Seacoast Banking of Florida : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results (Printable)

Charles M. Shaffer Executive Vice President Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer (772) 221-7003 Chuck.Shaffer@seacoastbank.com SEACOAST REPORTS RECORD SECOND QUARTER 2019 EARNINGS RESULTS Net Income Increased 37% Year-Over-Year to $23.3 Million Improved Operating Leverage and Strong Noninterest Income Highlight Quarterly Results STUART, Fla., July 25, 2019 /GLOBE NEWSWIRE/ -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ("Seacoast" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SBCF) today reported second quarter 2019 net income of $23.3 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, up 37% or $6.3 million year-over-year. Seacoast reported second quarter 2019 adjusted net income1 of $25.8 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, an increase of 41% or $7.6 million compared to the second quarter of 2018. For the second quarter of 2019, return on average tangible assets was 1.50%, return on average tangible shareholders' equity was 14.3%, and the efficiency ratio was 53.5%, compared to 1.48%, 14.9% and 56.6%, respectively, in the prior quarter and 1.24%, 13.1%, and 58.4%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted return on average tangible assets1 was 1.59%, adjusted return on average tangible shareholders' equity1 was 15.2%, and the adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 51.4%, compared to 1.50%, 15.1%, and 55.8%, respectively, in the prior quarter, and 1.28%, 13.5%, and 57.3%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2018. Dennis S. Hudson, III, Seacoast's Chairman and CEO, said, "During the quarter, we achieved record earnings, resulting in a 41% year-over-year increase in adjusted net income1 and 17% year-over-year growth in tangible book value per share. We continue to build a very high quality balance sheet, fortified with a growing capital base, strong asset quality trends, and a well-managed liquidity position." Hudson added, "Highlights in the quarter included continued expansion of our business banking team in Tampa and South Florida, strong performance from our mortgage banking group, and completion of our $10 million annual expense reduction initiative, all resulting in an improvement in our adjusted efficiency ratio1, declining 4% from the prior quarter to 51.4%." Charles M. Shaffer, Seacoast's Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, said, "Our second quarter 2019 results demonstrate that our focus on strong financial performance, disciplined credit underwriting, and franchise expansion in robust markets continues to create value for shareholders. During the quarter, we continued to drive improved operating leverage while delivering a strictly underwritten credit portfolio that is well diversified in terms of asset mix and granularity. We have built a balance sheet that is supported by an excellent customer franchise, with an average loan to deposit ratio of 87.3%, providing ample room for expansion of loans. We ended the quarter with a tangible common equity ratio of 10.7% and healthy levels of liquidity, both of which should support our ability to deploy capital for continued organic growth and disciplined opportunistic acquisitions." 1Non-GAAP measure, see "Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and for a reconciliation to GAAP Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights Income Statement Net income was $23.3 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to $22.7 million, or $0.44, for the prior quarter and $17.0 million, or $0.35, for the second quarter of 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net income was $46.0 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, compared to $35.0 million, or $0.73, for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Adjusted net income 1 was $25.8 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, compared to $24.2 million, or $0.47, for the prior quarter and $18.3 million, or $0.38, for the second quarter of 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, adjusted net income 1 was $50.0 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, compared to $37.6 million, or $0.79, for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

totaled $60.1 million, a decrease of $0.6 million, or 1%, from the prior quarter and an increase of $9.9 million, or 20%, from the second quarter of 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net interest income was $120.9 million, an increase of $20.9 million, or 21%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018. Net interest margin was 3.94% in the second quarter of 2019, 4.02% in the first quarter of 2019 and 3.77% in the second quarter of 2018. Quarter-over-quarter, the yield on loans contracted 6 basis points, the yield on securities contracted 2 basis points, and the cost of deposits increased 9 basis points. The impact on net interest margin from accretion of purchase discounts on acquired loans was 27 basis points in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 26 basis points in the prior quarter and 17 basis points in the second quarter of 2018. During the quarter, the yield curve declined across all points on the curve, affecting variable rate loans and securities, and reducing add-on rates for new loans originated. Of note, late in the quarter, deposit rate pressure began to abate.

was $2.6 million compared to $1.4 million in the prior quarter and $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2018. Noninterest expense was $41.0 million, a decrease of $2.1 million, or 5%, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $2.8 million, or 7%, from the second quarter of 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, noninterest expense was $84.1 million, an increase of $8.7 million, or 12%, compared to the six months ended 1Non-GAAP measure, see "Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and for a reconciliation to GAAP June 30, 2018. Sequentially, changes from the first quarter of 2019 in noninterest expense consisted of the following: Salaries and wages increased by $0.9 million, attributed to $1.1 million in severance costs associated with the reduction of 50 full time equivalent employees as previously announced. The full benefit of the reduction in force should be realized in the third quarter. Employee benefits decreased $1.0 million attributed to the reduction in full time equivalent employees, lower seasonal payroll taxes and 401(k) plan contributions, and lower health insurance claims when compared to the first quarter of 2019. Legal and professional fees decreased by $0.8 million primarily due to higher expenses incurred in the first quarter of 2019 on projects in risk management and lending operations, leading to the successful launch of our commercial digital origination platform. Our continued focus on efficiency and streamlining operations resulted in decreases across several categories, most notably a decrease of $0.8 million in other expenses and $0.2 million in furniture and equipment. During the quarter, we closed one banking center location, resulting in a $0.3 million one-time expense which is included in occupancy expense. We will close an additional banking center location in the third quarter.

Seacoast recorded $6.9 million in income tax expense in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $6.4 million in the prior quarter and $5.2 million in the second quarter of 2018. Tax benefits related to stock-based compensation were $0.1 million in the second quarter compared to $0.6 million in the prior quarter, during which a significant amount of previously granted awards vested. The quarter-over-quarter change unfavorably impacted earnings per share by one cent.

The efficiency ratio was 53.5% compared to 56.6% in the prior quarter and 58.4% in the second quarter of 2018. The adjusted efficiency ratio 1 was 51.4% compared to 55.8% in the prior quarter and 57.3% in the second quarter of 2018. The reduction in both ratios was the outcome of our continued focus on streamlining operations, in combination with driving top-line revenue improvements. Balance Sheet At June 30, 2019, the Company had total assets of $6.8 billion and total shareholders' equity of $930.2 million. Book value per share was $18.08 and tangible book value per share was $13.65, compared to $17.44 and $12.98, respectively, at March 31, 2019 and $15.18 and $11.67, respectively, at June 30, 2018. Year-over-year, tangible book value per share increased 17%.

of $6.8 billion and total shareholders' equity of $930.2 million. Book value per share was $18.08 and tangible book value per share was $13.65, compared to $17.44 and $12.98, respectively, at March 31, 2019 and $15.18 and $11.67, respectively, at June 30, 2018. Year-over-year, tangible book value per share increased 17%. Debt securities totaled $1.2 billion at June 30, 2019, an increase of $28.9 million compared to the prior quarter and a decrease of $135.1 million from June 30, 2018. During the quarter, $38.2 million of securities were sold, with an average yield of 1.85%, resulting in a loss of $0.6 million. Purchases of securities during the quarter totaled $87.4 million at an average yield of 2.90%.

totaled $1.2 billion at June 30, 2019, an increase of $28.9 million compared to the prior quarter and a decrease of $135.1 million from June 30, 2018. During the quarter, $38.2 million of securities were sold, with an average yield of 1.85%, resulting in a loss of $0.6 million. Purchases of securities during the quarter totaled $87.4 million at an average yield of 2.90%. Loans totaled $4.9 billion at June 30, 2019, an increase of $59.7 million, or 1.2%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $914.1 million, or 23%, from June 30, 2018. 1Non-GAAP measure, see "Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and for a reconciliation to GAAP New loan originations of $407 million, compared to $310 million in the prior quarter, resulted in net loan growth in the quarter of 5% on an annualized basis, overcoming a $59 million increase in early loan payoffs when compared to the prior quarter. During the second quarter, we saw acceleration in commercial real estate loans being refinanced away with minimal or no covenants, limited or no guarantees, in combination with increasing leverage in projects. Additionally, we allowed a few higher risk loans to be refinanced away in categories such as marinas, hotels, and speculative construction. We remain patient and committed to our strict underwriting principles. Consumer and small business originations for the second quarter of 2019 were a record $136.5 million, an increase of 15% compared to the first quarter of 2019 and an increase of 30% compared to the second quarter of 2018. Commercial originations during the second quarter of 2019 were $157.0 million, an increase of 44% compared to the first quarter of 2019 and an increase of 12% compared to the second of quarter 2018. Closed residential loans retained in the portfolio for the second quarter of 2019 were $51.8 million, up 4% from the first quarter of 2019 and down 31% from the second quarter of 2018. The decrease from prior year is consistent with the mortgage banking team's shift towards generating saleable volume and away from residential construction lending. We continue to manage the Company's exposure to commercial real estate. Construction and land development and commercial real estate loans remain well below regulatory guidance at 51% and 205% of total bank-level risk based capital, respectively, down from 57% and 216%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2019. On a consolidated basis, inclusive of capital at the holding company, construction and land development and commercial real estate loans represent 48% and 192%, respectively, of total consolidated risk based capital. Concentrations continue to be well managed with an average commercial loan size of approximately $350,000. The top 10 and top 20 relationships represented 19% and 34%, respectively, of total consolidated risk based capital, down from 25% and 42% compared to second quarter of 2018 and down from 29% and 48% compared to second quarter of 2016. Our largest committed exposure totals $29 million.

Pipelines (loans in underwriting and approval or approved and not yet closed) remained strong, totaling $377.6 million as of June 30, 2019.

(loans in underwriting and approval or approved and not yet closed) remained strong, totaling $377.6 million as of June 30, 2019. Consumer and small business pipelines were $65.5 million, a decrease of 3% sequentially and an increase of 24% compared to the prior year. Commercial pipelines were $261.6 million, an increase of 48% sequentially and 34% compared to the prior year. Residential pipelines were $50.5 million, an increase of 11% sequentially and a decrease of 21% compared to the prior year, consistent with a shift in focus to generating saleable volume, which at June 30, 2019 represents 90% of the residential pipeline.

Total deposits were $5.5 billion as of June 30, 2019, a decrease of $64.4 million, or 1.1%, sequentially and an increase of $843.8 million, or 18%, from the prior year.

were $5.5 billion as of June 30, 2019, a decrease of $64.4 million, or 1.1%, sequentially and an increase of $843.8 million, or 18%, from the prior year. Total deposits grew 3% on an annualized basis quarter-over-quarter, excluding the impact of a $99 million reduction in brokered time deposits. The decrease in brokered time deposits was the result of a shift towards lower rate Federal Home Loan Bank advances in the second quarter.

1Non-GAAP measure, see "Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and for a reconciliation to GAAP During the second quarter, we accelerated the velocity of our commercial customer acquisition, with business checking balances growing 8% on an annualized basis overcoming seasonal pressure, the result of expansion of our business banking franchise in the Tampa and Fort Lauderdale markets. Interest-bearing deposits (interest-bearing demand, savings and money market deposits) increased year- over-year $373.0 million, or 15%, to $2.8 billion, noninterest bearing demand deposits increased $206.2 million, or 14%, to $1.7 billion, and CDs increased $264.6 million, or 34%, to $1.1 billion. Overall cost of deposits increased to 76 basis points. Of note, late in the quarter, deposit rate pressure began to abate.

Second quarter return on average tangible assets (ROTA) was 1.50%, compared to 1.48% in the prior quarter and 1.24% in the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted ROTA1 was 1.59% compared to 1.50% in the prior quarter and 1.28% in the second quarter of 2018. Capital Second quarter return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) was 14.3%, compared to 14.9% in the prior quarter and 13.1% in the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted ROTCE1 was 15.2% compared to 15.1% in the prior quarter and 13.5% in the second quarter of 2018.

was 14.3%, compared to 14.9% in the prior quarter and 13.1% in the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted ROTCE1 was 15.2% compared to 15.1% in the prior quarter and 13.5% in the second quarter of 2018. The tier 1 capital ratio was 14.6%, total capital ratio was 15.2% and the tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.7% at June 30, 2019.

tier 1 capital ratio total capital ratio tier 1 leverage ratio Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 10.7% at June 30, 2019, compared to 10.2% at March 31, 2019 and 9.6% at June 30, 2018. Asset Quality Nonperforming loans to total loans outstanding was 0.47% at June 30, 2019, 0.46% at March 31, 2019, and 0.66% at June 30, 2018.

was 0.47% at June 30, 2019, 0.46% at March 31, 2019, and 0.66% at June 30, 2018. Nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.50% at June 30, 2019, 0.51% at March 31, 2019 and 0.58% at June 30, 2018. Nonperforming assets decreased by $0.5 million to $33.8 million in the second quarter of 2019.

was 0.50% at June 30, 2019, 0.51% at March 31, 2019 and 0.58% at June 30, 2018. Nonperforming assets decreased by $0.5 million to $33.8 million in the second quarter of 2019. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.69% at June 30, 2019, 0.68% at March 31, 2019, and 0.73% at June 30, 2018. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to non-acquired loans was 0.87% at June 30, 2019, 0.89% at March 31, 2019, and 0.88% at June 30, 2018.

was 0.69% at June 30, 2019, 0.68% at March 31, 2019, and 0.73% at June 30, 2018. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to non-acquired loans was 0.87% at June 30, 2019, 0.89% at March 31, 2019, and 0.88% at June 30, 2018. Net charge-offs were $1.8 million or 0.15% of average loans for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $1.0 million, or 0.08% of average loans in the prior quarter. 1Non-GAAP measure, see "Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and for a reconciliation to GAAP This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

