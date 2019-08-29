Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Seacor Holdings, Inc.    CKH

SEACOR HOLDINGS, INC.

(CKH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

WITT O'BRIEN'S STANDS READY TO ASSIST THOSE IMPACTED BY HURRICANE DORIAN IN THE CARIBBEAN AND SOUTHEASTERN U.S.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 08:11pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Witt O’Brien’s LLC (Witt O’Brien’s), a subsidiary of SEACOR Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CKH) (“SEACOR”), is on high alert and stands ready to assist our public and private sector clients affected by Hurricane Dorian throughout the Caribbean and Southeastern U.S. Our response and recovery experts are forward deployed to our staging areas and we are actively providing our existing clients with pre-landfall planning, staff augmentation, and immediate response services. We continue to monitor ongoing weather developments and are prepared to deploy additional resources as quickly and efficiently as needed.

Witt O'Brien's experts have supported response and recovery efforts following every major natural disaster over the past two decades. We are a wholly-owned subsidiary of SEACOR, a globally recognized leader in transportation and logistics, which includes dedicated support for the Caribbean. Through this relationship, Witt O'Brien's brings the strength of SEACOR’s combined resources to its storm recovery and disaster support efforts. Learn more about what we’re doing to prepare and help our clients impacted by Hurricane Dorian on our website at www.wittobriens.com/hurricane-dorian-assistance/.

 * * * * *

About Witt O'Brien's

Witt O’Brien’s is the world leader in crisis and emergency management. We help protect our clients by preparing for all manner of business disruption. But we’re not just desk-bound consultants. If disaster does strike, we deploy in a matter of hours -- to help you manage live emergencies in the field, and then to recover as quickly as possible. With decades of front-line experience in both the public and private sectors, we are your force-multiplier for containing the crises that can put you out of business. To learn more about our real-world experience and innovative solutions, please visit us at wittobriens.com. Witt O’Brien’s is a subsidiary of SEACOR Holdings Inc.

About SEACOR
SEACOR Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company with interests in domestic and international transportation and logistics, crisis and emergency management, and clean fuel and power solutions. SEACOR is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CKH.

Media Contact
Heather Stickler
Witt O’Brien’s
hstickler@wittobriens.com
1-202-585-0780

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEACOR HOLDINGS, INC.
08:11pWitt o'brien's stands ready to assist those impacted by hurricane dorian in t..
GL
08/19Seabulk completes first methanol parcel chemical shipment
GL
08/15Witt o'brien's helps houston small and minority-owned businesses become disas..
GL
08/08SEACOR HOLDINGS INC /NEW/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completi..
AQ
08/05Seacor Holdings Announces Acquisition of Joint Venture Partner's Interest in ..
GL
07/24SEACOR : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/24SEACOR : NEW/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
07/24SEACOR HOLDINGS INC /NEW/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
07/24SEACOR Holdings Announces Results For The Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019
GL
06/07SEACOR HOLDINGS INC /NEW/ : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders,..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 819 M
EBIT 2019 54,8 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 1,25x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,20x
Capitalization 1 023 M
Chart SEACOR HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Seacor Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEACOR HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 53,00  $
Last Close Price 47,45  $
Spread / Highest target 11,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles L. Fabrikant Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric J. Fabrikant Chief Operating Officer
Bruce P. Weins Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Pierre de Demandolx-Dedons Independent Director
Øivind Lorentzen Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEACOR HOLDINGS, INC.23.89%1 006
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED8.23%4 337
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING6.12%3 209
SUBSEA 72.63%2 855
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY0.43%2 731
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS BHD--.--%1 523
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group