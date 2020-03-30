News Release Trading Symbols: TSX: SEA FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE NYSE: SA March 30, 2020

Seabridge Gold To Acquire 3 Aces Project in Canada's Yukon

A high-grade, near surface gold opportunity in a mining-friendly jurisdiction

Toronto, Canada... Seabridge Gold (TSX:SEA, NYSE:SA) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the 3 Aces gold project in the Yukon, Canada from Golden Predator Mining Corp. for 300,000 Seabridge common shares, potential future cash payments totalling $2.25 million, continuing royalty participation in the project by Golden Predator and the immediate cash payment of $263,000 as reimbursement for project-related payments made by Golden Predator. In the event that this transaction does not close, $218,000 of the cash payment becomes a loan payable to Seabridge. Closing of the transaction is subject to the usual terms and conditions, including final due diligence by Seabridge and the approval of the applicable stock exchanges.

Seabridge Gold Chairman and CEO Rudi Fronk said the 3 Aces Project is a first rate exploration play with the potential to host a high grade commercially-viable ore body. "We think 3 Aces is a worthy addition to the three outstanding exploration opportunities we already own in British Columbia, Nevada and the Northwest Territories. Golden Predator has done an excellent job of demonstrating the exploration potential at 3 Aces, confirming the project's positive metallurgy and establishing excellent relationships with local First Nations and communities. Their focus has shifted to the much more advanced and permitted Brewery Creek Mine. Our exploration team is keen to get going on 3 Aces, beginning with a review of the extensive data generated by Golden Predator."

The acquisition agreement provides for additional payments to Golden Predator of $1 million upon confirmation of a 3 Aces NI-43-101 compliant mineral resource of 2.5 million ounces of gold and a further $1.25 million upon confirmation of an aggregate mineral resource of 5 million ounces of gold. The agreement also grants Golden Predator a 0.5% net smelter royalty on the project.

3 Aces is a district scale, orogenic-gold project consisting of 1,734 claims covering 357 km² (35,700 ha) located in a readily accessible part of southeastern Yukon (see map). The target concept for this project is consistent with some of the biggest and richest gold deposits in the world, including the California Mother Lode Belt, Juneau Gold Belt, Murentau in Uzbekistan and Obuasi in Ghana. Historical work has identified a broad area of gold-in-soil extending more than 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) along strike and recent drilling in the Central Core Area has progressed to a point where, with additional exploration drilling, the property could potentially advance to an initial resource with exceptional grade.

The Property is on the eastern margin of the Selwyn Basin, a thick package of sedimentary rocks extending across the Yukon and host to several enormous base metal deposits (Howard's Pass District). Hyland Group host rocks, the basal unit of the Selwyn Basin, are interbedded clastic and carbonate sedimentary rocks exposed near a regional tectonic boundary. Polyphase fold and fault systems overprint the stratigraphy, creating ideal traps for gold-bearing fluids expressed as quartz veins. At 3 Aces, discrete quartz veins containing arsenopyrite-pyrrhotite-pyrite and free gold are found within a broad zone of gold-bearing iron carbonate-clay alteration envelopes which will be targeted in our exploration.

106 FRONT STREET EAST, SUITE 400, TORONTO, ONTARIO M5A 1E1 CANADA

TEL. 416-367-9292FAX.416-367-2711 WWW.SEABRIDGEGOLD.NET