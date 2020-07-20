Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Seaboard Corp    SEB

SEABOARD CORP

(SEB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Seaboard : PRESS RELEASE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

July 20, 2020
Merriam, Kansas

Seaboard Corporation (NYSE AMERICAN: SEB) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Ellen S. Bresky as a director and Chairperson of the Board, filling the vacancy previously held by her late husband, Steven J. Bresky. In connection with this appointment, the Board also appointed Douglas W. Baena, who is currently an independent director and Chairman of Audit Committee, to be Lead Director, with responsibility to act as liaison between the Board and Company management.

Seaboard also announced that the Board elected Robert L. Steer, the Company's current Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer ('CFO'), to the office of President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, to succeed Mr. Bresky. Mr. Steer has served as Executive Vice President and CFO of the Company since April 2011, and he has been with the Company for more than 35 years serving in various capacities. Mr. Steer will also continue to serve as CFO until a successor CFO is identified and appointed.

Seaboard also announced that the Board elected Jacob (Jack) A. Bresky, son of Steve and Ellen Bresky, to the office of Vice President-Business Development. Jack has been with Seaboard more than seven years.

Ms. Bresky and Mr. Baena stated: 'We are confident that these appointments will provide continuity for Seaboard's businesses and will enable Seaboard to continue the legacy of the late Mr. Bresky, Seaboard's former President/CEO.'

About Seaboard Corporation:

Seaboard Corporation is a diversified international agribusiness and transportation company, primarily engaged in domestic pork production and processing and cargo shipping. Overseas, Seaboard is primarily engaged in commodity merchandising, flour and feed milling, produce farming, sugar production and electric power generation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of Seaboard. Forward-looking statements generally may be identified as statements that are not historical in nature and include, without limitation, statements concerning Seaboard's management succession planning process. Seaboard undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise, except as required by law. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. Such factors include Seaboard's ability to successfully execute its management succession plan, including its ability to identify a successor Chief Financial Officer, as well as the other factors disclosed under 'Item 1A. Risk Factors' in Seaboard's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and, to the extent applicable, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

Seaboard Corporation published this content on 20 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2020 21:15:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SEABOARD CORP
05:16pSEABOARD : Press release
PU
05:02pSEABOARD CORP /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
07/17Williams Gets FERC Approval for Leidy South Project
DJ
07/13SEABOARD CORP /DE/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/08SEABOARD : Marine Donates Service to Deliver Fire Truck to Guatemala
PU
06/11Thai investment seen picking up early next year
RE
05/28SEABOARD CORP /DE/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial State..
AQ
05/26SEABOARD : Energias Renovables – Alimentos Donates 2700 Liters of Disinfec..
PU
05/06SEABOARD CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/27SEABOARD : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Chart SEABOARD CORP
Duration : Period :
Seaboard Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEABOARD CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Robert L. Steer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James L. Gutsch Senior Vice President-Engineering
Ivan J. Winfield Vice President-Information Technology
David A. Adamsen Independent Director
Douglas W. Baena Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEABOARD CORP-29.98%5 043
NESTLÉ S.A.3.78%322 414
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC-1.83%77 183
DANONE-18.67%44 568
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY8.96%42 776
GENERAL MILLS, INC.20.69%39 422
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group