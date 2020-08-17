Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  SeaBird Exploration Plc    SBX   CY0101162119

SeaBird Exploration Plc: second quarter presentation and webcast

08/17/2020 | 03:33am EDT
SeaBird Exploration Plc: second quarter presentation and webcast

Published August 17, 2020 - 11:22 AM

13 August 2020, Limassol, CyprusSeaBird Exploration will present their financial results for the second quarter of 2020 on Friday 14 August at 08:00 CEST. The presentation will be transmitted live and a recorded version will be available shortly thereafter. Please use the following link to join the webcast:https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup- join/19%3ameeting_MTFlMGNmMWItNGNhNy00Y2NjLTk4OGMtZjg3MDg1NDhkYzRh%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%2265f51067- 7d65-4aa9-b996-4cc43a0d7111%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22ff8ce7b2-09b4-4557-9e8a- b6f251728939%22%2c%22IsBroadcastMeeting%22%3atrue%7dSeaBird is a global provider of marine acquisition for 2D/3D and 4D seismic data, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry. SeaBird specializes in high quality operations within the high end of the source vessel and 2D market, as well as in the shallow/deep water 2D/3D and 4D market. Main focus for the company is proprietary seismic surveys (contract seismic). Main success criteria for the company are an unrelenting focus on Quality, Health, Safety and Environment (QHSE), combined with efficient collection of high quality seismic data. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include SeaBird`s reliance on a cyclical industry and the utilization of the company's vessels. Actual results may differ substantially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.For further queries contact: Gunnar Jansen CEO (acting) Mob: +47 941 19 191 or Erik von Krogh CFO Mob: +47 930 38 075

Disclaimer

SeaBird Exploration plc published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 07:32:22 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 52,4 M - -
Net income 2020 -12,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4,90 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,09x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 13,3 M 13,2 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,35x
EV / Sales 2021 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 460
Free-Float 70,7%
Chart SEABIRD EXPLORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
SeaBird Exploration Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEABIRD EXPLORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,36 $
Last Close Price 0,49 $
Spread / Highest target 746%
Spread / Average Target 379%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gunnar Jansen Chief Executive, Commercial & Legal Officer
Stale Rodahl Chairman
Finn Atle Hamre Chief Operating Officer
Erik von Krogh Chief Financial Officer
Knag Nunn Nicholas Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEABIRD EXPLORATION PLC-61.33%13
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-50.07%27 859
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-32.04%14 609
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-32.77%11 308
TENARIS-48.66%7 207
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-47.62%5 094
