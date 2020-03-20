SEACOR MARINE CONSOLIDATES OWNERSHIP OF LIFTBOAT BUSINESS IN SHARE TRANSACTION

HOUSTON, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) (the “Company” or “SEACOR Marine”), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore oil and natural gas and wind farm facilities worldwide, today announced that a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company acquired the remaining 28% of the equity interests in Falcon Global Holdings LLC (“FGH”) that it did not already own from Montco Offshore, LLC (“Montco Offshore”), resulting in 100% ownership of FGH by the Company. As consideration for the acquisition, the Company will issue 900,000 shares of its common stock in a private placement to Montco Offshore.

The acquisition consolidates the Company’s ownership of 14 liftboats with vessels currently working in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia. Liftboats provide a self-propelled, stable platform to perform support for wind farm installation and maintenance, and services to oil and gas platforms and structures, including platform construction, inspection, maintenance and removal, well intervention and work-over, well production enhancement, well plug and abandonment, pipeline installation and maintenance and diving operations.

John Gellert, SEACOR Marine’s Chief Executive Officer, commented “We are pleased to complete this acquisition at the current price levels and expand our equity base during these challenging times. Consolidating our ownership of the liftboat fleet will allow us to manage the business with full flexibility going forward, which we believe will create value for our shareholders.”

SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil and natural gas and windfarm facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine and its joint ventures operate a diverse fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well workover and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance and repair. Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support and emergency response services.

