Seaboard : Acquires Remainder of ContiLatin del Peru S.A.

Seaboard Corporation recently acquired the remainder of ContiLatin del Peru S.A. (CLDP). Contilatin del Peru was a joint venture between Seaboard Corporation and Continental Grain Company. The main importer and trader of grains in Peru was founded on 1994, became the leader of the Peruvian market on 2011 and since then has grown into an industrial corporation with plants in the cities of Lurin and Trujillo with important capacity for origination, drying and processing of local corn as well as soybean extruding and feed meal production.

Click here to read more at World-Grain.com.