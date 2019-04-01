Seadragon : 2019-04-01 SEA notification of issue of securities

NZX / MEDIA RELEASE 01 April 2019

Notification of issue of securities

For the purposes of Listing Rule 7.12.1 of the NZX Main Board Listing Rules, SeaDragon Limited (NZX:SEA) (the Company) advises that the following securities have been issued:

(a) Class of security: Loan notes ISIN: Not applicable (b) Number issued: 1,250,000 (one million, two hundred and fifty thousand) (c) Issue price: $1.00 (one dollar) per loan note (d) Payment in cash: Yes (e) Amount paid up: In full

(f)Principal terms of the Securities:

Conversion price: The loan notes are convertible into ordinary shares at $0.0033 per share.

Conversion date: The loan notes will automatically convert (unless the Company is in default) upon maturity at 5:00pm on 31 March 2020 or earlier at the option of the relevant holder of the loan notes.

(g)Percentage of total Class of Securities issued: The Notes issued comprise 13.90% of the total issued Securities of that Class.

(h)Reason for issue: To assist the Company with its immediate and medium term funding requirements, as announced by the Company on 14 June 2018.

(i)Authority for the issue: Board resolution.

(j)Terms of the issue:

•Each of (1) Pescado Holdings Limited (Pescado) and (2) One Funds Management Limited as trustee for Asia Pacific Healthcare Fund II (OFM) and BioScience Managers Ventures Pty Ltd as general partner of BioScience Management Partnership LP (BMV) (OFM and BMV together, BioScience) made available to the Company a loan facility of up to $875,000 (total aggregate of $1,750,000) by way of loan notes.

•Following shareholder approval (obtained on 8 August 2018), the loan notes became convertible into ordinary shares in the Company at a conversion price per share of $0.0033 and the loan facility with each of Pescado and BioScience increased from a maximum of $875,000 to $3,000,000 (total aggregate of $6,000,000). The first $1,000,000 of the BioScience loan facility will be provided by OFM and the subsequent $2,000,000 will be provided by BMV.

•Interest will accrue on outstanding notes at 12% per annum, which reduced to 7.95% following shareholder approvals (obtained on 8 August 2018) to the conversion to equity.