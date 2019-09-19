Log in
SEABIRD EXPLORATION PLC

(SBX)
09/18 10:25:19 am
0.76 NOK   +0.66%
SEABIRD EXPLORATION : new 2D survey award - Africa region
GL
SEABIRD EXPLORATION : source work in Asia Pacific region
GL
SEABIRD EXPLORATION : Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
SeaBird Exploration: new 2D survey award - Africa region

09/19/2019

19 September 2019, Limassol, Cyprus

SeaBird Exploration is pleased to announce that the company has signed a contract to acquire a 2D seismic survey for an international oil & gas company in the Africa region. The survey is due to commence towards the end of September and is estimated to run for approximately three weeks. The company will be using the Nordic Explorer for the work.

The 2D survey in the Africa region fits well with the previously reported 10,000 km 2D contract in Australasia region securing back-to-back utilization of the Nordic Explorer in Q4 2019 and for most of Q1 2020.

SeaBird is a global provider of marine acquisition for 2D/3D and 4D seismic data, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry. SeaBird specializes in high quality operations within the high end of the source vessel and 2D market, as well as in the shallow/deep water 2D/3D and 4D market. Main focus for the company is proprietary seismic surveys (contract seismic). Main success criteria for the company are an unrelenting focus on Quality, Health, Safety and Environment (QHSE), combined with efficient collection of high quality seismic data. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include SeaBird`s reliance on a cyclical industry and the utilization of the company's vessels. Actual results may differ substantially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further queries contact:

Hans Petter Klohs
CEO SeaBird Exploration
Phone: +47 22402705

or

Nils Haugestad
CFO SeaBird Exploration
Phone: +47 22402717

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 50,0 M
EBIT 2019 -10,4 M
Net income 2019 -12,7 M
Debt 2019 1,60 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,25x
P/E ratio 2020 4,25x
EV / Sales2019 0,95x
EV / Sales2020 0,43x
Capitalization 45,8 M
Chart SEABIRD EXPLORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
SeaBird Exploration Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEABIRD EXPLORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,25  $
Last Close Price 0,08  $
Spread / Highest target 227%
Spread / Average Target 195%
Spread / Lowest Target 162%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Petter Amundsen Klohs Chief Executive Officer
Heidar Engebret Chairman
Steinar Fjeldbo Vice President-Operations
Nils Christian Haugestad Chief Financial Officer
Olav Haugland Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEABIRD EXPLORATION PLC-42.60%46
SCHLUMBERGER NV5.40%52 789
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-21.71%18 421
BAKER HUGHES8.74%15 177
TENARIS9.32%13 469
TECHNIPFMC24.31%10 949
