Seacor : Witt O’Brien’s Expands Leadership Team to Drive Continued Growth

Witt
O’Brien’s, LLC (Witt O’Brien’s), a subsidiary of SEACOR
Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CKH)
announced today important additions to its leadership team. These
executives will strengthen the firm’s service offerings and support
dramatic growth in client demand from both the public and private
sectors.
-
William Johnson joins Witt O’Brien’s as Managing Director to
expand the firm’s public-sector solutions. He most recently served as
Deputy Chief Operating Officer of the City of Atlanta, where he was
responsible for major drivers of economic development throughout the
City. Prior, he held positions including Director of the Baltimore
City Department of Transportation and Streets Commissioner for the
City of Philadelphia. William also had an earlier tenure with Witt
O’Brien’s.
-
Patrick Knapp joins as Vice President, Responses Services. He
brings more than 20 years of experience to the firm, including
business resilience leadership for Direct Energy and Baker Hughes. He
also managed multiple responses for the American Red Cross and was
recognized for exceptional service after Hurricane Katrina.
-
Paul Murray joins Witt O’Brien’s as its new Chief Financial
Officer (CFO). He has served as CFO for a range of tech-enabled
service businesses, including Phase One Consulting and Digital
Management, Inc. (DMI). Paul’s specialty is scaling high-growth
businesses, as well acquisitions and successful strategic exits.
-
Heather Stickler joins Witt O’Brien’s as Vice President,
Marketing. She has held a variety of marketing leadership positions
for rapidly growing professional services firms, including JENSEN
HUGHES and Greenhorne & O’Mara (now Stantec).
“Our business has more than doubled in the past 12 months,” said Tim
Whipple, CEO, Witt O’Brien’s. “We thank all our clients for the trust
they place in us. We earn that trust with the quality, effectiveness and
innovative nature of our services. Witt O’Brien’s is delighted to
welcome these high-caliber executives, all of whom are already
contributing to our clients’ resilience and our continued success as an
organization.”
About Witt O'Brien's
Witt O'Brien's builds resilience.
We offer a full range of crisis and emergency management solutions to
prepare your organization before disaster strikes, and to help you
respond and recover more quickly if it does. This includes unrivalled
experience recovering from manmade and natural disasters, including
Hurricanes Maria, Irma, Harvey, Katrina, Rita, Gustav, Ike and Sandy. To
learn more about our real-world experience and innovative solutions,
please visit us at wittobriens.com,
a subsidiary of SEACOR Holdings, Inc.
About SEACOR
SEACOR
Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CKH)
is a diversified holding company with interests in domestic and
international transportation and logistics, and risk management
consultancy.
