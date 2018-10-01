Seacoast Banking of Florida : to Announce Third Quarter Earnings Results October 25

Log in
10/01/2018 | 11:02pm CEST

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida to Announce Third Quarter Earnings Results October 25

Company Release - 10/1/2018 4:56 PM ET

INVESTORS MAY LISTEN TO LIVE WEBCAST

STUART, Fla., Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF), a bank holding company whose operating entity is Seacoast Bank, today announced it will release third quarter results October 25, after the market closes. Upon release, investors may access a copy of Seacoast's earnings results at the company's website www.SeacoastBanking.com on the home page under 'Press Releases.'

Seacoast will host a conference call October 26 at 10:00 a.m. ET, to discuss the earnings results and business trends. Investors may call in (toll-free) by dialing (866) 294-4838 (passcode: 7746 433; host: Dennis S. Hudson). Charts will be used during the conference call and may be accessed at Seacoast's website at www.SeacoastBanking.com by selecting 'Presentations' under the heading 'News/Events.' A replay of the call will be available for one month, beginning late afternoon October 26, by dialing (888) 843-7419 (domestic), using the passcode 7746 433#.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Seacoast's website www.SeacoastBanking.com and selecting the webcast link located on the home page. Beginning the afternoon of October 26, an archived version of the webcast can be accessed from this same website and will be available for one year.

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $5.9 billion in assets and $4.7 billion in deposits as of June 30, 2018. The company provides integrated financial services including commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers through advanced banking solutions, 49 traditional branches of its locally branded, wholly owned subsidiary bank, Seacoast Bank, and seven commercial banking centers. Offices stretch from Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach north through the Daytona Beach area, into Orlando and Central Florida and the adjacent Tampa market, and west to Okeechobee and surrounding counties. More information about the company is available at www.SeacoastBanking.com.

Charles M. Shaffer
Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida
(772) 221-7003

Source: Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

Disclaimer

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 21:01:05 UTC
