SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC (SMHI)
03/06/2019 | 06:31am EST
Seacor Marine : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Continued Improvement in Operating Performance SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) (the “Company” or “SEACOR Marine”), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore oil and natural gas and wind farm facilities worldwide, today announced results for its fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2018. Fourth quarter highlights include: Total operating revenues increased 43.8% as compared with the fourth quarter of 2017, in what is historically a seasonally slow quarter. Cash flows from operating activities increased to $11.9 million from $5.6 million in the prior quarter. Operating loss decreased by $24.6 million to $11.2 million from $35.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, representing a 68.8% year over year improvement.

Consolidated direct vessel profit ("DVP")(1) increased 32.8% to $28.8 million from $21.7 million in the third quarter of 2018, an increase of 146.0% from $11.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, and an increase of 189.4% to $78.5 million in the year ended December 31, 2018 from $27.1 million in the year ended December 31, 2017.

Expanded presence in Brazil through the formation of a new joint venture to acquire UP Offshore. Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented on SEACOR Marine's fourth quarter results: "Our business improved steadily throughout the year and we closed 2018 with our sixth consecutive quarterly increase in direct vessel profit, and nearly doubled our cash flow from operating activities from the prior quarter. This improvement is especially notable as the last quarter of the year is usually a seasonally slow period of activity for our liftboats in the Gulf of Mexico and crew transfer vessels ("CTVs") in the North Sea. To the extent there was some seasonal reduction it was offset by improved results from nearly all other classes of vessels and a one-time recognition of previously deferred revenues in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. As part of our continued commitment to actively managing our fleet, we sold an additional six fast support vessels ("FSVs"),two liftboats and one standby safety vessel during the fourth quarter, taking us to a total of 16 vessel dispositions for 2018. These sales were offset during 2018 by the addition of two CTVs and six liftboats as well as the net addition of 16 vessels to the managed fleet through non-consolidated joint ventures. As of December 31, 2018, the net book value of our property and equipment was $681.5 million, an increase of $61.8 million compared to the end of 2017. Collectively, the sale transactions in the fourth quarter generated a net gain of $3.8 million before asset impairments. The improvement in 2018 and positive beginning to 2019 is encouraging. We hope for continued upticks in demand and believe our asset base and geographical reach place us in a unique position." A comparison of results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018 with the preceding quarter ended September 30, 2018 is included below. For the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, net loss attributable to SEACOR Marine was $7.8 million ($0.35 per diluted share) and $77.6 million ($3.71 per diluted share), respectively, and operating loss was $11.2 million and $66.8 million, respectively. Net loss attributable to SEACOR Marine for the preceding quarter ended September 30, 2018 was $16.0 million ($0.71 per diluted share). For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2017, net income attributable to SEACOR Marine was $29.0 million ($1.20 per diluted share). For the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 net loss attributable to SEACOR Marine was $32.9 million ($1.87 per diluted share). Operating losses attributable to SEACOR Marine for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2017 were $35.8 million and $128.4 million, respectively. Operating Revenues. On a total fleet basis, time charter revenues were $7.5 million lower compared with the preceding quarter, resulting from (i) an increase in time charter revenues of $1.1 million due to an increase in average rates per day worked and (ii) a decline in time charter revenues of (a) $4.3 million due to reduced utilization (of which $1.4 million was related to the effects of cold stacking vessels), (b) $2.4 million due to the repositioning of vessels between geographic regions, (c) $1.7 million due to net fleet dispositions and (d) $0.2 million due to unfavorable changes in currency exchange rates. Other marine services revenues were $8.1 million higher compared with the preceding quarter. This release includes a table presenting time charter operating data by vessel class. Direct Vessel Profit (DVP)(1) by Region. DVP generated by the Company’s operating regions was $28.8 million compared with $21.7 million in the preceding quarter, an increase of $7.1 million. The increase was primarily driven by a $6.4 million decrease in operating expenses and an increase in fleet utilization, excluding CTVs, from 60% to 61%, offset by a $0.5 million decrease in operating revenues and a decrease in average rates per day worked from $10,186 to $9,852. Drydocking expenses were $3.4 million lower than the previous quarter due to timing of drydockings. Results by region are as follows: United States, primarily Gulf of Mexico. DVP was $11.0 million compared with $6.6 million in the preceding quarter, a $4.4 million improvement. Time charter revenues were $1.8 million lower compared with the preceding quarter, of which $1.5 million related to the liftboat fleet, primarily due to lower utilization. Other marine services revenues were $6.0 million higher compared with the preceding quarter, primarily due to the recognition of previously deferred revenue. On a total fleet basis, including cold-stacked vessels, utilization of the fleet decreased from 30% to 29%, and average rates per day worked increased from $12,476 to $12,656. Primarily due to net fleet dispositions, days available for charter decreased by 13% and operating expenses decreased by $0.2 million. As of December 31, 2018, the Company had 18 of 30 owned and leased-in vessels cold-stacked in the U.S. (six anchor handling towing supply ("AHTS") vessels, five FSVs, six liftboats and one specialty vessel) compared with 22 of 38 vessels as of September 30, 2018. As of December 31, 2018, the Company had five vessels retired and removed from service in this region (four AHTS vessels and one supply vessel). Africa, primarily West Africa. DVP was $8.2 million compared with $2.3 million in the preceding quarter, a $5.9 million improvement. Time charter revenues were $0.5 million lower compared with the preceding quarter, primarily due to net fleet dispositions. On a total fleet basis, including cold-stacked vessels, utilization of the fleet increased from 82% to 87%, and average rates per day worked increased from $9,315 to $9,411. Days available for charter decreased by 11% primarily due to net fleet dispositions and the repositioning of vessels between geographic regions. Other marine services revenues were $2.4 million higher compared with the preceding quarter, primarily due to the recognition of revenue previously deferred. Operating expenses (excluding leased-in equipment of $1.0 million) were $3.9 million lower compared with the preceding quarter primarily due to the timing of drydockings, a decrease in repair costs and the net disposition of vessels. As of December 31, 2018, the Company had one specialty vessel retired and removed from service in this region. Middle East and Asia. DVP was $1.7 million compared with $3.5 million in the preceding quarter, a decrease of $1.8 million. Time charter revenues were $0.1 million lower compared with the preceding quarter, primarily due to the net disposition of vessels. Other marine services revenues were $0.2 million higher. On a total fleet basis, including cold-stacked vessels, utilization of the fleet decreased from 76% to 70%, and average rates per day worked increased from $8,156 to $8,856. Days available for charter decreased by 1% primarily due to net fleet dispositions. Operating expenses were $1.9 million higher compared with the preceding quarter, primarily due to the mobilization and drydocking of one supply vessel. As of December 31, 2018, the Company had one of 22 owned and leased-in vessels cold-stacked in the Middle East and Asia (one AHTS vessel) compared with one of 22 vessels as of September 30, 2018. As of December 31, 2018, the Company had one specialty vessel retired and removed from service in this region. Brazil, Mexico, Central and South America. DVP was $3.1 million compared with $6.0 million in the preceding quarter, a decrease of $2.9 million. Time charter revenues were $3.5 million lower compared with the preceding quarter, primarily due to the repositioning of vessels between geographic regions. Other marine services revenues were $0.2 million lower. On a total fleet basis, including cold-stacked vessels, utilization of the fleet decreased from 80% to 72% and average rates per day worked decreased from $17,604 to $11,866. Days available for charter decreased by 13% driven by repositioning of vessels, primarily liftboats, between geographic regions. Operating expenses were $0.8 million lower compared with the preceding quarter. As of December 31, 2018, the Company had one of seven owned and leased-in vessels cold-stacked in this region. Europe, primarily North Sea. DVP was $4.8 million compared with $3.2 million in the preceding quarter, an improvement of $1.6 million. Time charter revenues were $1.6 million lower, primarily due to a seasonal decrease in utilization of the CTVs. Other marine services revenues were $0.2 million lower. For the standby safety fleet, utilization increased from 77% to 82%, and average rates per day worked decreased from $8,692 to $8,504. For the CTVs, utilization decreased from 91% to 69%, and average rates per day worked increased from $2,260 to $2,293. Operating expenses (excluding leased-in equipment of $0.2 million) were $3.4 million lower compared with the preceding quarter primarily due to the timing of drydockings. As of December 31, 2018, the Company had one of 54 owned and leased-in vessels cold-stacked in this region (one CTV). ___________________ (1) Direct vessel profit (defined as operating revenues less operating expenses excluding leased-in equipment, “DVP”) is the Company’s measure of segment profitability when applied to reportable segments and a non-GAAP measure when applied to individual vessels, fleet categories or the combined fleet. DVP is a critical financial measure used by the Company to analyze and compare the operating performance of its individual vessels, fleet categories, regions and combined fleet, without regard to financing decisions (depreciation for owned vessels vs. leased-in expense for leased-in vessels). DVP is also useful when comparing the Company’s fleet performance against those of our competitors who may have differing fleet financing structures. DVP has material limitations as an analytical tool in that it does not reflect all of the costs associated with the ownership and operation of our fleet, and it should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for our results as reported under GAAP. See page 8 for reconciliation of DVP to GAAP Operating Income (Loss), its most comparable GAAP measure. Administrative and general. Fourth quarter 2018 administrative and general expenses were flat compared with the preceding quarter primarily due to higher legal and professional fees, severance and relocation expenses, and acceleration of stock awards, offset by a decrease in bad debt expense due to collection of a previously reserved receivable. Depreciation and amortization. Depreciation and amortization costs were $0.4 million lower compared with the preceding quarter primarily due to net asset dispositions. Asset Dispositions and Impairments. During the fourth quarter, the Company sold six FSVs, two liftboats, one standby safety vessel and other equipment for net proceeds of $10.0 million and a gain of $3.8 million, all of which was recognized in this quarter. The Company also recognized impairment charges of $11.6 million associated with three AHTS vessels and one specialty vessel. During the preceding quarter, the Company sold two FSVs, two CTVs, one PSV, one safety standby vessel and other equipment for net proceeds of $1.1 million and a gain of $0.6 million, all of which was recognized in the preceding quarter. Derivative gains (losses). Net derivative gains during fourth quarter 2018 were $12.7 million, and net derivative gains during the preceding quarter of $4.4 million, were primarily due to a decrease in the fair value of the Company's conversion option derivative liability embedded in the Company's convertible senior notes. Income tax benefit. The Company's year-to-date effective income tax rate was a benefit of 14.5% primarily due to taxes not provided for income attributable to non-controlling interest, foreign source income not subject to U.S. income taxes, a return-to-provision adjustment and a reversal of an unrecognized benefit. Equity in earnings (losses) of 50% or less owned companies. Equity losses in the fourth quarter 2018 were $1.9 million compared with equity losses of $1.0 million in the preceding quarter. Capital Commitments. As of December 31, 2018, the Company had unfunded capital commitments of $78.2 million that included four FSVs, three supply vessels, two CTVs and three PSVs. The Company’s capital commitments by year of expected payment are as follows (in thousands): 2019 51,132 2020 27,046 $ 78,178 In addition, the Company has indefinitely deferred an additional $20.2 million of orders with respect to two FSVs, which the Company had previously reported as unfunded capital commitments. Liquidity and Debt. As of December 31, 2018, the Company's balances of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and construction reserve funds totaled $124.9 million and its total outstanding debt was $404.7 million (net of $38.3 million in discount and issuance costs). As of December 31, 2018, construction reserve funds of $28.1 million were classified as non-current assets in the accompanying condensed consolidated balance sheets as the Company has the intent and ability to use the funds to acquire equipment. Additionally, the Company had $2.5 million available under subsidiary credit facilities for future capital commitments. * * * * * SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil and natural gas and windfarm facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine and its joint ventures operate a diverse fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well workover and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance and repair. Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support and emergency response services. Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements concern management’s expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Consequently, the preceding should not be considered to be a complete discussion of all potential risks or uncertainties. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any). These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Please visit SEACOR Marine’s website at www.seacormarine.com for additional information. SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Operating Revenues $ 70,932 $ 49,343 $ 253,609 $ 173,783 Costs and Expenses: Operating 45,150 40,480 186,566 159,599 Administrative and general 12,240 12,368 52,813 56,217 Depreciation and amortization 16,986 20,021 72,246 62,779 74,376 72,869 311,625 278,595 Losses on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net (7,745 ) (12,304 ) (8,747 ) (23,547 ) Operating Loss (11,189 ) (35,830 ) (66,763 ) (128,359 ) Other Income (Expense): Interest income 357 326 1,234 1,805 Interest expense (7,486 ) (4,509 ) (27,869 ) (16,532 ) SEACOR Holdings management fees — — — (3,208 ) SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees (5 ) (29 ) (29 ) (201 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — — (638 ) — Marketable security gains, net — — — 10,931 Derivative gains, net 12,651 7,536 2,854 20,256 Foreign currency losses, net (466 ) (320 ) (1,447 ) (1,709 ) Other, net (4 ) (5 ) 674 (6 ) 5,047 2,999 (25,221 ) 11,336 Net Loss Before Income Tax Benefit and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies (6,142 ) (32,831 ) (91,984 ) (117,023 ) Income Tax Benefit (48 ) (51,361 ) (13,347 ) (74,406 ) Loss (Income) Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies (6,094 ) 18,530 (78,637 ) (42,617 ) Equity in (Losses) Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax (1,875 ) 9,374 (3,415 ) 4,077 Net (Loss) Income (7,969 ) 27,904 (82,052 ) (38,540 ) Net Loss attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries (175 ) (1,057 ) (4,444 ) (5,639 ) Net (Loss) Income attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. $ (7,794 ) $ 28,961 $ (77,608 ) $ (32,901 ) Loss Per Common Share of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. Basic $ (0.35 ) $ (1.65 ) $ (3.71 ) $ (1.87 ) Diluted $ (0.35 ) $ (1.20 ) $ (3.71 ) $ (1.87 ) Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 22,513,886 17,551,935 20,926,307 17,601,244 Diluted 22,513,886 21,622,435 20,926,307 17,601,244 SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Time Charter Statistics: Average Rates Per Day Worked (excluding crew transfer) $ 9,852 $ 8,583 $ 9,735 $ 8,481 Average Rates Per Day $ 7,447 $ 6,435 $ 7,282 $ 5,972 Fleet Utilization (excluding crew transfer) 61 % 51 % 57 % 45 % Fleet Utilization 63 % 56 % 62 % 54 % Fleet Available Days (excluding crew transfer) 8,312 9,224 35,772 35,833 Fleet Available Days 11,808 12,628 49,553 49,338 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 55,382 78 % $ 45,745 93 % $ 222,252 88 % $ 160,545 92 % Bareboat charter 1,168 2 % 1,169 2 % 4,635 2 % 4,636 3 % Other marine services 14,382 20 % 2,429 5 % 26,722 10 % 8,602 5 % 70,932 100 % 49,343 100 % 253,609 100 % 173,783 100 % Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 23,598 33 % 21,953 44 % 95,028 37 % 81,500 47 % Repairs and maintenance 7,928 11 % 6,225 13 % 33,279 13 % 27,655 16 % Drydocking 1,396 2 % 1,438 3 % 11,587 5 % 9,035 5 % Insurance and loss reserves 2,093 3 % 1,443 3 % 7,074 3 % 6,524 4 % Fuel, lubes and supplies 4,618 7 % 3,620 7 % 16,975 7 % 12,032 7 % Other 2,532 4 % 2,970 6 % 11,148 4 % 9,905 6 % Leased-in equipment 2,985 4 % 2,831 6 % 11,475 5 % 12,948 7 % 45,150 64 % 40,480 82 % 186,566 74 % 159,599 92 % Administrative and general 12,240 17 % 12,368 25 % 52,813 21 % 56,217 32 % Depreciation and amortization 16,986 24 % 20,021 41 % 72,246 29 % 62,779 36 % 74,376 105 % 72,869 148 % 311,625 124 % 278,595 160 % Losses on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net (7,745) (11 )% (12,304 ) (25 )% (8,747 ) (3 )% (23,547 ) (14 )% Operating Loss (11,189 ) (16 )% (35,830 ) (73 )% (66,763 ) (27) % (128,359 ) (74 )% SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(in thousands, except statistics and per share data) Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2018 Sep. 30, 2018 Jun. 30, 2018 Mar. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 Time Charter Statistics: Average Rates Per Day Worked (excluding crew transfer) $ 9,852 $ 10,186 $ 9,742 $ 9,071 $ 8,583 Average Rates Per Day Worked $ 7,447 $ 7,323 $ 7,324 $ 7,001 $ 6,435 Fleet Utilization (excluding crew transfer) 61 % 60 % 58 % 50 % 51 % Fleet Utilization 63 % 68 % 62 % 53 % 56 % Fleet Available Days (excluding crew transfer) 8,312 9,119 9,071 9,271 9,224 Fleet Available Days 11,808 12,617 12,528 12,601 12,628 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 55,382 $ 62,902 $ 56,826 $ 47,142 $ 45,745 Bareboat charter 1,168 1,168 1,156 1,143 1,169 Other marine services 14,382 6,185 2,719 3,436 2,429 70,932 70,255 60,701 51,721 49,343 Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 23,598 25,021 24,733 21,676 21,953 Repairs and maintenance 7,928 9,208 9,070 7,073 6,225 Drydocking 1,396 4,822 3,112 2,257 1,438 Insurance and loss reserves 2,093 1,857 1,934 1,190 1,443 Fuel, lubes and supplies 4,618 4,690 4,122 3,545 3,620 Other 2,532 3,000 3,009 2,607 2,970 42,165 48,598 45,980 38,348 37,649 Direct Vessel Profit 28,767 21,657 14,721 13,373 11,694 Other Costs and Expenses: Operating: Leased-in expense 2,985 2,825 2,840 2,825 2,831 Administrative and general 12,240 12,234 15,532 12,807 12,368 Depreciation and amortization 16,986 17,342 18,406 19,512 20,021 32,211 32,401 36,778 35,144 35,220 (Losses) Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net (7,745 ) 586 1,055 (2,643 ) (12,304 ) Operating Loss (11,189 ) (10,158 ) (21,002 ) (24,414 ) (35,830 ) Other Income (Expense): Interest income 357 309 352 216 326 Interest expense (7,486 ) (7,761 ) (6,489 ) (6,133 ) (4,509 ) SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees (5 ) (5 ) (7 ) (12 ) (29 ) Debt extinguishment loss — (638 ) — — — Derivative gains (losses), net 12,651 4,387 (2,668 ) (11,516 ) 7,536 Foreign currency (losses) gains, net (466 ) (302 ) (818 ) 139 (320 ) Other, net (4 ) 678 — — (5 ) 5,047 (3,332 ) (9,630 ) (17,306 ) 2,999 Loss Before Income Tax Benefit and Equity in (Losses) Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies (6,142 ) (13,490 ) (30,632 ) (41,720 ) (32,831 ) Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (48 ) 1,249 (4,724 ) (9,824 ) (51,361 ) (Loss) Income Before Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies (6,094 ) (14,739 ) (25,908 ) (31,896 ) 18,530 Equity in (Losses) Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax (1,875 ) (1,027 ) (721 ) 208 9,374 Net (Loss) Income (7,969 ) (15,766 ) (26,629 ) (31,688 ) 27,904 Net (Loss) Income attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries (175 ) 191 (1,605 ) (2,855 ) (1,057 ) Net (Loss) Income attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. $ (7,794 ) $ (15,957 ) $ (25,024 ) $ (28,833 ) $ 28,961 (Loss) Income Per Common Share and Warrants of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.: Basic $ (0.35 ) $ (0.71 ) $ (1.19 ) $ (1.64 ) $ 1.65 Diluted $ (0.35 ) $ (0.71 ) $ (1.19 ) $ (1.64 ) $ 1.20 Weighted Average Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding: Basic 22,514 22,513 21,035 17,571 17,552 Diluted 22,514 22,513 21,035 17,571 21,629 Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding at Period End 22,711 22,709 22,709 17,787 17,675 SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY REGION

(in thousands, except share data) United

States

(primarily Gulf of

Mexico) Africa

(primarily

West

Africa) Middle

East and

Asia Brazil,

Mexico,

Central and

South

America Europe

(primarily North Sea) Total For the Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018 Time Charter Statistics: Average Rates Per Day $ 12,656 $ 9,411 $ 8,856 $ 11,866 $ 4,676 $ 7,447 Fleet Utilization 29 % 87 % 70 % 72 % 73 % 63 % Fleet Available Days 2,983 1,310 2,009 460 5,046 11,808 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 10,968 $ 10,730 $ 12,517 $ 3,934 $ 17,233 $ 55,382 Bareboat charter — — — 1,168 — 1,168 Other marine services 8,709 4,247 118 183 1,125 14,382 19,677 14,977 12,635 5,285 18,358 70,932 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 5,227 3,665 4,354 1,142 9,210 23,598 Repairs and maintenance 1,128 873 3,077 362 2,488 7,928 Drydocking 147 (28 ) 949 14 314 1,396 Insurance and loss reserves 974 307 389 96 327 2,093 Fuel, lubes and supplies 1,055 1,176 1,179 384 824 4,618 Other 185 772 984 232 359 2,532 8,716 6,765 10,932 2,230 13,522 42,165 Direct Vessel Profit $ 10,961 $ 8,212 $ 1,703 $ 3,055 $ 4,836 28,767 Other Costs and Expenses: Operating: Leased-in equipment $ 1,849 $ 958 $ — $ — $ 178 2,985 Administrative and general 12,240 Depreciation and amortization $ 5,550 $ 2,341 $ 4,154 $ 1,888 $ 3,053 16,986 32,211 Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments (7,745 ) Operating Loss $ (11,189 ) SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY REGION

(in thousands, except share data) United

States

(primarily

Gulf of

Mexico) Africa

(primarily

West

Africa) Middle East

and Asia Brazil,

Mexico,

Central and

South

America Europe

(primarily

North Sea) Total For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2018 Time Charter Statistics: Average Rates Per Day $ 11,292 $ 9,421 $ 8,320 $ 15,991 $ 4,710 $ 7,282 Fleet Utilization 24 % 87 % 74 % 67 % 76 % 62 % Fleet Available Days 14,176 5,376 8,170 1,626 20,205 49,553 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 38,802 $ 43,847 $ 50,072 $ 17,343 $ 72,188 $ 222,252 Bareboat charter — — — 4,635 — 4,635 Other marine services 14,762 7,661 (887 ) 1,554 3,632 26,722 53,564 51,508 49,185 23,532 75,820 253,609 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 18,708 16,538 16,806 4,399 38,577 95,028 Repairs and maintenance 5,152 6,330 11,172 1,011 9,614 33,279 Drydocking 1,957 2,085 1,362 128 6,055 11,587 Insurance and loss reserves 2,922 1,096 1,371 495 1,190 7,074 Fuel, lubes and supplies 3,568 3,826 4,027 1,225 4,329 16,975 Other 393 4,313 3,980 1,130 1,332 11,148 32,700 34,188 38,718 8,388 61,097 175,091 Direct Vessel Profit $ 20,864 $ 17,320 $ 10,467 $ 15,144 $ 14,723 78,518 Other Costs and Expenses: Operating: Leased-in equipment $ 7,420 $ 3,843 $ — $ — $ 212 11,475 Administrative and general 52,813 Depreciation and amortization $ 23,227 $ 10,453 $ 18,762 $ 7,908 $ 11,896 72,246 136,534 Losses on Asset Dispositions and Impairments (8,747 ) Operating Loss $ (66,763 ) As of December 31, 2018 Property and Equipment: Historical cost $ 432,335 $ 184,361 $ 306,897 $ 124,177 $ 194,963 $ 1,242,733 Accumulated depreciation (224,737 ) (55,206 ) (81,378 ) (57,002 ) (142,949 ) (561,272 ) $ 207,598 $ 129,155 $ 225,519 $ 67,175 $ 52,014 $ 681,461 SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY REGION

(in thousands, except statistics) Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2018 Sep. 30, 2018 Jun. 30, 2018 Mar. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 United States, primarily Gulf of Mexico Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 12,656 $ 12,476 $ 10,503 $ 8,775 $ 8,027 Fleet utilization 29 % 30 % 23 % 17 % 18 % Fleet available days 2,983 3,433 3,710 4,050 3,864 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 143 147 292 219 139 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 1,761 2,101 2,435 3,111 3,010 Operating revenues: Time charter $ 10,968 $ 12,800 $ 9,052 $ 5,982 $ 5,608 Other marine services 8,709 2,722 1,676 1,655 1,077 19,677 15,522 10,728 7,637 6,685 Direct operating expenses: Personnel 5,227 4,853 4,636 3,992 3,853 Repairs and maintenance 1,128 1,801 1,529 694 631 Drydocking 147 375 910 525 (164 ) Insurance and loss reserves 974 612 902 434 678 Fuel, lubes and supplies 1,055 1,120 900 493 381 Other 185 154 29 25 3 8,716 8,915 8,906 6,163 5,382 Direct Vessel Profit $ 10,961 $ 6,607 $ 1,822 $ 1,474 $ 1,303 Leased-in equipment (included in operating costs and expenses) $ 1,849 $ 1,853 $ 1,856 $ 1,862 $ 1,866 Depreciation and amortization $ 5,550 $ 5,227 $ 5,915 $ 6,535 $ 5,487 Africa, primarily West Africa Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 9,411 $ 9,315 $ 9,509 $ 9,455 $ 10,517 Fleet utilization 87 % 82 % 88 % 91 % 75 % Fleet available days 1,310 1,475 1,331 1,260 1,207 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings — 92 46 31 34 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status — — — — 92 Operating revenues: Time charter $ 10,730 $ 11,201 $ 11,122 $ 10,794 $ 9,533 Other marine services 4,247 1,777 350 1,287 983 14,977 12,978 11,472 12,081 10,516 Direct operating expenses: Personnel 3,665 4,486 4,314 4,073 3,795 Repairs and maintenance 873 2,438 1,663 1,356 855 Drydocking (28 ) 1,201 910 2 129 Insurance and loss reserves 307 323 248 218 (19 ) Fuel, lubes and supplies 1,176 1,081 900 669 859 Other 772 1,103 1,402 1,036 1,098 6,765 10,632 9,437 7,354 6,717 Direct Vessel Profit $ 8,212 $ 2,346 $ 2,035 $ 4,727 $ 3,799 Leased-in equipment (included in operating costs and expenses) $ 958 $ 960 $ 962 $ 963 $ 965 Depreciation and amortization $ 2,341 $ 2,381 $ 2,924 $ 2,807 $ 3,175 SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY REGION (continued)

(in thousands, except statistics) Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2018 Sep. 30, 2018 Jun. 30, 2018 Mar. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 Middle East and Asia Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 8,856 $ 8,156 $ 8,226 $ 8,072 $ 6,784 Fleet utilization 70 % 76 % 82 % 66 % 68 % Fleet available days 2,009 2,024 2,005 2,132 2,331 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 178 76 4 151 104 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 92 92 91 130 119 Operating revenues: Time charter $ 12,517 $ 12,590 $ 13,591 $ 11,374 $ 10,682 Other marine services 118 (83 ) (792 ) (130 ) (171 ) 12,635 12,507 12,799 11,244 10,511 Direct operating expenses: Personnel 4,354 4,361 4,069 4,022 4,882 Repairs and maintenance 3,077 2,091 3,576 2,428 2,205 Drydocking 949 352 72 (11 ) 554 Insurance and loss reserves 389 385 361 236 382 Fuel, lubes and supplies 1,179 892 922 1,034 1,180 Other 984 952 836 1,208 1,522 10,932 9,033 9,836 8,917 10,725 Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) $ 1,703 $ 3,474 $ 2,963 $ 2,327 $ (214 ) Depreciation and amortization $ 4,154 $ 4,207 $ 4,311 $ 6,090 $ 6,898 Brazil, Mexico, Central and South America Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 11,866 $ 17,604 $ 19,127 $ 15,272 $ 16,718 Fleet utilization 72 % 80 % 57 % 41 % 50 % Fleet available days 460 531 416 219 184 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 92 92 91 90 92 Operating revenues: Time charter $ 3,934 $ 7,479 $ 4,556 $ 1,374 $ 1,538 Bareboat charter 1,168 1,168 1,156 1,143 1,169 Other marine services 183 416 845 110 156 5,285 9,063 6,557 2,627 2,863 Direct operating expenses: Personnel 1,142 1,662 1,219 376 322 Repairs and maintenance 362 312 32 305 44 Drydocking 14 103 11 — — Insurance and loss reserves 96 163 169 67 230 Fuel, lubes and supplies 384 427 349 65 163 Other 232 350 488 60 44 2,230 3,017 2,268 873 803 Direct Vessel Profit $ 3,055 $ 6,046 $ 4,289 $ 1,754 $ 2,060 Depreciation and amortization $ 1,888 $ 2,521 $ 2,280 $ 1,219 $ 1,134 SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY REGION (continued)

(in thousands, except statistics) Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2018 Sep. 30, 2018 Jun. 30, 2018 Mar. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 Europe, primarily North Sea Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked - Standby safety $ 8,504 $ 8,692 $ 9,157 $ 9,058 $ 8,660 Fleet utilization - Standby safety 82 % 77 % 80 % 78 % 82 % Fleet available days - Standby safety 1,734 1,809 1,746 1,849 1,822 Average rates per day worked - Crew transfer 2,293 2,260 2,342 2,317 2,330 Fleet utilization - Crew transfer 69 % 91 % 76 % 64 % 73 % Fleet available days - Crew transfer 3,312 3,314 3,228 3,091 3,220 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 136 240 77 137 249 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 92 61 — — — Operating revenues: Time charter $ 17,233 $ 18,832 $ 18,505 $ 17,618 $ 18,384 Other marine services 1,125 1,353 640 514 384 18,358 20,185 19,145 18,132 18,768 Direct operating expenses: Personnel 9,210 9,659 10,495 9,213 9,101 Repairs and maintenance 2,488 2,566 2,270 2,290 2,490 Drydocking 314 2,791 1,209 1,741 919 Insurance and loss reserves 327 374 254 235 172 Fuel, lubes and supplies 824 1,170 1,051 1,284 1,037 Other 359 441 254 278 303 13,522 17,001 15,533 15,041 14,022 Direct Vessel Profit $ 4,836 $ 3,184 $ 3,612 $ 3,091 $ 4,746 Leased-in equipment (included in operating costs and expenses) $ 178 $ 12 $ 22 $ — $ — Depreciation and amortization $ 3,053 $ 3,006 $ 2,976 $ 2,861 $ 3,327 SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS

(in thousands, except statistics) Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2018 Sep. 30, 2018 Jun. 30, 2018 Mar. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 Anchor handling towing supply Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 8,506 $ 9,269 $ 13,381 $ 10,322 $ 10,322 Fleet utilization 26 % 28 % 23 % 21 % 21 % Fleet available days 1,012 1,012 866 1,260 1,288 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 12 100 23 36 5 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 644 602 608 947 943 Operating revenues: Time charter $ 2,248 $ 2,592 $ 2,712 $ 2,787 $ 2,849 Other marine services 2,426 1,244 (91 ) 1,438 698 4,674 3,836 2,621 4,225 3,547 Direct operating expenses: Personnel 1,279 1,667 1,593 1,397 2,381 Repairs and maintenance 386 1,625 1,281 394 498 Drydocking (70 ) 1,168 945 480 (30 ) Insurance and loss reserves 219 282 265 91 195 Fuel, lubes and supplies 467 582 586 153 446 Other 568 530 689 452 (499 ) 2,849 5,854 5,359 2,967 2,991 Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) $ 1,825 $ (2,018 ) $ (2,738 ) $ 1,258 $ 556 Leased-in equipment (included in operating costs and expenses) $ 1,847 $ 1,851 $ 1,855 $ 1,858 $ 1,862 Depreciation and amortization $ 679 $ 689 $ 532 $ 1,490 $ 2,430 Fast support Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 7,749 $ 7,148 $ 6,963 $ 7,746 $ 7,414 Fleet utilization 67 % 59 % 62 % 53 % 52 % Fleet available days 3,187 3,709 3,820 3,780 3,864 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 151 131 53 109 155 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 659 1,037 1,191 1,253 1,324 Operating revenues: Time charter $ 16,453 $ 15,678 $ 16,488 $ 15,427 $ 14,845 Other marine services (952 ) (834 ) (505 ) (656 ) (399 ) 15,501 14,844 15,983 14,771 14,446 Direct operating expenses: Personnel 5,328 5,826 5,258 4,756 5,717 Repairs and maintenance 2,595 2,641 3,406 2,544 1,853 Drydocking 1 432 115 (9 ) 684 Insurance and loss reserves 534 407 314 324 129 Fuel, lubes and supplies 1,368 1,016 1,015 795 849 Other 1,062 1,718 1,466 1,460 2,356 10,888 12,040 11,574 9,870 11,588 Direct Vessel Profit $ 4,613 $ 2,804 $ 4,409 $ 4,901 $ 2,858 Leased-in equipment (included in operating costs and expenses) $ 341 $ 342 $ 342 $ 342 $ 343 Depreciation and amortization $ 5,525 $ 5,780 $ 6,585 $ 6,585 $ 6,521 SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)

(in thousands, except statistics) Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2018 Sep. 30, 2018 Jun. 30, 2018 Mar. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 Supply Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 7,050 $ 7,410 $ 7,174 $ 6,454 $ 5,222 Fleet utilization 81 % 82 % 69 % 73 % 81 % Fleet available days 460 565 637 633 594 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 27 — — 16 2 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status — — 19 68 25 Operating revenues: Time charter $ 2,631 $ 3,442 $ 3,149 $ 3,002 $ 2,527 Bareboat charter 1,168 1,168 1,156 1,143 1,169 Other marine services 619 1,066 39 (18 ) (47 ) 4,418 5,676 4,344 4,127 3,649 Direct operating expenses: Personnel 1,487 1,976 1,999 1,956 1,604 Repairs and maintenance 403 549 259 445 266 Drydocking 1,023 1,624 585 — — Insurance and loss reserves 130 145 134 102 210 Fuel, lubes and supplies 445 391 317 694 632 Other 762 254 1,048 719 348 4,250 4,939 4,342 3,916 3,060 Direct Vessel Profit $ 168 $ 737 $ 2 $ 211 $ 589 Leased-in equipment (included in operating costs and expenses) $ 178 $ 34 $ — $ — $ — Depreciation and amortization $ 966 $ 1,173 $ 1,394 $ 2,743 $ 3,566 Standby safety Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 8,504 $ 8,692 $ 9,157 $ 9,058 $ 8,660 Fleet utilization 82 % 77 % 80 % 78 % 82 % Fleet available days 1,734 1,809 1,746 1,849 1,822 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 89 117 46 87 78 Operating revenues: Time charter $ 12,024 $ 12,036 $ 12,791 $ 13,051 $ 12,921 Other marine services 11 50 39 40 38 12,035 12,086 12,830 13,091 12,959 Direct operating expenses: Personnel 6,774 5,855 8,148 6,938 6,901 Repairs and maintenance 1,601 1,627 1,464 1,554 1,570 Drydocking 273 1,156 624 1,741 919 Insurance and loss reserves 216 234 143 138 106 Fuel, lubes and supplies 657 975 843 991 894 Other 209 351 144 161 220 9,730 10,198 11,366 11,523 10,610 Direct Vessel Profit $ 2,305 $ 1,888 $ 1,464 $ 1,568 $ 2,349 Depreciation and amortization $ 1,085 $ 945 $ 681 $ 694 $ 769 SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)

(in thousands, except statistics) Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2018 Sep. 30, 2018 Jun. 30, 2018 Mar. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 Specialty Time Charter Statistics: Fleet available days 92 92 91 90 276 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings — — — — 24 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 92 92 91 90 160 Operating revenues: Time charter $ — $ — $ — $ — $ (1 ) Other marine services 337 — — — 1 337 — — — — Direct operating expenses: Personnel 64 64 79 164 472 Repairs and maintenance 12 31 13 37 77 Drydocking — — — (6 ) (136 ) Insurance and loss reserves 9 41 25 10 102 Fuel, lubes and supplies 33 65 (29 ) 83 20 Other 70 67 93 104 85 188 268 181 392 620 Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) $ 149 $ (268 ) $ (181 ) $ (392 ) $ (620 ) Depreciation and amortization $ 282 $ 282 $ 283 $ 282 $ 283 Liftboats Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 18,497 $ 18,993 $ 19,225 $ 16,068 $ 16,662 Fleet utilization 49 % 60 % 43 % 30 % 30 % Fleet available days 1,827 1,932 1,911 1,659 1,380 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 132 86 266 116 92 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 550 554 708 933 771 Operating revenues: Time charter $ 16,631 $ 22,171 $ 15,788 $ 8,126 $ 6,954 Other marine services 1,926 2,922 1,569 756 393 18,557 25,093 17,357 8,882 7,347 Direct operating expenses: Personnel 5,546 5,621 4,671 3,461 2,577 Repairs and maintenance 1,971 1,827 1,553 1,134 990 Drydocking 167 433 842 51 1 Insurance and loss reserves 872 630 889 651 722 Fuel, lubes and supplies 1,485 1,482 1,153 668 632 Other 667 620 336 417 333 10,708 10,613 9,444 6,382 5,255 Direct Vessel Profit $ 7,849 $ 14,480 $ 7,913 $ 2,500 $ 2,092 Leased-in equipment (included in operating costs and expenses) $ 638 $ 641 $ 644 $ 638 $ 626 Depreciation and amortization $ 6,098 $ 6,188 $ 6,333 $ 5,025 $ 3,160 SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)

(in thousands, except statistics) Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2018 Sep. 30, 2018 Jun. 30, 2018 Mar. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 Crew transfer Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 2,283 $ 2,253 $ 2,330 $ 2,305 $ 2,318 Fleet utilization 68 % 89 % 73 % 62 % 72 % Fleet available days 3,496 3,498 3,457 3,330 3,404 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 47 123 31 113 171 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 92 61 — 40 92 Operating revenues: Time charter $ 5,395 $ 6,983 $ 5,898 $ 4,749 $ 5,650 Other marine services 460 657 563 429 295 5,855 7,640 6,461 5,178 5,945 Direct operating expenses: Personnel 2,274 2,471 2,295 2,222 2,295 Repairs and maintenance 814 806 987 825 969 Drydocking 2 9 1 — — Insurance and loss reserves 94 130