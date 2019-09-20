Log in
SEABIRD EXPLORATION PLC

(SBX)
SeaBird Exploration : New 2D survey award - Africa region

09/20/2019

SeaBird Exploration is pleased to announce that the company has signed a contract to acquire a 2D seismic survey for an international oil & gas company in the Africa region. The survey is due to commence towards the end of September and is estimated to run for approximately three weeks. The company will be using the Nordic Explorer for the work.

The 2D survey in the Africa region fits well with the previously reported 10,000 km 2D contract in Australasia region securing back-to-back utilization of the Nordic Explorer in Q4 2019 and for most of Q1 2020.

SeaBird Exploration plc published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 50,0 M
EBIT 2019 -10,4 M
Net income 2019 -12,7 M
Debt 2019 1,60 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,25x
P/E ratio 2020 4,25x
EV / Sales2019 0,95x
EV / Sales2020 0,43x
Capitalization 45,8 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,25  $
Last Close Price 0,09  $
Spread / Highest target 227%
Spread / Average Target 195%
Spread / Lowest Target 163%
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Petter Amundsen Klohs Chief Executive Officer
Heidar Engebret Chairman
Steinar Fjeldbo Vice President-Operations
Nils Christian Haugestad Chief Financial Officer
Olav Haugland Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEABIRD EXPLORATION PLC-42.37%46
SCHLUMBERGER NV4.66%52 596
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-21.29%18 228
BAKER HUGHES8.05%15 080
TENARIS9.32%13 283
TECHNIPFMC22.57%10 868
