Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Seadragon Ltd    SEA   NZRSAE0001S1

SEADRAGON LTD (SEA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Seadragon : 2018-10-01 SEA Announces Bookbuild

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2018 | 03:47pm EDT

NZX / MEDIA RELEASE

28 September 2018

SeaDragon shortfall bookbuild under 1 for 1 rights offer

Amendment: the 1 for 1 pro-rata renounceable rights offer closes at 5:00pm today (not tomorrow as stated in a prior announcement)

SeaDragon (NZX:SEA) today confirms that its Chairman, Colin Groves, will be managing the shortfall bookbuild process under its 1 for 1 pro-rata renounceable rights offer, which opened on 28 August 2018. Full details of the rights offer and the shortfall bookbuild are contained in the offer document, a copy of which was released to the market on 28 August 2018.

Investors interested in participating in the shortfall bookbuild process may do so by contacting an NZX Primary Market Participant Firm, or contacting Mr. Groves directly:

Colin Groves

Email:colin.groves@seadragon.co.nzTel: +64 21 928 003

All participants in the shortfall bookbuild process must be Eligible Bookbuild Investors as described in the offer document, being persons who:

  • (a) if resident in New Zealand:

    • (i) are persons whose principal business is the investment of money or who, in the course of and for the purposes of their business, habitually invest money; and/or

    • (ii) apply to participate in the Shortfall Bookbuild through a NZX Primary Market Participant.

  • (b) if resident outside of New Zealand, are persons to whom an offer of new ordinary shares can be made under all applicable laws, without the need for any registration, lodgement or similar formality.

SeaDragon also wishes to remind its shareholders that the 1 for 1 pro-rata renounceable rights offer closes at 5:00pm today. Any eligible shareholder wishing to accept the offer and take up all or some of their rights should do so promptly, to ensure their application and payment is received by Link Market Services, by 5.00pm on Friday, 28 September 2018.

For further information contact:

Colin Groves

Chairman

Tel: +64 21 928 003

About SeaDragon: www.seadragon.co.nz

SeaDragon Limited (NZX:SEA) is New Zealand's largest refiner and blender of high-quality, internationally certified concentrated fish oils and fractions, including Omega-3 oils. Our oils are sourced from fish caught in the clean and pure waters around New Zealand, in the Southern Ocean, and elsewhere. We have more than 20 years' experience processing fish oils and we are recognised for the quality and purity of our products. We supply health supplement manufacturers around the world to meet

the burgeoning demand for pure, high-quality fish oils, which are scientifically proven to deliver significant human health benefits such as lowering the risk of heart disease, improving brain function and joint health. The majority of our supply is exported.

Disclaimer

SeaDragon Limited published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2018 19:46:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEADRAGON LTD
04:32pSEADRAGON : 2018-10-01 SEA Announces Rights offer closes and bookbuild cancelled
PU
03:47pSEADRAGON : 2018-10-01 SEA Announces Bookbuild
PU
09/16SEADRAGON : 2018-09-17 SEA Announces Issue of Securities
PU
08/27SEADRAGON : 2018-08-28 SEA Rights Offer Entitlement and Acceptance
PU
08/27SEADRAGON : 2018-08-28 SEA Cleansing Notice for Rights Offer
PU
08/27SEADRAGON : 2018-08-28 SEA announces Rights Offer documents released
PU
08/20SEADRAGON : 2018-08-21 SEA Appendix 7
PU
08/20SEADRAGON : 2018-08-21 SEA announces renounceable rights offer
PU
07/19SEADRAGON : 2018-07-20 SEA Notice of Meeting Announcement
PU
06/21SEADRAGON : 2018-06-22 SeaDragon releases Annual Report
PU
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Nevin D. Amos Chief Executive Officer
Colin Groves Independent Chairman
Matthew Patrick McNamara Non-Executive Director
Stuart Macintosh Non-Executive Director
Richard Alderton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEADRAGON LTD0
SALMAR64.59%5 652
LEROY SEAFOOD GROUP51.02%4 860
TOYO SUISAN KAISHA, LTD.-8.99%4 297
AUSTEVOLL SEAFOOD ASA67.62%2 793
THAI UNION GROUP PCL--.--%2 644
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.