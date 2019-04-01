Seadragon : 2019-04-01 SEA enters into convertible loan note documentation

NZX / MEDIA RELEASE 1 April 2019

SeaDragon enters into documentation for new convertible loan

arrangement

SeaDragon Limited (NZX:SEA) announced on 25 March 2019 that it had entered into a term sheet with cornerstone shareholder, Pescado Holdings Limited (a member of the Masthead group of companies) ("Pescado") under which Pescado had committed to advance up to $4.0 million via a new convertible loan note facility (the "New CLN") to assist the company with its immediate and medium term funding requirements.

SeaDragon is pleased to announce that it has today agreed and signed formal documentation with Pescado reflecting the terms of the term sheet (further described in SeaDragon's announcement on 25 March 2019).

As previously advised, SeaDragon will use the proceeds to continue to target sales growth.

Pescado's agreement to provide the New CLN remains subject to conditions on which SeaDragon is able to draw these funds.

Shareholder approval is required, and a special meeting is being planned to obtain approval for the New CLN. SeaDragon will update the market as soon as a date for this meeting has been set and additional information (including a combined independent adviser's/independent appraisal report) will be provided to shareholders in advance of that meeting.

