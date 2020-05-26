Seabridge Gold : Completes Acquisition of 3 Aces Project in Canada's YukonA high-grade, near surface gold opportunity in a mining-friendly jurisdiction

News Release Trading Symbols: TSX: SEA FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE NYSE: SA May 26, 2020

Seabridge Gold Completes Acquisition of 3 Aces Project in Canada's Yukon

A high-grade, near surface gold opportunity in a mining-friendly jurisdiction

Toronto, Canada... Seabridge Gold (TSX:SEA, NYSE:SA) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of a 100% interest in the 3 Aces gold project in the Yukon, Canada from Golden Predator Mining Corp. for 300,000 Seabridge common shares, potential future cash payments totalling $2.25 million, and continuing royalty participation in the project by Golden Predator.

Seabridge Gold Chairman and CEO Rudi Fronk said the 3 Aces Project is a first rate exploration play with the potential to host a high grade commercially-viable ore body. "We think 3 Aces is a worthy addition to the three outstanding exploration opportunities we already own in British Columbia, Nevada and the Northwest Territories. Golden Predator has done an excellent job of demonstrating the exploration potential at 3 Aces, confirming the project's positive metallurgy and establishing excellent relationships with local First Nations and communities."

The acquisition agreement provides for additional payments to Golden Predator of $1 million upon confirmation of a 3 Aces NI-43-101 compliant mineral resource of 2.5 million ounces of gold and a further $1.25 million upon confirmation of an aggregate mineral resource of 5 million ounces of gold. The agreement also grants Golden Predator a 0.5% net smelter royalty on the project.

"Our current plan is to assemble and evaluate the wealth of data developed by GPY for the targets in the Central Core Area with a view to initiating an aggressive drill program next year," Fronk said.

3 Aces is a district scale, orogenic-gold project consisting of 1,536 claims covering approximately 350 km² located in a readily accessible part of southeastern Yukon (see map). The target concept for this project is consistent with some of the biggest and richest gold deposits in the world, including the California Mother Lode Belt, Juneau Gold Belt, Murentau in Uzbekistan and Obuasi in Ghana. Historical work has identified a broad area of gold-in-soil extending more than 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) along strike and recent drilling in the Central Core Area has progressed to a point where, with additional exploration drilling, the property could potentially advance to an initial resource with exceptional grade.

The Property is on the eastern margin of the Selwyn Basin, a thick package of sedimentary rocks extending across the Yukon and host to several enormous base metal deposits (Howard's Pass District). Hyland Group host rocks, the basal unit of the Selwyn Basin, are interbedded clastic and carbonate sedimentary rocks exposed near a regional tectonic boundary. Polyphase fold and fault systems overprint the stratigraphy, creating ideal traps for gold-bearing fluids expressed as quartz veins. At 3 Aces, discrete quartz veins containing arsenopyrite-pyrrhotite-pyrite and free gold are found within a broad zone of gold-bearing iron carbonate-clay alteration envelopes which will be targeted in our exploration.

Past drilling has encounted a significant number of gold rich zones on the stratigraphic/structural contacts at 3 Aces. By early 2019 the project had completed about 300 holes; 37% of these encountered +5.0 g/t gold intersections and 27% have returned +8.0g/t gold. Many of these holes were close-spaceoff-sets on

