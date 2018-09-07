Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings    SCBH

SEACOAST COMMERCE BANC HOLDINGS (SCBH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Seacoast Commerce Bank Announces Hiring Two SBA New Hires: Melanie Brown, SVP and SBA Business Development Officer, Atlanta, GA and John McGinnity, VP and SBA Business Development Officer, Spokane, WA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 03:01pm CEST

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Commerce Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings (OTC Pink: SCBH) today announced  the hiring of Melanie Brown as Senior Vice President and Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Business Development Officer, who will be located in Atlanta, Georgia, and John McGinnity as Vice President and Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Business Development Officer, who will be located in Spokane, Washington. Both Brown and McGinnity bring proven success in SBA production to Seacoast's already "best in class" SBA Division and will be helping small businesses facilitate the acquisition, development, and refinance of their commercial real estate properties. This brings Seacoast’s new BDO hire total to six in 2018 and is 50% of the bank's stated BDO growth goal through 2019.

Ms. Brown has over 30 years of banking experience with community based and national lenders. She began her career in banking in 1987 with C&S Bank after graduating from The University of Georgia and transitioned from general banking to SBA lending in 1995. Over the years, Melanie has established and managed 3 SBA departments, funded well over $200 Million in various small business loans and is considered an expert in the industry.

Mr. McGinnity has over 10 years of banking experience and a total of 15 years  in business development and client service. Most recently, he was a realtor for Professional Realty Services, serving both the Washington and Idaho markets where he assisted clients with their rural, residential, and commercial property needs.

“Melanie and John are outstanding additions to our SBA Team. Melanie brings her skills, expertise, and quarterback approach to helping our small business clients pursue their dreams of growing their businesses and owning their facilities. John has a keen understanding of the customer journey, their requirements for success, and is a strong advocate for small businesses. We are very excited to have their deep and varied experience as we look to expand our business in Georgia, Idaho, and adjacent states in the Southeast and Northwest,” stated Don Mercer, Executive Vice President, SBA National Sales Manager.

Melanie can be reached by email at mbrown@sccombank.com or at (678) 296-9350. John can be reached by email at jmcginnity@sccombank.com or at (425) 218-0011.

About Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings: Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Seacoast Commerce Bank, which also operates as Capital Bank, a division of Seacoast Commerce Bank. Both the holding  company and the bank are headquartered in San Diego, California, with the Bank having four full-service banking branches in San Diego and Orange County, California, and loan and  deposit production offices throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Oregon, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, Texas, Utah and Washington. For more information on Seacoast  Commerce  Banc  Holdings  or  Seacoast  Commerce  Bank,  please  visit www.scbholdings.com or www.sccombank.com, or contact Richard M. Sanborn, President and Chief Executive Officer at 858-432-7001, or rsanborn@scbholdings.com.

For more information on Seacoast Commerce Bank’s SBA lending platform, please contact David H. Bartram, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and SBA Division Manager at (858) 432-7002.

Certain statements in this press release, including statements regarding the anticipated development and expansion of the Bank’s business, and the intent, belief or current expectations of the Bank, its directors or its officers, are “forward-looking” statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such “forward-looking” statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not  limited to, risks related to the local and national economy, the Bank’s performance and regulatory matters.

Seacoast Banc Holdings Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEACOAST COMMERCE BANC HOL
03:01pSEACOAST COMMERCE BANK ANNOUNCES HIR : Melanie Brown, SVP and SBA Business Devel..
GL
08/29SEACOAST COMMERCE BANC HOLDINGS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/27Seacoast Commerce Bank Announces the Hiring of Jay Jung SVP and SBA Business ..
GL
08/23SEACOAST COMMERCE BANC HOLDINGS : Announces 12.5% Increase in Quarterly Dividend
AQ
07/19SEACOAST COMMERCE BANC HOLDINGS : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
05/31Seacoast Commerce Bank Announces the Hiring of Rachel Rowley SVP and Deposit ..
GL
05/30SEACOAST COMMERCE BANC HOLDINGS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/19SEACOAST COMMERCE BANC HOLDINGS : Announces First Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
03/01SEACOAST COMMERCE BANC HOLDINGS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/16Seacoast Commerce Bank Announces the Hiring of Dennis Vitt SVP and SBA Busine..
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/23Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings declares $0.09 dividend 
07/19Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings reports Q2 results 
04/19Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings reports Q1 results 
01/24Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings reports Q4 results 
2017CAPITAL BANK : A Safe Bank Merger With 25% Annualized Return 
Chart SEACOAST COMMERCE BANC HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Richard M. Sanborn President, CEO, Director & IR Contact
Allan W. Arendsee Chairman
David H. Bartram Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
William T. Roche Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard Steven Levenson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEACOAST COMMERCE BANC HOLDINGS16.71%0
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.70%383 477
BANK OF AMERICA5.62%308 138
WELLS FARGO-4.52%278 999
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-14.03%272 500
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.15%229 344
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.