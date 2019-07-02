Log in
Seacoast Banking of Florida : to Announce Second Quarter Earnings Results July 25

07/02/2019 | 05:28pm EDT
Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida to Announce Second Quarter Earnings Results July 25
Company Release - 7/2/20195:05 PMET

INVESTORS MAY LISTEN TO LIVE WEBCAST

STUART, Fla., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF), a bank holding company whose operating entity is Seacoast Bank, today announced it will release second quarter results July 25, after the market closes. Upon release, investors may access a copy of Seacoast's earnings results at the company's website www.SeacoastBanking.com on the home page under 'Press Releases.'

Seacoast will host a conference call July 26 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the earnings results and business trends. Investors may call in (toll-free) by dialing (888) 517-2513 (passcode: 8644 001; host: Dennis S. Hudson). Charts will be used during the conference call and may be accessed at Seacoast's website at www.SeacoastBanking.com by selecting 'Presentations' under the heading 'News/Events.' A replay of the call will be available for one month, beginning late afternoon July 26, by dialing (888) 843-7419 (domestic), using the passcode 8644 001#.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Seacoast's website www.SeacoastBanking.com and selecting the webcast link located on the home page. Beginning the afternoon of July 26, an archived version of the webcast can be accessed from this same website and will be available for one year.

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $6.8 billion in assets and $5.6 billion in deposits as of March 31, 2019. The company provides integrated financial services including commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers through advanced banking solutions, 50 traditional branches of its locally branded wholly owned subsidiary bank, Seacoast Bank. Offices stretch from Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach north through the Daytona Beach area, into Orlando and Central Florida and the adjacent Tampa market, and west to Okeechobee and surrounding counties. More information about the company is available at www.SeacoastBanking.com.

Charles M. Shaffer
Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer
Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida
(772) 221-7003

Source: Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

Disclaimer

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 21:27:06 UTC
