Seaboard Corp

SEABOARD CORP

SEB
Seaboard : Acquires Remainder of ContiLatin del Peru S.A.

11/08/2019 | 01:55pm EST

Seaboard Corporation recently acquired the remainder of ContiLatin del Peru S.A. (CLDP). Contilatin del Peru was a joint venture between Seaboard Corporation and Continental Grain Company. The main importer and trader of grains in Peru was founded on 1994, became the leader of the Peruvian market on 2011 and since then has grown into an industrial corporation with plants in the cities of Lurin and Trujillo with important capacity for origination, drying and processing of local corn as well as soybean extruding and feed meal production.

Click here to read more at World-Grain.com.

Disclaimer

Seaboard Corporation published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 18:54:08 UTC
