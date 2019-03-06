|
Seacor Marine : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
03/06/2019 | 06:31am EST
Continued Improvement in Operating Performance
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) (the “Company” or “SEACOR
Marine”), a leading provider of marine and support transportation
services to offshore oil and natural gas and wind farm facilities
worldwide, today announced results for its fourth quarter and twelve
months ended December 31, 2018.
Fourth quarter highlights include:
-
Total operating revenues increased 43.8% as compared with the fourth
quarter of 2017, in what is historically a seasonally slow quarter.
-
Cash flows from operating activities increased to $11.9 million from
$5.6 million in the prior quarter.
-
Operating loss decreased by $24.6 million to $11.2 million from $35.8
million in the fourth quarter of 2017, representing a 68.8% year over
year improvement.
-
Consolidated direct vessel profit ("DVP")(1) increased 32.8% to $28.8
million from $21.7 million in the third quarter of 2018, an increase
of 146.0% from $11.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, and an
increase of 189.4% to $78.5 million in the year ended December 31,
2018 from $27.1 million in the year ended December 31, 2017.
-
Expanded presence in Brazil through the formation of a new joint
venture to acquire UP Offshore.
Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented on SEACOR Marine's fourth
quarter results:
"Our business improved steadily throughout the year and we closed 2018
with our sixth consecutive quarterly increase in direct vessel profit,
and nearly doubled our cash flow from operating activities from the
prior quarter. This improvement is especially notable as the last
quarter of the year is usually a seasonally slow period of activity for
our liftboats in the Gulf of Mexico and crew transfer vessels ("CTVs")
in the North Sea. To the extent there was some seasonal reduction it was
offset by improved results from nearly all other classes of vessels and
a one-time recognition of previously deferred revenues in the U.S. Gulf
of Mexico.
As part of our continued commitment to actively managing our fleet, we
sold an additional six fast support vessels ("FSVs"),two
liftboats and one standby safety vessel during the fourth quarter,
taking us to a total of 16 vessel dispositions for 2018. These sales
were offset during 2018 by the addition of two CTVs and six liftboats as
well as the net addition of 16 vessels to the managed fleet through
non-consolidated joint ventures. As of December 31, 2018, the net book
value of our property and equipment was $681.5 million, an increase of
$61.8 million compared to the end of 2017. Collectively, the sale
transactions in the fourth quarter generated a net gain of $3.8 million
before asset impairments.
The improvement in 2018 and positive beginning to 2019 is encouraging.
We hope for continued upticks in demand and believe our asset base and
geographical reach place us in a unique position."
A comparison of results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018
with the preceding quarter ended September 30, 2018 is included below.
For the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, net
loss attributable to SEACOR Marine was $7.8 million ($0.35 per diluted
share) and $77.6 million ($3.71 per diluted share), respectively, and
operating loss was $11.2 million and $66.8 million, respectively. Net
loss attributable to SEACOR Marine for the preceding quarter ended
September 30, 2018 was $16.0 million ($0.71 per diluted share).
For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2017, net income attributable
to SEACOR Marine was $29.0 million ($1.20 per diluted share). For the
twelve months ended December 31, 2017 net loss attributable to SEACOR
Marine was $32.9 million ($1.87 per diluted share). Operating losses
attributable to SEACOR Marine for the fourth quarter and twelve months
ended December 31, 2017 were $35.8 million and $128.4 million,
respectively.
Operating Revenues. On a total fleet basis, time charter
revenues were $7.5 million lower compared with the preceding quarter,
resulting from (i) an increase in time charter revenues of $1.1 million
due to an increase in average rates per day worked and (ii) a decline in
time charter revenues of (a) $4.3 million due to reduced utilization (of
which $1.4 million was related to the effects of cold stacking vessels),
(b) $2.4 million due to the repositioning of vessels between geographic
regions, (c) $1.7 million due to net fleet dispositions and (d) $0.2
million due to unfavorable changes in currency exchange rates. Other
marine services revenues were $8.1 million higher compared with the
preceding quarter.
This release includes a table presenting time charter operating data by
vessel class.
Direct Vessel Profit (DVP)(1)
by Region. DVP generated by the Company’s operating regions was
$28.8 million compared with $21.7 million in the preceding quarter, an
increase of $7.1 million. The increase was primarily driven by a $6.4
million decrease in operating expenses and an increase in fleet
utilization, excluding CTVs, from 60% to 61%, offset by a $0.5 million
decrease in operating revenues and a decrease in average rates per day
worked from $10,186 to $9,852. Drydocking expenses were $3.4 million
lower than the previous quarter due to timing of drydockings. Results by
region are as follows:
United States, primarily Gulf of Mexico. DVP was $11.0 million
compared with $6.6 million in the preceding quarter, a $4.4 million
improvement. Time charter revenues were $1.8 million lower compared with
the preceding quarter, of which $1.5 million related to the liftboat
fleet, primarily due to lower utilization. Other marine services
revenues were $6.0 million higher compared with the preceding quarter,
primarily due to the recognition of previously deferred revenue. On a
total fleet basis, including cold-stacked vessels, utilization of the
fleet decreased from 30% to 29%, and average rates per day worked
increased from $12,476 to $12,656. Primarily due to net fleet
dispositions, days available for charter decreased by 13% and operating
expenses decreased by $0.2 million. As of December 31, 2018, the Company
had 18 of 30 owned and leased-in vessels cold-stacked in the U.S. (six
anchor handling towing supply ("AHTS") vessels, five FSVs, six liftboats
and one specialty vessel) compared with 22 of 38 vessels as of September
30, 2018. As of December 31, 2018, the Company had five vessels retired
and removed from service in this region (four AHTS vessels and one
supply vessel).
Africa, primarily West Africa. DVP was $8.2 million compared with
$2.3 million in the preceding quarter, a $5.9 million improvement. Time
charter revenues were $0.5 million lower compared with the preceding
quarter, primarily due to net fleet dispositions. On a total fleet
basis, including cold-stacked vessels, utilization of the fleet
increased from 82% to 87%, and average rates per day worked increased
from $9,315 to $9,411. Days available for charter decreased by 11%
primarily due to net fleet dispositions and the repositioning of vessels
between geographic regions. Other marine services revenues were $2.4
million higher compared with the preceding quarter, primarily due to the
recognition of revenue previously deferred. Operating expenses
(excluding leased-in equipment of $1.0 million) were $3.9 million lower
compared with the preceding quarter primarily due to the timing of
drydockings, a decrease in repair costs and the net disposition of
vessels. As of December 31, 2018, the Company had one specialty vessel
retired and removed from service in this region.
Middle East and Asia. DVP was $1.7 million compared with $3.5
million in the preceding quarter, a decrease of $1.8 million. Time
charter revenues were $0.1 million lower compared with the preceding
quarter, primarily due to the net disposition of vessels. Other marine
services revenues were $0.2 million higher. On a total fleet basis,
including cold-stacked vessels, utilization of the fleet decreased from
76% to 70%, and average rates per day worked increased from $8,156 to
$8,856. Days available for charter decreased by 1% primarily due to net
fleet dispositions. Operating expenses were $1.9 million higher compared
with the preceding quarter, primarily due to the mobilization and
drydocking of one supply vessel. As of December 31, 2018, the Company
had one of 22 owned and leased-in vessels cold-stacked in the Middle
East and Asia (one AHTS vessel) compared with one of 22 vessels as of
September 30, 2018. As of December 31, 2018, the Company had one
specialty vessel retired and removed from service in this region.
Brazil, Mexico, Central and South America. DVP was $3.1 million
compared with $6.0 million in the preceding quarter, a decrease of $2.9
million. Time charter revenues were $3.5 million lower compared with the
preceding quarter, primarily due to the repositioning of vessels between
geographic regions. Other marine services revenues were $0.2 million
lower. On a total fleet basis, including cold-stacked vessels,
utilization of the fleet decreased from 80% to 72% and average rates per
day worked decreased from $17,604 to $11,866. Days available for charter
decreased by 13% driven by repositioning of vessels, primarily
liftboats, between geographic regions. Operating expenses were $0.8
million lower compared with the preceding quarter. As of December 31,
2018, the Company had one of seven owned and leased-in vessels
cold-stacked in this region.
Europe, primarily North Sea. DVP was $4.8 million compared with
$3.2 million in the preceding quarter, an improvement of $1.6 million.
Time charter revenues were $1.6 million lower, primarily due to a
seasonal decrease in utilization of the CTVs. Other marine services
revenues were $0.2 million lower. For the standby safety fleet,
utilization increased from 77% to 82%, and average rates per day worked
decreased from $8,692 to $8,504. For the CTVs, utilization decreased
from 91% to 69%, and average rates per day worked increased from $2,260
to $2,293. Operating expenses (excluding leased-in equipment of $0.2
million) were $3.4 million lower compared with the preceding quarter
primarily due to the timing of drydockings. As of December 31, 2018, the
Company had one of 54 owned and leased-in vessels cold-stacked in this
region (one CTV).
___________________
|
(1)
|
Direct vessel profit (defined as operating revenues less operating
expenses excluding leased-in equipment, “DVP”) is the Company’s
measure of segment profitability when applied to reportable segments
and a non-GAAP measure when applied to individual vessels, fleet
categories or the combined fleet. DVP is a critical financial
measure used by the Company to analyze and compare the operating
performance of its individual vessels, fleet categories, regions and
combined fleet, without regard to financing decisions (depreciation
for owned vessels vs. leased-in expense for leased-in vessels). DVP
is also useful when comparing the Company’s fleet performance
against those of our competitors who may have differing fleet
financing structures. DVP has material limitations as an analytical
tool in that it does not reflect all of the costs associated with
the ownership and operation of our fleet, and it should not be
considered in isolation or used as a substitute for our results as
reported under GAAP. See page 8 for reconciliation of DVP to GAAP
Operating Income (Loss), its most comparable GAAP measure.
Administrative and general. Fourth quarter 2018
administrative and general expenses were flat compared with the
preceding quarter primarily due to higher legal and professional fees,
severance and relocation expenses, and acceleration of stock awards,
offset by a decrease in bad debt expense due to collection of a
previously reserved receivable.
Depreciation and amortization. Depreciation and
amortization costs were $0.4 million lower compared with the preceding
quarter primarily due to net asset dispositions.
Asset Dispositions and Impairments. During the fourth
quarter, the Company sold six FSVs, two liftboats, one standby safety
vessel and other equipment for net proceeds of $10.0 million and a gain
of $3.8 million, all of which was recognized in this quarter. The
Company also recognized impairment charges of $11.6 million associated
with three AHTS vessels and one specialty vessel. During the preceding
quarter, the Company sold two FSVs, two CTVs, one PSV, one safety
standby vessel and other equipment for net proceeds of $1.1 million and
a gain of $0.6 million, all of which was recognized in the preceding
quarter.
Derivative gains (losses). Net derivative gains during
fourth quarter 2018 were $12.7 million, and net derivative gains during
the preceding quarter of $4.4 million, were primarily due to a decrease
in the fair value of the Company's conversion option derivative
liability embedded in the Company's convertible senior notes.
Income tax benefit. The Company's year-to-date effective
income tax rate was a benefit of 14.5% primarily due to taxes not
provided for income attributable to non-controlling interest, foreign
source income not subject to U.S. income taxes, a return-to-provision
adjustment and a reversal of an unrecognized benefit.
Equity in earnings (losses) of 50% or less owned companies. Equity
losses in the fourth quarter 2018 were $1.9 million compared with equity
losses of $1.0 million in the preceding quarter.
Capital Commitments. As of December 31, 2018, the Company
had unfunded capital commitments of $78.2 million that included four
FSVs, three supply vessels, two CTVs and three PSVs. The Company’s
capital commitments by year of expected payment are as follows (in
thousands):
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
51,132
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27,046
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
78,178
In addition, the Company has indefinitely deferred an additional $20.2
million of orders with respect to two FSVs, which the Company had
previously reported as unfunded capital commitments.
Liquidity and Debt. As of December 31, 2018, the Company's
balances of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and construction
reserve funds totaled $124.9 million and its total outstanding debt was
$404.7 million (net of $38.3 million in discount and issuance costs). As
of December 31, 2018, construction reserve funds of $28.1 million were
classified as non-current assets in the accompanying condensed
consolidated balance sheets as the Company has the intent and ability to
use the funds to acquire equipment. Additionally, the Company had $2.5
million available under subsidiary credit facilities for future capital
commitments.
* * * * *
SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services
to offshore oil and natural gas and windfarm facilities worldwide.
SEACOR Marine and its joint ventures operate a diverse fleet of offshore
support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to
offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to
tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on
location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well
workover and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment
used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance and
repair. Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide accommodations for
technicians and specialists, safety support and emergency response
services.
Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other
reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from
time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements”
within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,”
“expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast”
and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking
statements. Such forward-looking statements concern management’s
expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated
economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters.
Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a
variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual
results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the
management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of
future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly
from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to
significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important
factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. It
should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all
such factors. Consequently, the preceding should not be
considered to be a complete discussion of all potential risks or
uncertainties. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts
should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are
made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to
provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to
reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in
events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking
statement is based, except as required by law. It is advisable,
however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related
subjects in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission,
including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q
and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any). These statements
constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Please visit SEACOR Marine’s website at www.seacormarine.com
for additional information.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in
thousands, except share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
Operating Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
70,932
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
49,343
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
253,609
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
173,783
|
|
Costs and Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating
|
|
|
|
|
|
45,150
|
|
|
|
|
|
40,480
|
|
|
|
|
|
186,566
|
|
|
|
|
|
159,599
|
|
Administrative and general
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,240
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,368
|
|
|
|
|
|
52,813
|
|
|
|
|
|
56,217
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
|
|
16,986
|
|
|
|
|
|
20,021
|
|
|
|
|
|
72,246
|
|
|
|
|
|
62,779
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
74,376
|
|
|
|
|
|
72,869
|
|
|
|
|
|
311,625
|
|
|
|
|
|
278,595
|
|
Losses on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net
|
|
|
|
|
|
(7,745
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(12,304
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(8,747
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(23,547
|
)
|
Operating Loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
(11,189
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(35,830
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(66,763
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(128,359
|
)
|
Other Income (Expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
357
|
|
|
|
|
|
326
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,234
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,805
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
(7,486
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(4,509
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(27,869
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(16,532
|
)
|
SEACOR Holdings management fees
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3,208
|
)
|
SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees
|
|
|
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(29
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(29
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(201
|
)
|
Loss on debt extinguishment
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
(638
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Marketable security gains, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,931
|
|
Derivative gains, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,651
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,536
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,854
|
|
|
|
|
|
20,256
|
|
Foreign currency losses, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
(466
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(320
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(1,447
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(1,709
|
)
|
Other, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
674
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,047
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,999
|
|
|
|
|
|
(25,221
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
11,336
|
|
Net Loss Before Income Tax Benefit and Equity in Earnings of 50% or
Less Owned Companies
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6,142
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(32,831
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(91,984
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(117,023
|
)
|
Income Tax Benefit
|
|
|
|
|
|
(48
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(51,361
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(13,347
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(74,406
|
)
|
Loss (Income) Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned
Companies
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6,094
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
18,530
|
|
|
|
|
|
(78,637
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(42,617
|
)
|
Equity in (Losses) Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of
Tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,875
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
9,374
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3,415
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
4,077
|
|
Net (Loss) Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
(7,969
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
27,904
|
|
|
|
|
|
(82,052
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(38,540
|
)
|
Net Loss attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
|
(175
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(1,057
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(4,444
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(5,639
|
)
|
Net (Loss) Income attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(7,794
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
28,961
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(77,608
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(32,901
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss Per Common Share of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.35
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(1.65
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(3.71
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(1.87
|
)
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.35
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(1.20
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(3.71
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(1.87
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
|
|
22,513,886
|
|
|
|
|
|
17,551,935
|
|
|
|
|
|
20,926,307
|
|
|
|
|
|
17,601,244
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
22,513,886
|
|
|
|
|
|
21,622,435
|
|
|
|
|
|
20,926,307
|
|
|
|
|
|
17,601,244
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
Time Charter Statistics:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Rates Per Day Worked (excluding crew transfer)
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,852
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,583
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,735
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,481
|
|
|
|
|
Average Rates Per Day
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,447
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,435
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,282
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,972
|
|
|
|
|
Fleet Utilization (excluding crew transfer)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
61
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
51
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
57
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
45
|
%
|
Fleet Utilization
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
63
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
56
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
62
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
54
|
%
|
Fleet Available Days (excluding crew transfer)
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,312
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,224
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
35,772
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
35,833
|
|
|
|
|
Fleet Available Days
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,808
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,628
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
49,553
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
49,338
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Time charter
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
55,382
|
|
|
78
|
%
|
|
|
|
$
|
45,745
|
|
|
93
|
%
|
|
|
|
$
|
222,252
|
|
|
88
|
%
|
|
|
|
$
|
160,545
|
|
|
92
|
%
|
Bareboat charter
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,168
|
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
1,169
|
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
4,635
|
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
4,636
|
|
|
3
|
%
|
Other marine services
|
|
|
|
|
|
14,382
|
|
|
20
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
2,429
|
|
|
5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
26,722
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
8,602
|
|
|
5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
70,932
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
49,343
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
253,609
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
173,783
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
Costs and Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Personnel
|
|
|
|
|
|
23,598
|
|
|
33
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
21,953
|
|
|
44
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
95,028
|
|
|
37
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
81,500
|
|
|
47
|
%
|
Repairs and maintenance
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,928
|
|
|
11
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
6,225
|
|
|
13
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
33,279
|
|
|
13
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
27,655
|
|
|
16
|
%
|
Drydocking
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,396
|
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
1,438
|
|
|
3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
11,587
|
|
|
5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
9,035
|
|
|
5
|
%
|
Insurance and loss reserves
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,093
|
|
|
3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
1,443
|
|
|
3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
7,074
|
|
|
3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
6,524
|
|
|
4
|
%
|
Fuel, lubes and supplies
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,618
|
|
|
7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
3,620
|
|
|
7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
16,975
|
|
|
7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
12,032
|
|
|
7
|
%
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,532
|
|
|
4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
2,970
|
|
|
6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
11,148
|
|
|
4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
9,905
|
|
|
6
|
%
|
Leased-in equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,985
|
|
|
4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
2,831
|
|
|
6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
11,475
|
|
|
5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
12,948
|
|
|
7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
45,150
|
|
|
64
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
40,480
|
|
|
82
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
186,566
|
|
|
74
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
159,599
|
|
|
92
|
%
|
Administrative and general
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,240
|
|
|
17
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
12,368
|
|
|
25
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
52,813
|
|
|
21
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
56,217
|
|
|
32
|
%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
|
|
16,986
|
|
|
24
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
20,021
|
|
|
41
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
72,246
|
|
|
29
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
62,779
|
|
|
36
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
74,376
|
|
|
105
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
72,869
|
|
|
148
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
311,625
|
|
|
124
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
278,595
|
|
|
160
|
%
|
Losses on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net
|
|
|
|
|
|
(7,745)
|
|
|
(11
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
(12,304
|
)
|
|
(25
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
(8,747
|
)
|
|
(3
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
(23,547
|
)
|
|
(14
|
)%
|
Operating Loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
(11,189
|
)
|
|
(16
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
(35,830
|
)
|
|
(73
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
(66,763
|
)
|
|
(27)
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
(128,359
|
)
|
|
(74
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except
statistics and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec. 31,
2018
|
|
|
|
Sep. 30,
2018
|
|
|
|
Jun. 30,
2018
|
|
|
|
Mar. 31,
2018
|
|
|
|
Dec. 31,
2017
|
|
Time Charter Statistics:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Rates Per Day Worked (excluding crew transfer)
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,852
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,186
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,742
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,071
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,583
|
|
Average Rates Per Day Worked
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,447
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,323
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,324
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,001
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,435
|
|
Fleet Utilization (excluding crew transfer)
|
|
|
|
|
|
61
|
%
|
|
|
|
60
|
%
|
|
|
|
58
|
%
|
|
|
|
50
|
%
|
|
|
|
51
|
%
|
Fleet Utilization
|
|
|
|
|
|
63
|
%
|
|
|
|
68
|
%
|
|
|
|
62
|
%
|
|
|
|
53
|
%
|
|
|
|
56
|
%
|
Fleet Available Days (excluding crew transfer)
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,312
|
|
|
|
|
9,119
|
|
|
|
|
9,071
|
|
|
|
|
9,271
|
|
|
|
|
9,224
|
|
Fleet Available Days
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,808
|
|
|
|
|
12,617
|
|
|
|
|
12,528
|
|
|
|
|
12,601
|
|
|
|
|
12,628
|
|
Operating Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Time charter
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
55,382
|
|
|
|
$
|
62,902
|
|
|
|
$
|
56,826
|
|
|
|
$
|
47,142
|
|
|
|
$
|
45,745
|
|
Bareboat charter
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,168
|
|
|
|
|
1,168
|
|
|
|
|
1,156
|
|
|
|
|
1,143
|
|
|
|
|
1,169
|
|
Other marine services
|
|
|
|
|
|
14,382
|
|
|
|
|
6,185
|
|
|
|
|
2,719
|
|
|
|
|
3,436
|
|
|
|
|
2,429
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
70,932
|
|
|
|
|
70,255
|
|
|
|
|
60,701
|
|
|
|
|
51,721
|
|
|
|
|
49,343
|
|
Costs and Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Personnel
|
|
|
|
|
|
23,598
|
|
|
|
|
25,021
|
|
|
|
|
24,733
|
|
|
|
|
21,676
|
|
|
|
|
21,953
|
|
Repairs and maintenance
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,928
|
|
|
|
|
9,208
|
|
|
|
|
9,070
|
|
|
|
|
7,073
|
|
|
|
|
6,225
|
|
Drydocking
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,396
|
|
|
|
|
4,822
|
|
|
|
|
3,112
|
|
|
|
|
2,257
|
|
|
|
|
1,438
|
|
Insurance and loss reserves
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,093
|
|
|
|
|
1,857
|
|
|
|
|
1,934
|
|
|
|
|
1,190
|
|
|
|
|
1,443
|
|
Fuel, lubes and supplies
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,618
|
|
|
|
|
4,690
|
|
|
|
|
4,122
|
|
|
|
|
3,545
|
|
|
|
|
3,620
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,532
|
|
|
|
|
3,000
|
|
|
|
|
3,009
|
|
|
|
|
2,607
|
|
|
|
|
2,970
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
42,165
|
|
|
|
|
48,598
|
|
|
|
|
45,980
|
|
|
|
|
38,348
|
|
|
|
|
37,649
|
|
Direct Vessel Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
28,767
|
|
|
|
|
21,657
|
|
|
|
|
14,721
|
|
|
|
|
13,373
|
|
|
|
|
11,694
|
|
Other Costs and Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leased-in expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,985
|
|
|
|
|
2,825
|
|
|
|
|
2,840
|
|
|
|
|
2,825
|
|
|
|
|
2,831
|
|
Administrative and general
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,240
|
|
|
|
|
12,234
|
|
|
|
|
15,532
|
|
|
|
|
12,807
|
|
|
|
|
12,368
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
|
|
16,986
|
|
|
|
|
17,342
|
|
|
|
|
18,406
|
|
|
|
|
19,512
|
|
|
|
|
20,021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
32,211
|
|
|
|
|
32,401
|
|
|
|
|
36,778
|
|
|
|
|
35,144
|
|
|
|
|
35,220
|
|
(Losses) Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net
|
|
|
|
|
|
(7,745
|
)
|
|
|
|
586
|
|
|
|
|
1,055
|
|
|
|
|
(2,643
|
)
|
|
|
|
(12,304
|
)
|
Operating Loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
(11,189
|
)
|
|
|
|
(10,158
|
)
|
|
|
|
(21,002
|
)
|
|
|
|
(24,414
|
)
|
|
|
|
(35,830
|
)
|
Other Income (Expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
357
|
|
|
|
|
309
|
|
|
|
|
352
|
|
|
|
|
216
|
|
|
|
|
326
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
(7,486
|
)
|
|
|
|
(7,761
|
)
|
|
|
|
(6,489
|
)
|
|
|
|
(6,133
|
)
|
|
|
|
(4,509
|
)
|
SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees
|
|
|
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
|
|
(29
|
)
|
Debt extinguishment loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
(638
|
)
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Derivative gains (losses), net
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,651
|
|
|
|
|
4,387
|
|
|
|
|
(2,668
|
)
|
|
|
|
(11,516
|
)
|
|
|
|
7,536
|
|
Foreign currency (losses) gains, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
(466
|
)
|
|
|
|
(302
|
)
|
|
|
|
(818
|
)
|
|
|
|
139
|
|
|
|
|
(320
|
)
|
Other, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
|
|
678
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,047
|
|
|
|
|
(3,332
|
)
|
|
|
|
(9,630
|
)
|
|
|
|
(17,306
|
)
|
|
|
|
2,999
|
|
Loss Before Income Tax Benefit and Equity in (Losses) Earnings of
50% or Less Owned Companies
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6,142
|
)
|
|
|
|
(13,490
|
)
|
|
|
|
(30,632
|
)
|
|
|
|
(41,720
|
)
|
|
|
|
(32,831
|
)
|
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(48
|
)
|
|
|
|
1,249
|
|
|
|
|
(4,724
|
)
|
|
|
|
(9,824
|
)
|
|
|
|
(51,361
|
)
|
(Loss) Income Before Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less
Owned Companies
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6,094
|
)
|
|
|
|
(14,739
|
)
|
|
|
|
(25,908
|
)
|
|
|
|
(31,896
|
)
|
|
|
|
18,530
|
|
Equity in (Losses) Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of
Tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,875
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,027
|
)
|
|
|
|
(721
|
)
|
|
|
|
208
|
|
|
|
|
9,374
|
|
Net (Loss) Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
(7,969
|
)
|
|
|
|
(15,766
|
)
|
|
|
|
(26,629
|
)
|
|
|
|
(31,688
|
)
|
|
|
|
27,904
|
|
Net (Loss) Income attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in
Subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
|
(175
|
)
|
|
|
|
191
|
|
|
|
|
(1,605
|
)
|
|
|
|
(2,855
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,057
|
)
|
Net (Loss) Income attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(7,794
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(15,957
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(25,024
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(28,833
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
28,961
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss) Income Per Common Share and Warrants of SEACOR Marine
Holdings Inc.:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.35
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.71
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(1.19
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(1.64
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
1.65
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.35
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.71
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(1.19
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(1.64
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
1.20
|
|
Weighted Average Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
|
|
22,514
|
|
|
|
|
22,513
|
|
|
|
|
21,035
|
|
|
|
|
17,571
|
|
|
|
|
17,552
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
22,514
|
|
|
|
|
22,513
|
|
|
|
|
21,035
|
|
|
|
|
17,571
|
|
|
|
|
21,629
|
|
Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding at Period End
|
|
|
|
|
|
22,711
|
|
|
|
|
22,709
|
|
|
|
|
22,709
|
|
|
|
|
17,787
|
|
|
|
|
17,675
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL
PROFIT (“DVP”) BY REGION
(in thousands, except share
data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United
States
(primarily Gulf of
Mexico)
|
|
|
|
|
Africa
(primarily
West
Africa)
|
|
|
|
|
Middle
East and
Asia
|
|
|
|
|
Brazil,
Mexico,
Central and
South
America
|
|
|
|
|
Europe
(primarily North Sea)
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Time Charter Statistics:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Rates Per Day
|
|
|
|
$
|
12,656
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,411
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,856
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
11,866
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,676
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,447
|
|
Fleet Utilization
|
|
|
|
|
29
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
87
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
70
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
72
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
73
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
63
|
%
|
Fleet Available Days
|
|
|
|
|
2,983
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,310
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,009
|
|
|
|
|
|
460
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,046
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,808
|
|
Operating Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Time charter
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,968
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,730
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
12,517
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,934
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
17,233
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
55,382
|
|
Bareboat charter
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,168
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,168
|
|
Other marine services
|
|
|
|
|
8,709
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,247
|
|
|
|
|
|
118
|
|
|
|
|
|
183
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,125
|
|
|
|
|
|
14,382
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19,677
|
|
|
|
|
|
14,977
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,635
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,285
|
|
|
|
|
|
18,358
|
|
|
|
|
|
70,932
|
|
Direct Costs and Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Personnel
|
|
|
|
|
5,227
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,665
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,354
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,142
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,210
|
|
|
|
|
|
23,598
|
|
Repairs and maintenance
|
|
|
|
|
1,128
|
|
|
|
|
|
873
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,077
|
|
|
|
|
|
362
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,488
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,928
|
|
Drydocking
|
|
|
|
|
147
|
|
|
|
|
|
(28
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
949
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
|
|
314
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,396
|
|
Insurance and loss reserves
|
|
|
|
|
974
|
|
|
|
|
|
307
|
|
|
|
|
|
389
|
|
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
|
|
|
327
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,093
|
|
Fuel, lubes and supplies
|
|
|
|
|
1,055
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,176
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,179
|
|
|
|
|
|
384
|
|
|
|
|
|
824
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,618
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
185
|
|
|
|
|
|
772
|
|
|
|
|
|
984
|
|
|
|
|
|
232
|
|
|
|
|
|
359
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,532
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,716
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,765
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,932
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,230
|
|
|
|
|
|
13,522
|
|
|
|
|
|
42,165
|
|
Direct Vessel Profit
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,961
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,212
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,703
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,055
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,836
|
|
|
|
|
|
28,767
|
|
Other Costs and Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leased-in equipment
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,849
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
958
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
178
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,985
|
|
Administrative and general
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,240
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,550
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,341
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,154
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,888
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,053
|
|
|
|
|
|
16,986
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
32,211
|
|
Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(7,745
|
)
|
Operating Loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(11,189
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL
PROFIT (“DVP”) BY REGION
(in thousands, except share
data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United
States
(primarily
Gulf
of
Mexico)
|
|
|
|
|
Africa
(primarily
West
Africa)
|
|
|
|
|
Middle East
and Asia
|
|
|
|
|
Brazil,
Mexico,
Central and
South
America
|
|
|
|
|
Europe
(primarily
North Sea)
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Time Charter Statistics:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Rates Per Day
|
|
|
|
$
|
11,292
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,421
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,320
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
15,991
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,710
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,282
|
|
Fleet Utilization
|
|
|
|
|
24
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
87
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
74
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
67
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
76
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
62
|
%
|
Fleet Available Days
|
|
|
|
|
14,176
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,376
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,170
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,626
|
|
|
|
|
|
20,205
|
|
|
|
|
|
49,553
|
|
Operating Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Time charter
|
|
|
|
$
|
38,802
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
43,847
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
50,072
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
17,343
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
72,188
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
222,252
|
|
Bareboat charter
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,635
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,635
|
|
Other marine services
|
|
|
|
|
14,762
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,661
|
|
|
|
|
|
(887
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
1,554
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,632
|
|
|
|
|
|
26,722
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
53,564
|
|
|
|
|
|
51,508
|
|
|
|
|
|
49,185
|
|
|
|
|
|
23,532
|
|
|
|
|
|
75,820
|
|
|
|
|
|
253,609
|
|
Direct Costs and Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Personnel
|
|
|
|
|
18,708
|
|
|
|
|
|
16,538
|
|
|
|
|
|
16,806
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,399
|
|
|
|
|
|
38,577
|
|
|
|
|
|
95,028
|
|
Repairs and maintenance
|
|
|
|
|
5,152
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,330
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,172
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,011
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,614
|
|
|
|
|
|
33,279
|
|
Drydocking
|
|
|
|
|
1,957
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,085
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,362
|
|
|
|
|
|
128
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,055
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,587
|
|
Insurance and loss reserves
|
|
|
|
|
2,922
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,096
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,371
|
|
|
|
|
|
495
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,190
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,074
|
|
Fuel, lubes and supplies
|
|
|
|
|
3,568
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,826
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,027
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,225
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,329
|
|
|
|
|
|
16,975
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
393
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,313
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,980
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,130
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,332
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,148
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
32,700
|
|
|
|
|
|
34,188
|
|
|
|
|
|
38,718
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,388
|
|
|
|
|
|
61,097
|
|
|
|
|
|
175,091
|
|
Direct Vessel Profit
|
|
|
|
$
|
20,864
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
17,320
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,467
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
15,144
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
14,723
|
|
|
|
|
|
78,518
|
|
Other Costs and Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leased-in equipment
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,420
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,843
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
212
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,475
|
|
Administrative and general
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
52,813
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
$
|
23,227
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,453
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
18,762
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,908
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
11,896
|
|
|
|
|
|
72,246
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
136,534
|
|
Losses on Asset Dispositions and Impairments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(8,747
|
)
|
Operating Loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(66,763
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and Equipment:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Historical cost
|
|
|
|
$
|
432,335
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
184,361
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
306,897
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
124,177
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
194,963
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,242,733
|
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
|
|
|
|
(224,737
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(55,206
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(81,378
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(57,002
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(142,949
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(561,272
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
207,598
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
129,155
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
225,519
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
67,175
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
52,014
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
681,461
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL
PROFIT (“DVP”) BY REGION
(in thousands, except
statistics)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec. 31,
2018
|
|
|
|
|
Sep. 30,
2018
|
|
|
|
|
Jun. 30,
2018
|
|
|
|
|
Mar. 31,
2018
|
|
|
|
|
Dec. 31,
2017
|
|
United States, primarily Gulf of Mexico
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Time Charter Statistics:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average rates per day worked
|
|
|
|
$
|
12,656
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
12,476
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,503
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,775
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,027
|
|
Fleet utilization
|
|
|
|
|
29
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
%
|
Fleet available days
|
|
|
|
|
2,983
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,433
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,710
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,050
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,864
|
|
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
|
|
|
|
|
143
|
|
|
|
|
|
147
|
|
|
|
|
|
292
|
|
|
|
|
|
219
|
|
|
|
|
|
139
|
|
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
|
|
|
|
|
1,761
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,101
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,435
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,111
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,010
|
|
Operating revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Time charter
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,968
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
12,800
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,052
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,982
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,608
|
|
Other marine services
|
|
|
|
|
8,709
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,722
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,676
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,655
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,077
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19,677
|
|
|
|
|
|
15,522
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,728
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,637
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,685
|
|
Direct operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Personnel
|
|
|
|
|
5,227
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,853
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,636
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,992
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,853
|
|
Repairs and maintenance
|
|
|
|
|
1,128
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,801
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,529
|
|
|
|
|
|
694
|
|
|
|
|
|
631
|
|
Drydocking
|
|
|
|
|
147
|
|
|
|
|
|
375
|
|
|
|
|
|
910
|
|
|
|
|
|
525
|
|
|
|
|
|
(164
|
)
|
Insurance and loss reserves
|
|
|
|
|
974
|
|
|
|
|
|
612
|
|
|
|
|
|
902
|
|
|
|
|
|
434
|
|
|
|
|
|
678
|
|
Fuel, lubes and supplies
|
|
|
|
|
1,055
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,120
|
|
|
|
|
|
900
|
|
|
|
|
|
493
|
|
|
|
|
|
381
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
185
|
|
|
|
|
|
154
|
|
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,716
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,915
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,906
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,163
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,382
|
|
Direct Vessel Profit
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,961
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,607
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,822
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,474
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,303
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leased-in equipment (included in operating costs and expenses)
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,849
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,853
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,856
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,862
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,866
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,550
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,227
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,915
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,535
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,487
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Africa, primarily West Africa
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Time Charter Statistics:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average rates per day worked
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,411
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,315
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,509
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,455
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,517
|
|
Fleet utilization
|
|
|
|
|
87
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
82
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
88
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
75
|
%
|
Fleet available days
|
|
|
|
|
1,310
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,475
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,331
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,260
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,207
|
|
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
92
|
|
|
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
|
|
34
|
|
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
92
|
|
Operating revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Time charter
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,730
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
11,201
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
11,122
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,794
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,533
|
|
Other marine services
|
|
|
|
|
4,247
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,777
|
|
|
|
|
|
350
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,287
|
|
|
|
|
|
983
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14,977
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,978
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,472
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,081
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,516
|
|
Direct operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Personnel
|
|
|
|
|
3,665
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,486
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,314
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,073
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,795
|
|
Repairs and maintenance
|
|
|
|
|
873
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,438
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,663
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,356
|
|
|
|
|
|
855
|
|
Drydocking
|
|
|
|
|
(28
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
1,201
|
|
|
|
|
|
910
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
129
|
|
Insurance and loss reserves
|
|
|
|
|
307
|
|
|
|
|
|
323
|
|
|
|
|
|
248
|
|
|
|
|
|
218
|
|
|
|
|
|
(19
|
)
|
Fuel, lubes and supplies
|
|
|
|
|
1,176
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,081
|
|
|
|
|
|
900
|
|
|
|
|
|
669
|
|
|
|
|
|
859
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
772
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,103
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,402
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,036
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,098
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,765
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,632
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,437
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,354
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,717
|
|
Direct Vessel Profit
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,212
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,346
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,035
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,727
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,799
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leased-in equipment (included in operating costs and expenses)
|
|
|
|
$
|
958
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
960
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
962
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
963
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
965
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,341
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,381
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,924
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,807
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,175
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL
PROFIT (“DVP”) BY REGION (continued)
(in thousands,
except statistics)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec. 31,
2018
|
|
|
|
|
Sep. 30,
2018
|
|
|
|
|
Jun. 30,
2018
|
|
|
|
|
Mar. 31,
2018
|
|
|
|
|
Dec. 31,
2017
|
|
Middle East and Asia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Time Charter Statistics:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average rates per day worked
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,856
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,156
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,226
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,072
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,784
|
|
Fleet utilization
|
|
|
|
|
70
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
76
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
82
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
66
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
68
|
%
|
Fleet available days
|
|
|
|
|
2,009
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,024
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,005
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,132
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,331
|
|
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
|
|
|
|
|
178
|
|
|
|
|
|
76
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
151
|
|
|
|
|
|
104
|
|
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
|
|
|
|
|
92
|
|
|
|
|
|
92
|
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
|
|
|
|
|
130
|
|
|
|
|
|
119
|
|
Operating revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Time charter
|
|
|
|
$
|
12,517
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
12,590
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
13,591
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
11,374
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,682
|
|
Other marine services
|
|
|
|
|
118
|
|
|
|
|
|
(83
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(792
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(130
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(171
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,635
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,507
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,799
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,244
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,511
|
|
Direct operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Personnel
|
|
|
|
|
4,354
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,361
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,069
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,022
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,882
|
|
Repairs and maintenance
|
|
|
|
|
3,077
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,091
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,576
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,428
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,205
|
|
Drydocking
|
|
|
|
|
949
|
|
|
|
|
|
352
|
|
|
|
|
|
72
|
|
|
|
|
|
(11
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
554
|
|
Insurance and loss reserves
|
|
|
|
|
389
|
|
|
|
|
|
385
|
|
|
|
|
|
361
|
|
|
|
|
|
236
|
|
|
|
|
|
382
|
|
Fuel, lubes and supplies
|
|
|
|
|
1,179
|
|
|
|
|
|
892
|
|
|
|
|
|
922
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,034
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,180
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
984
|
|
|
|
|
|
952
|
|
|
|
|
|
836
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,208
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,522
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,932
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,033
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,836
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,917
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,725
|
|
Direct Vessel Profit (Loss)
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,703
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,474
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,963
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,327
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(214
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,154
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,207
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,311
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,090
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,898
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brazil, Mexico, Central and South America
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Time Charter Statistics:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average rates per day worked
|
|
|
|
$
|
11,866
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
17,604
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
19,127
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
15,272
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
16,718
|
|
Fleet utilization
|
|
|
|
|
72
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
57
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
41
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
%
|
Fleet available days
|
|
|
|
|
460
|
|
|
|
|
|
531
|
|
|
|
|
|
416
|
|
|
|
|
|
219
|
|
|
|
|
|
184
|
|
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
|
|
|
|
|
92
|
|
|
|
|
|
92
|
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
92
|
|
Operating revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Time charter
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,934
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,479
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,556
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,374
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,538
|
|
Bareboat charter
|
|
|
|
|
1,168
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,168
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,156
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,143
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,169
|
|
Other marine services
|
|
|
|
|
183
|
|
|
|
|
|
416
|
|
|
|
|
|
845
|
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
|
|
|
156
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,285
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,063
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,557
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,627
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,863
|
|
Direct operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Personnel
|
|
|
|
|
1,142
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,662
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,219
|
|
|
|
|
|
376
|
|
|
|
|
|
322
|
|
Repairs and maintenance
|
|
|
|
|
362
|
|
|
|
|
|
312
|
|
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
|
|
305
|
|
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
Drydocking
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
|
|
103
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Insurance and loss reserves
|
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
|
|
|
163
|
|
|
|
|
|
169
|
|
|
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
|
|
|
230
|
|
Fuel, lubes and supplies
|
|
|
|
|
384
|
|
|
|
|
|
427
|
|
|
|
|
|
349
|
|
|
|
|
|
65
|
|
|
|
|
|
163
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
232
|
|
|
|
|
|
350
|
|
|
|
|
|
488
|
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,230
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,017
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,268
|
|
|
|
|
|
873
|
|
|
|
|
|
803
|
|
Direct Vessel Profit
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,055
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,046
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,289
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,754
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,060
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,888
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,521
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,280
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,219
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,134
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL
PROFIT (“DVP”) BY REGION (continued)
(in thousands,
except statistics)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec. 31,
2018
|
|
|
|
|
Sep. 30,
2018
|
|
|
|
|
Jun. 30,
2018
|
|
|
|
|
Mar. 31,
2018
|
|
|
|
|
Dec. 31,
2017
|
|
Europe, primarily North Sea
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Time Charter Statistics:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average rates per day worked - Standby safety
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,504
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,692
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,157
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,058
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,660
|
|
Fleet utilization - Standby safety
|
|
|
|
|
82
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
77
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
78
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
82
|
%
|
Fleet available days - Standby safety
|
|
|
|
|
1,734
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,809
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,746
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,849
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,822
|
|
Average rates per day worked - Crew transfer
|
|
|
|
|
2,293
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,260
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,342
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,317
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,330
|
|
Fleet utilization - Crew transfer
|
|
|
|
|
69
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
76
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
64
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
73
|
%
|
Fleet available days - Crew transfer
|
|
|
|
|
3,312
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,314
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,228
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,091
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,220
|
|
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
|
|
|
|
|
136
|
|
|
|
|
|
240
|
|
|
|
|
|
77
|
|
|
|
|
|
137
|
|
|
|
|
|
249
|
|
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
|
|
|
|
|
92
|
|
|
|
|
|
61
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Operating revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Time charter
|
|
|
|
$
|
17,233
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
18,832
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
18,505
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
17,618
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
18,384
|
|
Other marine services
|
|
|
|
|
1,125
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,353
|
|
|
|
|
|
640
|
|
|
|
|
|
514
|
|
|
|
|
|
384
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18,358
|
|
|
|
|
|
20,185
|
|
|
|
|
|
19,145
|
|
|
|
|
|
18,132
|
|
|
|
|
|
18,768
|
|
Direct operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Personnel
|
|
|
|
|
9,210
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,659
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,495
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,213
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,101
|
|
Repairs and maintenance
|
|
|
|
|
2,488
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,566
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,270
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,290
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,490
|
|
Drydocking
|
|
|
|
|
314
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,791
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,209
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,741
|
|
|
|
|
|
919
|
|
Insurance and loss reserves
|
|
|
|
|
327
|
|
|
|
|
|
374
|
|
|
|
|
|
254
|
|
|
|
|
|
235
|
|
|
|
|
|
172
|
|
Fuel, lubes and supplies
|
|
|
|
|
824
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,170
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,051
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,284
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,037
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
359
|
|
|
|
|
|
441
|
|
|
|
|
|
254
|
|
|
|
|
|
278
|
|
|
|
|
|
303
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13,522
|
|
|
|
|
|
17,001
|
|
|
|
|
|
15,533
|
|
|
|
|
|
15,041
|
|
|
|
|
|
14,022
|
|
Direct Vessel Profit
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,836
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,184
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,612
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,091
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,746
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leased-in equipment (included in operating costs and expenses)
|
|
|
|
$
|
178
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
22
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,053
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,006
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,976
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,861
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,327
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL
PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS
(in thousands, except
statistics)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec. 31,
2018
|
|
|
|
|
Sep. 30,
2018
|
|
|
|
|
Jun. 30,
2018
|
|
|
|
|
Mar. 31,
2018
|
|
|
|
|
Dec. 31,
2017
|
|
Anchor handling towing supply
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Time Charter Statistics:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average rates per day worked
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,506
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,269
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
13,381
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,322
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,322
|
|
Fleet utilization
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
%
|
Fleet available days
|
|
|
|
|
1,012
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,012
|
|
|
|
|
|
866
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,260
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,288
|
|
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
|
|
36
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
|
|
|
|
|
644
|
|
|
|
|
|
602
|
|
|
|
|
|
608
|
|
|
|
|
|
947
|
|
|
|
|
|
943
|
|
Operating revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Time charter
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,248
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,592
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,712
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,787
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,849
|
|
Other marine services
|
|
|
|
|
2,426
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,244
|
|
|
|
|
|
(91
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
1,438
|
|
|
|
|
|
698
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,674
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,836
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,621
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,225
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,547
|
|
Direct operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Personnel
|
|
|
|
|
1,279
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,667
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,593
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,397
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,381
|
|
Repairs and maintenance
|
|
|
|
|
386
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,625
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,281
|
|
|
|
|
|
394
|
|
|
|
|
|
498
|
|
Drydocking
|
|
|
|
|
(70
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
1,168
|
|
|
|
|
|
945
|
|
|
|
|
|
480
|
|
|
|
|
|
(30
|
)
|
Insurance and loss reserves
|
|
|
|
|
219
|
|
|
|
|
|
282
|
|
|
|
|
|
265
|
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
|
|
|
|
|
195
|
|
Fuel, lubes and supplies
|
|
|
|
|
467
|
|
|
|
|
|
582
|
|
|
|
|
|
586
|
|
|
|
|
|
153
|
|
|
|
|
|
446
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
568
|
|
|
|
|
|
530
|
|
|
|
|
|
689
|
|
|
|
|
|
452
|
|
|
|
|
|
(499
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,849
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,854
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,359
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,967
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,991
|
|
Direct Vessel Profit (Loss)
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,825
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(2,018
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(2,738
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,258
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
556
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leased-in equipment (included in operating costs and expenses)
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,847
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,851
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,855
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,858
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,862
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
$
|
679
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
689
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
532
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,490
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,430
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fast support
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Time Charter Statistics:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average rates per day worked
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,749
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,148
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,963
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,746
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,414
|
|
Fleet utilization
|
|
|
|
|
67
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
59
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
62
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
53
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
52
|
%
|
Fleet available days
|
|
|
|
|
3,187
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,709
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,820
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,780
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,864
|
|
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
|
|
|
|
|
151
|
|
|
|
|
|
131
|
|
|
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
|
|
|
109
|
|
|
|
|
|
155
|
|
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
|
|
|
|
|
659
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,037
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,191
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,253
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,324
|
|
Operating revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Time charter
|
|
|
|
$
|
16,453
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
15,678
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
16,488
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
15,427
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
14,845
|
|
Other marine services
|
|
|
|
|
(952
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(834
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(505
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(656
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(399
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
15,501
|
|
|
|
|
|
14,844
|
|
|
|
|
|
15,983
|
|
|
|
|
|
14,771
|
|
|
|
|
|
14,446
|
|
Direct operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Personnel
|
|
|
|
|
5,328
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,826
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,258
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,756
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,717
|
|
Repairs and maintenance
|
|
|
|
|
2,595
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,641
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,406
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,544
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,853
|
|
Drydocking
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
432
|
|
|
|
|
|
115
|
|
|
|
|
|
(9
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
684
|
|
Insurance and loss reserves
|
|
|
|
|
534
|
|
|
|
|
|
407
|
|
|
|
|
|
314
|
|
|
|
|
|
324
|
|
|
|
|
|
129
|
|
Fuel, lubes and supplies
|
|
|
|
|
1,368
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,016
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,015
|
|
|
|
|
|
795
|
|
|
|
|
|
849
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
1,062
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,718
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,466
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,460
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,356
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,888
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,040
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,574
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,870
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,588
|
|
Direct Vessel Profit
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,613
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,804
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,409
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,901
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,858
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leased-in equipment (included in operating costs and expenses)
|
|
|
|
$
|
341
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
342
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
342
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
342
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
343
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,525
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,780
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,585
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,585
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,521
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL
PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in
thousands, except statistics)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec. 31,
2018
|
|
|
|
|
Sep. 30,
2018
|
|
|
|
|
Jun. 30,
2018
|
|
|
|
|
Mar. 31,
2018
|
|
|
|
|
Dec. 31,
2017
|
|
Supply
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Time Charter Statistics:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average rates per day worked
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,050
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,410
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,174
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,454
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,222
|
|
Fleet utilization
|
|
|
|
|
81
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
82
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
69
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
73
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
81
|
%
|
Fleet available days
|
|
|
|
|
460
|
|
|
|
|
|
565
|
|
|
|
|
|
637
|
|
|
|
|
|
633
|
|
|
|
|
|
594
|
|
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
|
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
|
|
68
|
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
Operating revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Time charter
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,631
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,442
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,149
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,002
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,527
|
|
Bareboat charter
|
|
|
|
|
1,168
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,168
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,156
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,143
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,169
|
|
Other marine services
|
|
|
|
|
619
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,066
|
|
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
|
|
|
(18
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(47
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,418
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,676
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,344
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,127
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,649
|
|
Direct operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Personnel
|
|
|
|
|
1,487
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,976
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,999
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,956
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,604
|
|
Repairs and maintenance
|
|
|
|
|
403
|
|
|
|
|
|
549
|
|
|
|
|
|
259
|
|
|
|
|
|
445
|
|
|
|
|
|
266
|
|
Drydocking
|
|
|
|
|
1,023
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,624
|
|
|
|
|
|
585
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Insurance and loss reserves
|
|
|
|
|
130
|
|
|
|
|
|
145
|
|
|
|
|
|
134
|
|
|
|
|
|
102
|
|
|
|
|
|
210
|
|
Fuel, lubes and supplies
|
|
|
|
|
445
|
|
|
|
|
|
391
|
|
|
|
|
|
317
|
|
|
|
|
|
694
|
|
|
|
|
|
632
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
762
|
|
|
|
|
|
254
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,048
|
|
|
|
|
|
719
|
|
|
|
|
|
348
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,250
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,939
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,342
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,916
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,060
|
|
Direct Vessel Profit
|
|
|
|
$
|
168
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
737
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
211
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
589
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leased-in equipment (included in operating costs and expenses)
|
|
|
|
$
|
178
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
34
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
$
|
966
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,173
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,394
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,743
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,566
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Standby safety
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Time Charter Statistics:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average rates per day worked
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,504
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,692
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,157
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,058
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,660
|
|
Fleet utilization
|
|
|
|
|
82
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
77
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
78
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
82
|
%
|
Fleet available days
|
|
|
|
|
1,734
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,809
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,746
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,849
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,822
|
|
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
|
|
|
|
|
89
|
|
|
|
|
|
117
|
|
|
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
|
|
|
87
|
|
|
|
|
|
78
|
|
Operating revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Time charter
|
|
|
|
$
|
12,024
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
12,036
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
12,791
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
13,051
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
12,921
|
|
Other marine services
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,035
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,086
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,830
|
|
|
|
|
|
13,091
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,959
|
|
Direct operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Personnel
|
|
|
|
|
6,774
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,855
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,148
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,938
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,901
|
|
Repairs and maintenance
|
|
|
|
|
1,601
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,627
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,464
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,554
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,570
|
|
Drydocking
|
|
|
|
|
273
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,156
|
|
|
|
|
|
624
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,741
|
|
|
|
|
|
919
|
|
Insurance and loss reserves
|
|
|
|
|
216
|
|
|
|
|
|
234
|
|
|
|
|
|
143
|
|
|
|
|
|
138
|
|
|
|
|
|
106
|
|
Fuel, lubes and supplies
|
|
|
|
|
657
|
|
|
|
|
|
975
|
|
|
|
|
|
843
|
|
|
|
|
|
991
|
|
|
|
|
|
894
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
209
|
|
|
|
|
|
351
|
|
|
|
|
|
144
|
|
|
|
|
|
161
|
|
|
|
|
|
220
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,730
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,198
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,366
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,523
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,610
|
|
Direct Vessel Profit
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,305
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,888
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,464
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,568
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,349
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,085
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
945
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
681
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
694
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
769
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL
PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in
thousands, except statistics)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec. 31,
2018
|
|
|
|
|
Sep. 30,
2018
|
|
|
|
|
Jun. 30,
2018
|
|
|
|
|
Mar. 31,
2018
|
|
|
|
|
Dec. 31,
2017
|
|
Specialty
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Time Charter Statistics:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fleet available days
|
|
|
|
|
92
|
|
|
|
|
|
92
|
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
276
|
|
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
|
|
|
|
|
92
|
|
|
|
|
|
92
|
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
160
|
|
Operating revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Time charter
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(1
|
)
|
Other marine services
|
|
|
|
|
337
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
337
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Direct operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Personnel
|
|
|
|
|
64
|
|
|
|
|
|
64
|
|
|
|
|
|
79
|
|
|
|
|
|
164
|
|
|
|
|
|
472
|
|
Repairs and maintenance
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
|
|
|
77
|
|
Drydocking
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(136
|
)
|
Insurance and loss reserves
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
102
|
|
Fuel, lubes and supplies
|
|
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
|
|
|
65
|
|
|
|
|
|
(29
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
83
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
|
|
|
93
|
|
|
|
|
|
104
|
|
|
|
|
|
85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
188
|
|
|
|
|
|
268
|
|
|
|
|
|
181
|
|
|
|
|
|
392
|
|
|
|
|
|
620
|
|
Direct Vessel Profit (Loss)
|
|
|
|
$
|
149
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(268
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(181
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(392
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(620
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
$
|
282
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
282
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
283
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
282
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
283
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liftboats
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Time Charter Statistics:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average rates per day worked
|
|
|
|
$
|
18,497
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
18,993
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
19,225
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
16,068
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
16,662
|
|
Fleet utilization
|
|
|
|
|
49
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
43
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
%
|
Fleet available days
|
|
|
|
|
1,827
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,932
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,911
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,659
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,380
|
|
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
|
|
|
|
|
132
|
|
|
|
|
|
86
|
|
|
|
|
|
266
|
|
|
|
|
|
116
|
|
|
|
|
|
92
|
|
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
|
|
|
|
|
550
|
|
|
|
|
|
554
|
|
|
|
|
|
708
|
|
|
|
|
|
933
|
|
|
|
|
|
771
|
|
Operating revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Time charter
|
|
|
|
$
|
16,631
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
22,171
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
15,788
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,126
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,954
|
|
Other marine services
|
|
|
|
|
1,926
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,922
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,569
|
|
|
|
|
|
756
|
|
|
|
|
|
393
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18,557
|
|
|
|
|
|
25,093
|
|
|
|
|
|
17,357
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,882
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,347
|
|
Direct operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Personnel
|
|
|
|
|
5,546
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,621
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,671
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,461
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,577
|
|
Repairs and maintenance
|
|
|
|
|
1,971
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,827
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,553
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,134
|
|
|
|
|
|
990
|
|
Drydocking
|
|
|
|
|
167
|
|
|
|
|
|
433
|
|
|
|
|
|
842
|
|
|
|
|
|
51
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Insurance and loss reserves
|
|
|
|
|
872
|
|
|
|
|
|
630
|
|
|
|
|
|
889
|
|
|
|
|
|
651
|
|
|
|
|
|
722
|
|
Fuel, lubes and supplies
|
|
|
|
|
1,485
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,482
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,153
|
|
|
|
|
|
668
|
|
|
|
|
|
632
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
667
|
|
|
|
|
|
620
|
|
|
|
|
|
336
|
|
|
|
|
|
417
|
|
|
|
|
|
333
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,708
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,613
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,444
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,382
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,255
|
|
Direct Vessel Profit
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,849
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
14,480
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,913
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,500
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,092
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leased-in equipment (included in operating costs and expenses)
|
|
|
|
$
|
638
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
641
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
644
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
638
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
626
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,098
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,188
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,333
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,025
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,160
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL
PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in
thousands, except statistics)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec. 31,
2018
|
|
|
|
|
Sep. 30,
2018
|
|
|
|
|
Jun. 30,
2018
|
|
|
|
|
Mar. 31,
2018
|
|
|
|
|
Dec. 31,
2017
|
|
Crew transfer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Time Charter Statistics:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average rates per day worked
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,283
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,253
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,330
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,305
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,318
|
|
Fleet utilization
|
|
|
|
|
68
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
89
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
73
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
62
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
72
|
%
|
Fleet available days
|
|
|
|
|
3,496
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,498
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,457
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,330
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,404
|
|
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
|
|
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
|
|
|
123
|
|
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
|
|
113
|
|
|
|
|
|
171
|
|
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
|
|
|
|
|
92
|
|
|
|
|
|
61
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
92
|
|
Operating revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Time charter
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,395
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,983
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,898
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,749
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,650
|
|
Other marine services
|
|
|
|
|
460
|
|
|
|
|
|
657
|
|
|
|
|
|
563
|
|
|
|
|
|
429
|
|
|
|
|
|
295
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,855
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,640
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,461
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,178
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,945
|
|
Direct operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Personnel
|
|
|
|
|
2,274
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,471
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,295
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,222
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,295
|
|
Repairs and maintenance
|
|
|
|
|
814
|
|
|
|
|
|
806
|
|
|
|
|
|
987
|
|
|
|
|
|
825
|
|
|
|
|
|
969
|
|
Drydocking
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Insurance and loss reserves
|
|
|
|
|
94
|
|
|
|
|
|
130
|
|
|