SEACOR Holdings Announces Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

Net income attributable to stockholders was $6.4 million ($0.32 per diluted share) compared with $17.1 million ($0.88 per diluted share) for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The prior year quarter included $5.5 million ($0.26 per diluted share) related to the amortization of previously deferred gains and net mark-to-market gains on marketable securities.

“Cash Earnings” were $27.7 million compared with $30.0 million for the same quarter last year. In the current quarter, "cash earnings" included $4.5 million for August and September's results from the acquisition of our partner's 49% ownership in SEA-Vista.

Operating income attributable to stockholders, was $12.9 million compared with $23.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The prior year quarter benefited from the amortization of previously deferred gains of $5.3 million. The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measures "Cash Earnings" and OIBDA in this release; a reconciliation to their closest U.S. GAAP measure is included in "Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release. Charles Fabrikant, Executive Chairman, commented on the quarter's results as follows: "The quarter’s disappointing results were primarily due to the extremely difficult conditions in the inland transportation and logistics services segment and a more typical level of demand for our emergency response services. The third calendar quarter usually produces improved results in the inland sector compared with the second quarter, but this quarter the inland river system continued to suffer from the carryover effects of extreme flooding earlier in the year. Our inland group experienced curtailed demand for fleeting and terminal services, and the barge pool incurred higher costs. The U.S. trade dispute with China and competition from cheaper grain in South America were additional challenges. These challenges continue today. Corn export demand continues to be dismal with shipments approximately 60% and export sales approximately 45% below last year. Export sales are also lagging. Brazil, whose share of the soybean export market increased after the commencement of the trade dispute, continues to compete aggressively. Witt-O’Brien’s higher activity level in the third quarter of last year reflected a multitude of early stage response and recovery task orders following the hurricanes of 2017. Witt O’Brien’s continues to support the long-term recovery efforts of public sector clients such as the U.S. Virgin Islands as well as expand into the private sector. The overall operating results for the ocean sector in the current quarter were positive and in general compare favorably with the prior year, despite incurring a dry-docking this quarter and an accounting benefit in the prior year from the amortization of previously deferred gains. The operating discussion below provides more details." Fabrikant continued, "The highlight of the quarter was the acquisition of our partner’s interest in Sea-Vista, strengthening our position in the Jones Act market and also adding substantial revenue backlog. As of September 30th, the contracted backlog in SEA-Vista was $237.7 million through 2026. (The acquisition also should reduce complexity in our financial statements, no doubt an added plus. We encourage you to review the tables provided in the release which include a reconciliation of cash earnings.)"

Operating Discussion Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services - Operating income and OIBDA attributable to stockholders were $17.4 million and $26.5 million, in the current year quarter compared with $19.5 million and $27.6 million in the prior year quarter, respectively. Operating income and OIBDA attributable to stockholders in the prior year quarter benefited from the amortization of previously deferred gains of $4.5 million. The operating results from harbor towing activities and SEACOR Island Lines improved meaningfully with a combined incremental contribution of $5.3 million and $5.1 million in operating income and OIBDA, respectively, as a consequence of increases in ship docking requirements in various ports and increased unit freight activity into the Bahamas. These increases were partially offset by lost revenue associated with 42 days of planned out-of-service time required for dry-docking one SEA-Vista vessel and the corresponding dry-docking expense. This quarter's results also reflected a reduction in the time charter rate for another SEA-Vista vessel in exchange for a multiyear extension of its charter. Operating results for the Company's military and commercial cargo activities, marketed under the Waterman brand, were also modestly lower in the current quarter. Inland Transportation & Logistics Services - Operating income and OIBDA were $0.6 million and $6.2 million in the current year quarter compared with $4.3 million and $10.5 million in the prior year quarter, respectively. As previously detailed, the flooding throughout the inland waterways system and weak demand negatively impacted this year’s Inland’s results. Margins on freight operations suffered as weak freight rates were exacerbated by usually extended cycle times for trips and higher towing costs. Witt O’Brien’s - Operating income and OIBDA were $2.1 million and $2.3 million in the current year quarter compared with $6.1 million and $6.6 million in the prior year quarter, respectively. As previously noted, the prior year had benefited from the initial activity surge that followed the late season hurricanes in 2017. Capital Commitments - The Company’s capital commitments as of September 30, 2019 were $21.3 million and included the Company's interest in two foreign-flag rail ferries, two inland river towboats, other equipment and vessel and terminal improvements. Subsequent to September 30, 2019, the Company committed to purchase additional equipment for $0.3 million. Liquidity and Debt - During the current year quarter, the Company repurchased $18.2 million in principal amount of its 3.0% Convertible Senior Notes for $18.1 million resulting in debt extinguishment losses of $0.8 million. As of September 30, 2019, the Company’s balances of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, restricted cash equivalents, marketable securities and construction reserve funds totaled $88.0 million. As of September 30, 2019, the Company had exited its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. Total outstanding debt was $317.8 million, including $25.0 million of outstanding borrowings under the Company's revolving credit facilities, which has subsequently been repaid. As of September 30, 2019, the Company had $200.0 million of borrowing capacity under its credit facilities. Equity - For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding were 19,322,423 and 20,738,919, respectively. As of September 30, 2019, the total shares outstanding were 20,179,218. SEACOR Holdings Inc. (“SEACOR”) is a diversified holding company with interests in domestic and international transportation and logistics and risk management consultancy. SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating Revenues $ 200,658 $ 220,257 $ 607,205 $ 621,912 Costs and Expenses: Operating 147,386 147,529 437,368 441,474 Administrative and general 24,923 26,083 78,383 76,189 Depreciation and amortization 16,975 18,616 51,120 57,069 189,284 192,228 566,871 574,732 Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net 1,145 6,018 2,259 13,569 Operating Income 12,519 34,047 42,593 60,749 Other Income (Expense): Interest income 2,198 2,450 5,983 6,485 Interest expense (4,816 ) (8,335 ) (14,832 ) (25,502 ) Debt extinguishment losses, net (777 ) (160 ) (2,073 ) (5,609 ) Marketable security gains (losses), net 144 1,713 16,496 (1,303 ) Foreign currency gains (losses), net (1,877 ) (328 ) (1,663 ) 16 Other, net 505 357 (114 ) 54,951 (4,623 ) (4,303 ) 3,797 29,038 Income Before Income Tax Expense and Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies 7,896 29,744 46,390 89,787 Income Tax Expense 1,417 3,362 7,012 12,934 Income Before Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies 6,479 26,382 39,378 76,853 Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax (618 ) 821 (3,448 ) 1,915 Net Income 5,861 27,203 35,930 78,768 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries (544 ) 10,136 7,239 15,934 Net Income Attributable to SEACOR Holdings Inc. $ 6,405 $ 17,067 $ 28,691 $ 62,834 Basic Earnings Per Common Share of SEACOR Holdings Inc. $ 0.33 $ 0.94 $ 1.54 $ 3.48 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share of SEACOR Holdings Inc. $ 0.32 $ 0.88 $ 1.48 $ 3.21 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 19,322,423 18,108,388 18,618,613 18,052,274 Diluted 20,738,919 21,192,554 19,984,302 22,508,622 OIBDA(1) $ 29,494 $ 52,663 $ 93,713 $ 117,818 OIBDA Attributable to SEACOR Holdings Inc.(1) $ 28,813 $ 38,630 $ 77,714 $ 96,120 ______________________

1. Non-GAAP Financial Measure. See explanation of use of non-GAAP financial measures included elsewhere in this release.

SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Sep. 30,

2019 Jun. 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019 Dec. 31,

2018 Sep. 30,

2018 Operating Revenues $ 200,658 $ 197,023 $ 209,524 $ 213,838 $ 220,257 Costs and Expenses: Operating 147,386 142,871 147,111 150,374 147,529 Administrative and general 24,923 26,714 26,746 26,718 26,083 Depreciation and amortization 16,975 17,009 17,136 17,510 18,616 189,284 186,594 190,993 194,602 192,228 Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net 1,145 677 437 6,014 6,018 Operating Income 12,519 11,106 18,968 25,250 34,047 Other Income (Expense): Interest income 2,198 1,885 1,900 2,245 2,450 Interest expense (4,816 ) (4,903 ) (5,113 ) (6,181 ) (8,335 ) Debt extinguishment losses, net (777 ) (503 ) (793 ) (6,017 ) (160 ) Marketable security gains (losses), net 144 13,284 3,068 (11,128 ) 1,713 Foreign currency gains (losses), net (1,877 ) (191 ) 405 (2,280 ) (328 ) Other, net 505 25 (644 ) 13 357 (4,623 ) 9,597 (1,177 ) (23,348 ) (4,303 ) Income Before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) and Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies 7,896 20,703 17,791 1,902 29,744 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 1,417 3,390 2,205 (4,519 ) 3,362 Income Before Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies 6,479 17,313 15,586 6,421 26,382 Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax (618 ) (312 ) (2,518 ) (1,987 ) 821 Net Income 5,861 17,001 13,068 4,434 27,203 Net Income (Loss) attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries (544 ) 2,448 5,335 9,120 10,136 Net Income (Loss) attributable to SEACOR Holdings Inc. $ 6,405 $ 14,553 $ 7,733 $ (4,686 ) $ 17,067 Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share of SEACOR Holdings Inc. $ 0.33 $ 0.80 $ 0.42 $ (0.26 ) $ 0.94 Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share of SEACOR Holdings Inc. $ 0.32 $ 0.76 $ 0.41 $ (0.26 ) $ 0.88 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 19,322 18,289 18,233 18,165 18,108 Diluted 20,739 19,634 19,571 18,165 21,193 Common Shares Outstanding at Period End 20,179 18,550 18,528 18,330 18,243 OIBDA(1) $ 29,494 $ 28,115 $ 36,104 $ 42,760 $ 52,663 OIBDA attributable to SEACOR Holdings Inc.(1) $ 28,813 $ 21,905 $ 26,996 $ 29,822 $ 38,630 ______________________

1. Non-GAAP Financial Measure. See explanation of use of non-GAAP financial measures included elsewhere in this release.

SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Sep. 30,

2019 Jun. 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019 Dec. 31,

2018 Sep. 30,

2018 Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services Operating Revenues $ 102,661 $ 109,681 $ 109,272 $ 97,366 $ 109,939 Costs and Expenses: Operating 66,888 71,230 69,932 64,234 64,683 Administrative and general 9,404 9,423 10,198 10,132 9,170 Depreciation and amortization 10,191 10,230 10,337 10,707 11,298 86,483 90,883 90,467 85,073 85,151 Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net 804 349 17 5,496 5,505 Operating Income 16,982 19,147 18,822 17,789 30,293 Other Income (Expense): Foreign currency gains (losses), net (104 ) 1 (47 ) (17 ) (24 ) Other, net 505 28 (651 ) (15 ) (96 ) Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax (242 ) 700 111 (23 ) 2,073 Segment Profit(1) $ 17,141 $ 19,876 $ 18,235 $ 17,734 $ 32,246 OIBDA(2) $ 27,173 $ 29,377 $ 29,159 $ 28,496 $ 41,591 OIBDA(2) attributable to stockholders $ 26,492 $ 23,167 $ 20,051 $ 15,558 $ 27,558 Dry-docking expenditures for U.S.-flag petroleum and chemical

carriers, dry bulk carriers and PCTC’s (included in operating costs and expenses) $ 4,310 $ 1,925 $ 1,581 $ 6,430 $ 399 Out-of-service days for dry-dockings of U.S.-flag petroleum and chemical carriers, dry bulk carriers and PCTC’s 42 30 15 147 — Dry-docking expenditures for all other vessels $ 1,783 $ 1,447 $ 1,250 $ 269 $ 1,489 Inland Transportation & Logistics Services Operating Revenues $ 72,020 $ 61,455 $ 65,602 $ 77,513 $ 78,845 Costs and Expenses: Operating 62,775 54,486 54,245 60,801 65,667 Administrative and general 3,327 3,133 3,356 3,381 3,230 Depreciation and amortization 5,694 5,699 5,725 5,490 6,197 71,796 63,318 63,326 69,672 75,094 Gains on Asset Dispositions 330 330 420 481 513 Operating Income (Loss) 554 (1,533 ) 2,696 8,322 4,264 Other Income (Expense): Foreign currency gains (losses), net (1,729 ) (191 ) 459 (2,240 ) (282 ) Other, net — — — 37 — Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax (1,084 ) (618 ) (2,472 ) (2,571 ) (1,245 ) Segment Profit (Loss)(1) $ (2,259 ) $ (2,342 ) $ 683 $ 3,548 $ 2,737 OIBDA(2) $ 6,248 $ 4,166 $ 8,421 $ 13,812 $ 10,461

SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.

SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued)

(in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Sep. 30,

2019 Jun. 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019 Dec. 31,

2018 Sep. 30,

2018 Witt O’Brien’s Operating Revenues $ 24,345 $ 23,753 $ 32,943 $ 37,702 $ 30,267 Costs and Expenses: Operating 16,323 15,691 21,772 24,258 16,240 Administrative and general 5,718 6,831 6,402 6,876 7,389 Depreciation and amortization 210 209 206 660 492 22,251 22,731 28,380 31,794 24,121 Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments 10 — — — — Operating Income 2,104 1,022 4,563 5,908 6,146 Other Income (Expense): Foreign currency losses, net — — — (1 ) (12 ) Other, net (1 ) (2 ) (3 ) — — Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax 764 (128 ) (67 ) 113 (13 ) Segment Profit $ 2,867 $ 892 $ 4,493 $ 6,020 $ 6,121 OIBDA(2) $ 2,314 $ 1,231 $ 4,769 $ 6,568 $ 6,638 Other Operating Revenues $ 1,635 $ 2,142 $ 1,805 $ 1,290 $ 1,214 Costs and Expenses: Operating 1,404 1,472 1,253 1,106 957 Administrative and general 846 837 839 551 606 Depreciation and amortization 501 493 489 237 202 2,751 2,802 2,581 1,894 1765 Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions 34 (2 ) — 37 — Operating Loss (1,082 ) (662 ) (776 ) (567 ) (551 ) Other Income (Expense): Foreign currency losses, net — — — (4 ) — Other, net — — — (105 ) 452 Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax (56 ) (266 ) (90 ) 494 6 Segment Loss(1) $ (1,138 ) $ (928 ) $ (866 ) $ (182 ) $ (93 ) Corporate and Eliminations Operating Revenues $ (3 ) $ (8 ) $ (98 ) $ (33 ) $ (8 ) Costs and Expenses: Operating (4 ) (8 ) (91 ) (25 ) (18 ) Administrative and general 5,628 6,490 5,951 5,778 5,688 Depreciation and amortization 379 378 379 416 427 6,003 6,860 6,239 6,169 6,097 Losses on Asset Dispositions (33 ) — — — — Operating Loss $ (6,039 ) $ (6,868 ) $ (6,337 ) $ (6,202 ) $ (6,105 ) Other Income (Expense): Foreign currency losses, net $ (44 ) $ (1 ) $ (7 ) $ (18 ) $ (10 ) Other, net 1 (1 ) 10 96 1 ______________________ Includes amounts attributable to both SEACOR and noncontrolling interests. Non-GAAP Financial Measure. See explanation of use of non-GAAP financial measures included elsewhere in this release.

SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, unaudited) Sep. 30,

2019 Jun. 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019 Dec. 31,

2018 Sep. 30,

2018 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 76,815 $ 138,757 $ 141,152 $ 144,221 $ 324,564 Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents 1,221 1,221 2,992 2,991 2,990 Marketable securities 6,038 39,368 33,384 30,316 41,445 Receivables: Trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 199,013 164,964 174,278 171,828 151,217 Other 43,449 38,297 32,635 38,881 45,197 Inventories 5,224 5,293 4,914 4,530 5,139 Prepaid expenses and other 6,130 5,640 5,809 5,382 6,087 Total current assets 337,890 393,540 395,164 398,149 576,639 Property and Equipment: Historical cost 1,424,907 1,416,084 1,413,488 1,407,329 1,403,886 Accumulated depreciation (607,727 ) (593,168 ) (577,136 ) (560,819 ) (545,179 ) Net property and equipment 817,180 822,916 836,352 846,510 858,707 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 153,464 161,518 167,325 — — Investments, at Equity, and Advances to 50% or Less Owned Companies 154,968 155,645 155,290 156,886 149,184 Construction Reserve Funds 3,908 3,908 3,908 3,908 5,908 Goodwill 32,668 32,714 32,720 32,708 32,767 Intangible Assets, Net 21,884 22,773 23,662 24,551 25,724 Other Assets 8,284 10,376 7,385 8,312 8,938 $ 1,530,246 $ 1,603,390 $ 1,621,806 $ 1,471,024 $ 1,657,867 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 76,426 $ 78,301 $ 8,308 $ 8,497 $ 155,737 Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities 36,422 36,171 35,540 — — Accounts payable and accrued expenses 54,921 35,132 50,097 59,607 56,533 Other current liabilities 67,603 64,796 67,456 55,659 66,179 Total current liabilities 235,372 214,400 161,401 123,763 278,449 Long-Term Debt 241,408 234,445 315,303 346,128 372,657 Long-Term Operating Lease Liabilities 116,866 125,182 131,862 — — Deferred Income Taxes 103,489 99,938 97,758 94,420 99,565 Deferred Gains and Other Liabilities 20,463 20,768 20,688 52,871 60,502 Total liabilities 717,598 694,733 727,012 617,182 811,173 Equity: SEACOR Holdings Inc. stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — — — — Common stock 408 392 392 390 389 Additional paid-in capital 1,659,428 1,600,838 1,598,804 1,596,642 1,593,430 Retained earnings 519,023 512,618 498,065 474,809 479,495 Shares held in treasury, at cost (1,365,594 ) (1,366,432 ) (1,366,267 ) (1,366,773 ) (1,366,773 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (1400 ) (995 ) (903 ) (914 ) (444 ) 811,865 746,421 730,091 704,154 706,097 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 783 162,236 164,703 149,688 140,597 Total equity 812,648 908,657 894,794 853,842 846,694 $ 1,530,246 $ 1,603,390 $ 1,621,806 $ 1,471,024 $ 1,657,867



Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures The information furnished in this release includes non-GAAP financial measures that differ from measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, including OIBDA and Cash Earnings. The Company defines OIBDA as operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization. The Company includes maintenance and repair costs, including major overhauls and regulatory dry-dockings, and gains or losses (or impairments) on asset dispositions in OIBDA. The Company defines Cash Earnings as OIBDA further adjusted to exclude the amortization of non-cash deferred gains and amounts attributable to its minority partner in SEA-Vista as well as the gain or loss associated with marking-to-market securities held for investment, accrued net cash expense associated with interest on debt obligations, and the Company’s estimate of cash taxes. Other companies may calculate OIBDA and Cash Earnings differently than the Company, which may limit their usefulness as comparative measures. In addition, each of these measures does not necessarily represent funds available for discretionary use and are not measures of the Company’s ability to fund its cash needs. OIBDA and Cash Earnings are each financial metrics used by management (i) as a supplemental internal measure for planning and forecasting overall expectations and for evaluating actual results against such expectations; (ii) as a criteria for annual incentive bonuses paid to Company officers and other shore-based employees; and (iii) to compare to the OIBDA and Cash Earnings of other companies when evaluating potential acquisitions. In addition, the Company believes Cash Earnings is meaningful to investors because it assists in evaluating the Company’s results of operations and net cash generated by business activities across previous and subsequent accounting periods and to better understand the long-term performance of the Company. The Company views OIBDA and Cash Earnings as measures of operating performance not liquidity. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The following tables reconcile these non-GAAP measures to their most closely comparable U.S. GAAP measures (amounts in thousands, except per share data). Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 U.S. GAAP Measures Net Income Attributable to Stockholders $ 6,405 $ 17,067 $ 28,691 $ 62,834 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share(1) $ 0.32 $ 0.88 $ 1.48 $ 3.21 Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures Operating Income (U.S. GAAP) $ 12,519 $ 34,047 $ 42,593 $ 60,749 (+) Depreciation and amortization 16,975 18,616 51,120 57,069 OIBDA(2) 29,494 52,663 93,713 117,818 (–) Amortization of deferred gains(3) (330 ) (11,293 ) (991 ) (19,031 ) (–) OIBDA less amortization of deferred gains attributable to noncontrolling interests (681 ) (9,687 ) (15,999 ) (21,698 ) (–) Cash interest expense, net(4) (900 ) (3,301 ) (2,675 ) (11,029 ) (–) Income tax obligation (6 ) (52 ) (19 ) (17,847 ) (+/–) Marketable security gains (losses), net 144 1,713 16,496 (1,303 ) Cash Earnings $ 27,721 $ 30,043 $ 90,525 $ 46,910 ______________________ Includes diluted earnings per common share of $0.01 and $0.06 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, related to marking-to-market the Company’s marketable security portfolio. Includes diluted earnings per common share of $0.65 and diluted loss per common share of $0.05 for the six months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, related to marking-to-market the Company’s marketable security portfolio. All references to OIBDA in this release are calculated in the same manner. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, amortization of deferred gains is included in gains on asset dispositions. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, amortization of deferred gains may be included in operating expenses as a reduction to rental expense and/or included in gains on asset dispositions. Amount is net of interest income, excludes capitalized interest, and is net of our partner’s portion of SEA-Vista interest expense of $0.2 million and $0.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $1.2 million and $2.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.

FLEET COUNTS

(unaudited) Sep. 30,

2019 Jun. 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019 Dec. 31,

2018 Sep. 30,

2018 Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services Bulk Transportation Services: Petroleum and chemical carriers - U.S.-flag 9 9 9 10 10 Bulk carriers - U.S.-flag 2 2 2 2 2 Port & Infrastructure Services: Harbor tugs - U.S.-flag 24 24 24 24 24 Harbor tugs - Foreign-flag 8 8 8 8 8 Offshore tug - U.S.-flag 1 1 1 1 1 Ocean liquid tank barges - U.S.-flag 5 5 5 5 5 Ocean liquid tank barges - Foreign-flag 1 1 1 1 1 Specialty vessel - Foreign-flag(1) 2 2 1 — — Logistics Services: PCTC(2) - U.S.-flag 4 4 4 4 4 Short-sea container/RORO(3) vessels - Foreign-flag 8 9 9 9 9 RORO(3) & deck barges - U.S.-flag 7 7 7 7 7 Rail ferries - Foreign-flag 2 2 2 2 2 73 74 73 73 73 Inland Transportation & Logistics Services Bulk Transportation Services: Dry-cargo barges 1,374 1,374 1,374 1,372 1,372 Liquid tank barges 20 20 20 20 20 Specialty barges(4) 5 5 5 5 5 Towboats: 4,000 hp - 6,600 hp 18 18 18 18 18 3,300 hp - 3,900 hp 3 3 3 3 3 Less than 3,200 hp 2 2 2 2 2 Port & Infrastructure Services: Harbor boats: 1,100 hp - 2,000 hp 18 18 18 18 18 Less than 1,100 hp 6 6 6 6 6 Logistics Services: Dry-cargo barges 33 33 33 35 35 1,479 1,479 1,479 1,479 1,479 ______________________ Line handling vessel. Pure Car/Truck Carrier. Roll On/Roll Off. Includes non-certificated 10,000 and 30,000 barrel inland river liquid tank barges.



