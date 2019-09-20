SeaBird Exploration : New 2D survey award - Africa region

SeaBird Exploration is pleased to announce that the company has signed a contract to acquire a 2D seismic survey for an international oil & gas company in the Africa region. The survey is due to commence towards the end of September and is estimated to run for approximately three weeks. The company will be using the Nordic Explorer for the work.

The 2D survey in the Africa region fits well with the previously reported 10,000 km 2D contract in Australasia region securing back-to-back utilization of the Nordic Explorer in Q4 2019 and for most of Q1 2020.