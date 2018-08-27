Seacoast Commerce Bank Announces the Hiring of Jay Jung SVP and SBA Business Development Officer, Dallas, TX

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Commerce Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings (OTC Pink: SCBH) today announced the hiring of Jay Jung as Senior Vice President and Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Business Development Officer, who will be located in Dallas, Texas. Mr. Jung has over 20 years of banking experience, the last 19 years as an SBA Lender for both national and community banks. He brings proven success in SBA production as well as management experience to Seacoast's already "best in class" SBA Division and will be helping small businesses facilitate the acquisition, development, and refinance of their commercial real estate properties. He was most recently with Green Bank, Dallas, TX where he served as a Senior SBA BDO.

“Jay is an outstanding addition to our SBA Team. His deep and varied experience means we will have another top performer in a dynamic market. He has advocated for small businesses in the past and will continue to be very successful in working with small business owners who want to buy, construct, or refinance their own facility,” stated Don Mercer Executive Vice President, SBA National Sales Manager. Jay can be reached by email at jjung@sccombank.com or at (214) 984-9690.

About Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings : Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Seacoast Commerce Bank , which also operates as Capital Bank, a division of Seacoast Commerce Bank. Both the holding company and the bank are headquartered in San Diego, California, with the Bank having four full-service banking branches in San Diego and Orange County, California, and loan and deposit production offices throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Oregon, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, Texas, Utah and Washington. For more information on Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings or Seacoast Commerce Bank, please visit www.scbholdings.com or www.sccombank.com , or contact Richard M. Sanborn, President and Chief Executive Officer at 858-432-7001, or rsanborn@scbholdings.com .

For more information on Seacoast Commerce Bank’s SBA lending platform, please contact David H. Bartram, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and SBA Division Manager at (858) 432-7002.

Certain statements in this press release, including statements regarding the anticipated development and expansion of the Bank’s business, and the intent, belief or current expectations of the Bank, its directors or its officers, are “forward-looking” statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such “forward-looking” statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the local and national economy, the Bank’s performance and regulatory matters.