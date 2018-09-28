Log in
SEACOR HOLDINGS, INC.
Seacor : Witt O'Brien's Expands Leadership Team to Drive Continued Growth

09/28/2018

Witt O’Brien’s, LLC (Witt O’Brien’s), a subsidiary of SEACOR Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CKH) announced today important additions to its leadership team. These executives will strengthen the firm’s service offerings and support dramatic growth in client demand from both the public and private sectors.

  • William Johnson joins Witt O’Brien’s as Managing Director to expand the firm’s public-sector solutions. He most recently served as Deputy Chief Operating Officer of the City of Atlanta, where he was responsible for major drivers of economic development throughout the City. Prior, he held positions including Director of the Baltimore City Department of Transportation and Streets Commissioner for the City of Philadelphia. William also had an earlier tenure with Witt O’Brien’s.
  • Patrick Knapp joins as Vice President, Responses Services. He brings more than 20 years of experience to the firm, including business resilience leadership for Direct Energy and Baker Hughes. He also managed multiple responses for the American Red Cross and was recognized for exceptional service after Hurricane Katrina.
  • Paul Murray joins Witt O’Brien’s as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He has served as CFO for a range of tech-enabled service businesses, including Phase One Consulting and Digital Management, Inc. (DMI). Paul’s specialty is scaling high-growth businesses, as well acquisitions and successful strategic exits.
  • Heather Stickler joins Witt O’Brien’s as Vice President, Marketing. She has held a variety of marketing leadership positions for rapidly growing professional services firms, including JENSEN HUGHES and Greenhorne & O’Mara (now Stantec).

“Our business has more than doubled in the past 12 months,” said Tim Whipple, CEO, Witt O’Brien’s. “We thank all our clients for the trust they place in us. We earn that trust with the quality, effectiveness and innovative nature of our services. Witt O’Brien’s is delighted to welcome these high-caliber executives, all of whom are already contributing to our clients’ resilience and our continued success as an organization.”

About Witt O'Brien's
Witt O'Brien's builds resilience. We offer a full range of crisis and emergency management solutions to prepare your organization before disaster strikes, and to help you respond and recover more quickly if it does. This includes unrivalled experience recovering from manmade and natural disasters, including Hurricanes Maria, Irma, Harvey, Katrina, Rita, Gustav, Ike and Sandy. To learn more about our real-world experience and innovative solutions, please visit us at wittobriens.com, a subsidiary of SEACOR Holdings, Inc.

About SEACOR
SEACOR Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CKH) is a diversified holding company with interests in domestic and international transportation and logistics, and risk management consultancy.


© Business Wire 2018
