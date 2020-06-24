AMH OFFSETS CARBON EMISSIONS FROM CONTAINER ON BARGE SERVICE

Log in
06/24/2020 | 06:31am EDT

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCF Marine Inc. (“SCF”), a subsidiary of SEACOR Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CKH), announced that its container on barge service, operated by SEACOR AMH (“AMH”), is participating in a 12-month accredited U.S.-based carbon offset program starting June 2020.

“Through this initiative, diesel carbon emissions from AMH’s container service and the St. Louis, Memphis, and Port Allen terminals will be offset to achieve carbon neutrality, a benefit AMH is proud to extend to its direct and indirect customers,” said Rich Teubner, Vice President of AMH.  

Since AMH’s inception in 2016, its service has safely reduced roadway congestion by displacing approximately 100,000 truck moves. This equates to an estimated savings of roughly 4 million gallons of diesel fuel and more than 40,000 metric tons of CO2.

Jay Hardman, Executive Director of the Port of Baton Rouge, stated that, “Container on barge has been a safe and environmentally friendly transportation solution and AMH’s move to carbon neutrality continues to support the value of this service to the region”

“SEACOR AMH has been a great partner of the Port of New Orleans in providing reliable container on barge service to our mutual customers,” said Brandy Christian, President and CEO of the Port of New Orleans. “Their investments have created a marine highway option for shippers and ocean carriers to move containers on inland routes and we applaud their commitment to greening the supply chain.”

“Our goal to enhance SCF’s environmental performance extends beyond carbon offsets as we continue to evaluate carbon reducing technologies,” said Tim Power, President of SCF. This includes the potential conversion of the SCF Container Express and SCF Marine Highway to dual-fuel LNG and diesel. These two inland towboats will operate in a liner service supporting AMH’s container routes with scheduled service.

* * * * *

About SCF
SCF provides integrated logistics and barge transportation services on the U.S. Inland Waterways and in South America. Through SEACOR AMH, SCF operates a “container on barge” service transporting imports and exports through New Orleans, Louisiana and Mobile, Alabama.

About SEACOR Holdings
SEACOR Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company with interests in domestic and international transportation and logistics, crisis and emergency management, and clean fuel and power solutions. SEACOR is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CKH.

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements concern management’s expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, including, but not limited to, risks relating to future actions, new projects, strategies, future performance and the outcome of contingencies such as future financial results, as well as the risks discussed in Item 1A. (Risk Factors) of the Company’s Annual report on Form 10-K and other reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

For additional information, please contact us at communications@seacorholdings.com or (954) 523-2200 or visit SEACOR’s website at www.seacorholdings.com.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
