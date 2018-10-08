Seadragon : 2018-10-08 SEA SPH - Dame Adrienne Stewart, Mark Stewart & Todd Stewart

Disclosure of movement of 1% or more in substantial holding or change in nature of relevant interest, or both

Sections 277 and 278, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

To: NZX Limited and To: SeaDragon Limited Relevant event being disclosed: Disclosure of movement of 1% or more in substantial holding Date of relevant event: 5 October 2018 Date this disclosure made: 5 October 2018 Date last disclosure made: 8 August 2018

Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure

Full name(s): Dame Adrienne Stewart, Mark Stewart and Todd Stewart Summary of substantial holding Class of quoted voting products: SeaDragon Limited ordinary shares (SEA) Summary for: Dame Adrienne Stewart, Mark Stewart and Todd Stewart For this disclosure,- (a) total number held in class: 855,433,823 (and up to 1,764,524,732 in total if the maximum number of loan notes are issued to Pescado Holdings Limited and are converted). (b)

total in class:

4,843,304,727 (and up to 5,752,395,636 in total if the maximum number of loan notes are issued to Pescado Holdings Limited and are converted).

(c)total percentage held in class:

17.662% (and up to 30.675% in total if the maximum number of loan notes are issued to Pescado Holdings Limited and are converted).

(Please refer to the "Important Note" below)

For last disclosure,-

(a) total number held in class:

855,433,823 (and up to 1,764,524,732 in total if the maximum number of loan notes are issued to Pescado Holdings Limited and are converted).

(b) total in class: 4,513,618,718 (and up to 5,422,709,627 in total if the maximum number of loan notes are issued to Pescado Holdings Limited and are converted).

(c) total percentage held in class:

18.952% (and up to 32.540% in total if the maximum number of loan notes are issued to Pescado Holdings Limited and are converted).

Details of transactions and events giving rise to relevant event

On 5 October 2018, SeaDragon issued 329,686,009 new shares to third parties pursuant to SeaDragon's 1 for 1 rights offer. None of those shares were issued to Pescado Holdings Limited (Pescado). As a result, Pescado's substantial holding in SeaDragon has decreased by more than 1% from the percentage last disclosed.

Important Note

Unless otherwise stated, the numbers and percentages and shares used in this notice:

(a) (b)are based on a total of 4,843,304,727 SeaDragon ordinary shares currently on issue; assume that Pescado converts convertible notes with an aggregate face value of $3,000,000 (of which $1,875,000 of notes have been issued to Pescado at the date of this notice) at a conversion price of $0.0033 per share (resulting in the issue of 909,090,909 shares);

(c) (d) (e)

assume that neither Comvita nor BioScience converts any convertible loan notes; assume that no options issued by SeaDragon are exercised; and assume that no other ordinary shares in SeaDragon are issued or repurchased.

Dame Adrienne Stewart, Mark Stewart and Todd Stewart are trustees (Trustees) of the Ellen Trust, Mark James Stewart No. 2 Trust, the Sir Robertson Stewart Family Trust and Todd Huntly Stewart No. 2 Trust (Masthead Trusts). Some of the Trustees are trustees of only some of the Masthead Trusts, others are trustees of all the Masthead Trusts. The Masthead Trusts together either control Masthead Limited (the major shareholder of Pescado) or otherwise have a relevant interest in the shares of SeaDragon in which Pescado has a relevant interest pursuant to a joint venture agreement dated 31 March 2003 (Joint Venture Agreement), attached to a previous event disclosure dated 11 October 2016.

The Joint Venture Agreement constitutes the Masthead Joint Venture and sets out the terms and conditions that apply to the Masthead Joint Venture.

This event disclosure is filed in accordance with, and the Trustees have the benefit of, the Financial Markets Conduct Act (Masthead Joint Venture) Exemption Notice 2014, which permits the following provisions of the Joint Venture Agreement (the excluded provisions) to be removed from the copy of the Joint Venture Agreement that accompanies a previous event disclosure dated 11 October 2016:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

the dollar amounts in clause 3.4; the dollar amounts in clause 3.5; clause 4.3; and the percentage figures in clauses 4.4(a) and 4.4(b).

Clauses 3.4 and 3.5 of the Joint Venture Agreement relate to amounts committed and/or advanced to the Masthead Joint Venture by some of the Masthead Trusts. The dollar amounts set out in clauses 3.4 and 3.5 have been excluded because they are considered commercially sensitive. Clause 4.3 provides for succession planning that is personal to the parties to the Joint Venture Agreement and has been removed because of its personal nature. Clauses 4.4(a) and 4.4(b) deal with the possible restructuring of the Sir Robertson Stewart Family Trust. The percentage figures set out in those clauses have been excluded because those amounts are personal to the trustees of the Mark James Stewart No. 2 Trust and Todd Huntly Stewart No. 2 Trust.

The Trustees, in giving this notice, warrant that this event disclosure (including the above information), when read together with the Joint Venture Agreement (after excluding the excluded provisions), is not false or misleading in any material particular in its disclosure of the relevant interest held by the Trustees, including by any omission or failure to contain or refer to material information.

Each person who is from time to time a Trustee, or a trustee of any trust that is a successor of any of the Masthead Trusts, has the benefit of the Financial Markets Conduct Act (Masthead Joint Venture) Exemption Notice 2014.

Details after relevant event

Details for:

Dame Adrienne Stewart, Mark Stewart and Todd Stewart

Nature of relevant interest(s):

Trustees of trusts which together either control Masthead Limited (the major shareholder of Pescado) or otherwise have a non-beneficial relevant interest in the shares of SeaDragon in which Pescado has a relevant interest pursuant to a joint venture agreement (described above and a redacted copy of which accompanied a previous event disclosure dated 11

October 2016). The relevant interests which Pescado has are described below.

Nature of relevant interest(s):

Pescado is the beneficial owner and registered holder of shares.

For that relevant interest,-

(a) number held in class: 855,433,823 (b) percentage held in class: 17.662% (c) current registered holder(s): Pescado Holdings Limited (d) registered holder(s) once transfers are Pescado Holdings Limited registered:

Note: This percentage ignores the effect of conversion of the convertible loan notes referred to below.

Nature of relevant interest(s):

Pescado has the power to control acquisition of ordinary shares in SeaDragon through conversion of convertible loan notes (described above).

For that relevant interest,-

(a) number held in class:

909,090,909 (noting that as of the date of this notice, $1,875,000 of notes have been issued, which would convert into 568,181,818 ordinary shares)

(b)

percentage held in class:

15.804% (noting that as of the date of this notice, $1,875,000 of notes have been issued, which would convert into 10.500% of the ordinary shares)

(c) (d)current registered holder(s):

N/A

registered holder(s) once transfers are registered:

Unknown

Please refer to the "Important Note" above regarding the number and percentage held in class stated for this relevant interest.

Additional information

Addresses of substantial product holder(s):

Dame Adrienne Stewart, Mark Stewart and Todd Stewart 21 Leslie Hills Drive

Riccarton ChristchurchContact details:

Warwick Webb (+64) 3 348 5040warwick.webb@masthead.co.nzNature of connection between substantial security holders: The substantial security holders are trustees of the Masthead Trusts, as set out more fully above.

Name of any other person believed to have given, or believed to be required to give, a disclosure under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 in relation to the financial products to which this disclosure relates: Pescado Holdings Limited

Certification

I, Warwick Graham Webb, certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.