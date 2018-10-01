Seadragon : 2018-10-01 SEA Announces Rights offer closes and bookbuild cancelled

NZX / MEDIA RELEASE

1 October 2018

SEADRAGON RIGHTS OFFER CLOSES, NO LONGER PROCEEDING WITH

SHORTFALL BOOKBUILD

Acceptances and over subscriptions for one-for-one renounceable rights offer raise $1.0 million

SeaDragon (NZX:SEA) announces that as of 5.00pm on 28 September 2018, SeaDragon had received acceptances and oversubscriptions representing $1.0 million.

Pursuant to the terms of the renounceable rights offer document released to the NZX on 28 August 2018, SeaDragon has decided to no longer proceed with the shortfall bookbuild.

Renounceable Rights Offer Timetable:

• New shares allotted - Friday, 5 October 2018

• Expected date of quotation of new shares - Friday, 5 October 2018

• Shareholder statements dispatched to successful applicants - No later than Friday, 12 October 2018

For further information, contact: Investors:

Colin Groves Chairman

Tel: +64 21 928 003

About SeaDragon: www.seadragon.co.nz

SeaDragon Limited (NZX:SEA) is New Zealand's largest refiner and blender of high-quality, internationally certified concentrated fish oils and fractions, including Omega-3 oils. Our oils are sourced from fish caught in the clean and pure waters around New Zealand, in the Southern Ocean, and elsewhere. We have more than 20 years' experience processing fish oils and we are recognised for the quality and purity of our products. We supply health supplement manufacturers around the world to meet the burgeoning demand for pure, high-quality fish oils, which are scientifically proven to deliver significant human health benefits such as lowering the risk of heart disease, improving brain function and joint health. The majority of our supply is exported.