjusted EBITDA” for our e-commerce segment, digital financial
services segment and other services segment represents operating
income (loss) before share-based compensation plus depreciation and
amortization expenses. Although other companies may calculate adjusted
EBITDA differently or not present it at all, we believe that the
segment adjusted EBITDA helps to identify underlying trends in our
operating results, enhancing their understanding of the past
performance and future prospects.
“Total adjusted EBITDA” represents the sum of adjusted EBITDA of all
our segments combined, plus unallocated expenses. Although other
companies may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently or not present it
at all, we believe that the total adjusted EBITDA helps to identify
underlying trends in our operating results, enhancing their
understanding of the past performance and future prospects.
These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools.
None of the above financial measures should be considered in isolation
or construed as an alternative to revenue, net loss/income, or any other
measure of performance or as an indicator of our operating performance.
These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable
to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other
companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting
their usefulness as comparative measures to Sea’s data. We compensate
for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to
their nearest U.S. GAAP financial measures, all of which should be
considered when evaluating our performance. We encourage you to review
our financial information in its entirety and not rely on any single
financial measure.
The tables below present selected unaudited financial information of our
reporting segments, the non-GAAP financial measures that are most
directly comparable to GAAP financial measures, and the related
reconciliations between the financial measures. Amounts are
expressed in thousands of US dollars (“$”).
For the Three Months ended March 31, 2019
Digital
Entertainment
E-
commerce
Digital
Financial
Services
Other
Services(3)
Unallocated
expenses(4)
Consolidated
$
$
$
$
$
$
Revenue
173,399
142,694(1)
2,288
33,485
-
351,866
Changes in deferred revenue
219,907
-
-
-
-
219,907
Sales incentives net-off
-
6,497
548
-
-
7,045
Adjusted revenue
393,306
149,191(2)
2,836
33,485
-
578,818
Operating income (loss)
56,470
(253,473)
(12,461)
(11,413)
(18,329)
(239,206)
Net effect of changes in deferred
revenue and its related cost
165,501
-
-
-
-
165,501
Depreciation and Amortization
3,845
18,220
549
2,929
-
25,543
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
-
16,199
16,199
Adjusted EBITDA
225,816
(235,253)
(11,912)
(8,484)
(2,130)
(31,963)
For the Three Months ended March 31, 2018
Digital
Entertainment
E-
commerce
Digital
Financial
Services
Other
Services(3)
Unallocated
expenses(4)
Consolidated
$
$
$
$
$
$
Revenue
110,658
27,344(1)
3,700
13,342
-
155,044
Changes in deferred revenue
35,372
-
-
-
-
35,372
Sales incentives net-off
-
6,400
223
-
-
6,623
Adjusted revenue
146,030
33,744(2)
3,923
13,342
-
197,039
Operating income (loss)
18,788
(184,052)
(9,058)
(11,510)
(12,262)
(198,094)
Net effect of changes in deferred
revenue and its related cost
28,195
-
-
-
-
28,195
Depreciation and Amortization
8,021
4,403
488
1,642
-
14,554
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
-
10,671
10,671
Adjusted EBITDA
55,004
(179,649)
(8,570)
(9,868)
(1,591)
(144,674)
(1) For the first quarter of 2019, revenue of $142,694
included marketplace revenue of $95,566 and product revenue of $47,128
net of sales incentives. For the first quarter of 2018, revenue of
$27,344 included marketplace revenue of $15,644 and product revenue of
$11,700 net of sales incentives.
(2) For the first quarter of 2019, adjusted revenue of
$149,191 included marketplace revenue of $101,970 and product revenue of
$47,221. For the first quarter of 2018, adjusted revenue of $33,744
included marketplace revenue of $22,044 and product revenue of $11,700.
(3) A combination of multiple business activities that does
not meet the quantitative thresholds to qualify as reportable segments
are grouped together as “Other Services.”
(4) Unallocated expenses are mainly related to share-based
compensation and general and corporate administrative costs such as
professional fees and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated
to segments. The expenses are excluded from segment results as they are
not reviewed by the CODM as part of segment performance.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
Amounts expressed in thousands of US dollars (“$”) except for
number of shares & per share data
For the Three Months ended
March 31,
2018
2019
$
$
Revenue
Service revenue
Digital Entertainment
110,658
173,399
E-commerce and other services
32,451
130,663
Sales of goods
11,935
47,804
Total revenue
155,044
351,866
Cost of revenue
Cost of service
Digital Entertainment
(63,572)
(84,642)
E-commerce and other services
(70,793)
(174,365)
Cost of goods sold
(12,154)
(53,403)
Total cost of revenue
(146,519)
(312,410)
Gross profit
8,525
39,456
Operating income (expenses):
Other operating income
729
3,453
Sales and marketing expenses
(152,149)
(177,978)
General and administrative expenses
(44,487)
(75,628)
Research and development expenses
(10,712)
(28,509)
Total operating expenses
(206,619)
(278,662)
Operating loss
(198,094)
(239,206)
Interest income
3,091
4,012
Interest expense
(8,582)
(10,066)
Investment gain, net
7,515
2,047
Changes in fair value of the 2017 convertible notes
(18,796)
(436,120)(1)
Foreign exchange loss
(1,475)
(2,653)
Loss before income tax and share of results of equity investees
(216,341)
(681,986)
Income tax credit (expense)
755
(7,205)
Share of results of equity investees
(583)
(418)
Net loss
(216,169)
(689,609)
Net loss (profit) attributable to non-controlling interests
556
(746)
Net loss attributable to Sea Limited’s ordinary shareholders
(215,613)
(690,355)
Net loss excluding share-based compensation and changes in fair
value of the 2017 convertible notes
(186,702)
(237,290)
Loss per share:
Basic and diluted
(0.64)
(1.86)
Shares used in loss per share computation:
Basic and diluted
335,147,405
370,724,164
(1) Fair value loss of $436.1 million on the 2017 convertible
notes was recorded as our share prices during the quarter significantly
exceeded the conversion prices of the 2017 convertible notes.
Amounts expressed in thousands of US dollars (“$”)
As of
December 31,
2018
As of
March 31,
2019
$
$
Shareholders’ equity
Class A Ordinary shares
94
150
Class B Ordinary shares
76
76
Additional paid-in capital
1,809,232
4,276,011
Accumulated other comprehensive income
15,199
11,355
Statutory reserves
46
46
Accumulated deficit
(2,067,786)
(2,758,141)
Total Sea Limited shareholders’ (deficit) equity
(243,139)
1,529,497
Non-controlling interests
3,684
4,466
Total shareholders’ (deficit) equity
(239,455)
1,533,963
Total liabilities and shareholders’ (deficit) equity
2,192,669
3,926,972
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH
FLOWS
Amounts expressed in thousands of US dollars (“$”)
For the Three Months ended
March 31,
2018
2019
$
$
Net cash used in operating activities
(94,360)
(17,815)
Net cash used in investing activities
(21,837)
(91,250)
Net cash (used in) generated from financing activities
(545)
1,527,875
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents
and restricted cash
6,166
1,843
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(110,576)
1,420,653
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period
1,444,978
1,259,312
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period
1,334,402
2,679,965
1UNAUDITED SEGMENT INFORMATION
The Company has three reportable segments, namely digital entertainment,
e-commerce and digital financial services. The Chief Operation Decision
Maker (“CODM”) reviews the performance of each segment based on revenue
and certain key operating metrics of the operations and uses these
results for the purposes of allocating resources to and evaluating the
financial performance of each segment. Amounts are expressed in
thousands of US dollars (“$”).
For the Three Months ended March 31, 2019
Digital
Entertainment
E-
commerce
Digital
Financial
Services
Other
Services(1)
Unallocated
expenses(2)
Consolidated
$
$
$
$
$
$
Revenue
173,399
142,694
2,288
33,485
-
351,866
Operating income (loss)
56,470
(253,473)
(12,461)
(11,413)
(18,329)
(239,206)
Non-operating loss, net
(442,780)
Income tax expense
(7,205)
Share of results of equity investees
(418)
Net loss
(689,609)
For the Three Months ended March 31, 2018
Digital
Entertainment
E-
commerce
Digital
Financial
Services
Other
Services(1)
Unallocated
expenses(2)
Consolidated
$
$
$
$
$
$
Revenue
110,658
27,344
3,700
13,342
-
155,044
Operating income (loss)
18,788
(184,052)
(9,058)
(11,510)
(12,262)
(198,094)
Non-operating loss, net
(18,247)
Income tax credit
755
Share of results of equity investees
(583)
Net loss
(216,169)
(1) A combination of multiple business activities that does
not meet the quantitative thresholds to qualify as reportable segments
are grouped together as “Other Services.”
(2) Unallocated expenses are mainly related to share-based
compensation and general and corporate administrative costs such as
professional fees and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated
to segments. The expenses are excluded from segment results as they are
not reviewed by the CODM as part of segment performance.