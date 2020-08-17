Log in
Seaboard : Marine Launches New Direct Service between the Port of Savannah and Colombia

08/17/2020 | 12:33pm EDT

Seaboard Marine is pleased to announce a new direct service connecting Colombia with Savannah, Georgia. Beginning on August 19, 2020, weekly service will be initiated for both northbound and southbound cargoes between the Port of Savannah, Georgia and Barranquilla, Cartagena, and Santa Marta, Colombia.

Piero Buitano, Seaboard Marine Vice President - South America, said, 'We are pleased to offer shippers fast and reliable service between Savannah and three major ports in Colombia. Adding direct service to the company's service network not only enhances our ability to support customers with new and reliable transportation opportunities but also introduces our extraordinary level of customer service to a broader customer base.'

For more information regarding cargo cut-offs, departures, arrivals, and transit times, please download the respective service profiles by clicking on the link below.

Click here for article source from Seaboard Marine.

Disclaimer

Seaboard Corporation published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 16:32:07 UTC
