SeaChange International : to Issue Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results on August 29, 2019

08/22/2019 | 09:18pm EDT

ACTON, Mass. (August 22, 2019) -SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) will announce its fiscal 2020 second quarter results on (day), August 29, 2019, after the market close, and will host a conference call to discuss those results at 5:00 pm ET that day. The Company's press release will be posted on the investors section of website, https://investors.seachange.com.

The call can be accessed by dialing 877-407-8037 (U.S.) and 201-689-8037 (international) and via live webcast at https://investors.seachange.com. The webcast replay will be archived in the same location following completion of the call.

About SeaChange International
SeaChange is a leading supplier of Video Delivery Software Solutions. Our solution powers hundreds of cloud and on-premise video delivery platforms, servicing over 50 million subscribers worldwide. SeaChange offers value-based engagement which provides content and service providers with a complete software delivery platform for linear, VOD and TSTV over managed and unmanaged networks. The SeaChange Framework solution includes video back-office, media asset management, targeted advertising management, analytics and the client interface for STBs, Smart-TVs and mobile devices. Our solution is available as a product or managed service deployed on-premises, in the cloud or as a hybrid. For more information, please visit www.seachange.com.

# # #

Contact: Investors

Mary T. Conway

Conway Communications

1-781-772-1679

Mary.conway@schange.com

Disclaimer

SeaChange International Inc. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 01:17:03 UTC
