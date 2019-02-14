Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sea Ltd (ADR)    SE

SEA LTD (ADR)

(SE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sea Limited : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 03:01am EST

SINGAPORE, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) ("Sea" or the "Company") plans to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2018 results after the U.S. market closes on 26 February 2019 U.S. Eastern Time (27 February 2019 Singapore / Hong Kong Time).

The Company's management will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2018 results. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the Company's website.

Details of the conference call and webcast are as follows:

Date and time:

7:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on 26 February 2019


8:00 AM Singapore / Hong Kong Time on 27 February 2019



Webcast link:   

https://services.choruscall.com/links/se190226.html



Dial in numbers:

US Toll Free: 1-888-317-6003

Hong Kong: 800-963-976


International: 1-412-317-6061 

Singapore: 800-120-5863


 United Kingdom:

08-082-389-063



Passcode for Participants:

7169346

A replay of the conference call will be available at the Company's investor relations website (https://www.seagroup.com/investor/financials). An archived webcast will be available at the same link above.

For enquiries, please contact:

Investors / analysts: ir@seagroup.com 
Media: media@seagroup.com

About Sea Limited

Sea's mission is to better the lives of the consumers and small businesses of our region with technology. Our region includes the key markets of Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea operates three platforms across digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial services, known as Garena, Shopee, and AirPay, respectively.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sea-limited-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2018-results-300795654.html

SOURCE Sea Limited


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEA LTD (ADR)
03:01aSEA LIMITED : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
PR
2018Google-Temasek study sees $240 billion Southeast Asia internet economy by 202..
RE
2018Southeast Asia's Grab inks prepaid card deal with Mastercard
RE
2018Volkswagen's Truck Unit Traton to Reach Capital Market Readiness by End of 20..
DJ
2018Dollar rises on Powell's economic outlook, stocks slip
RE
2017FTSE inch up but Persimmon update hits housebuilders
RE
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.