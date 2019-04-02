Seadragon : 2019-04-02 SEA SPH Notice - Dame Adrienne, Mark and Todd Stewart

Important Note

Unless otherwise stated, the numbers and percentages and shares used in this notice:

(a)are based on a total of 4,843,304,727 SeaDragon ordinary shares currently on issue;

(b)assume that Pescado converts existingconvertible notes with an aggregate face value of $3,000,000 (of which $3,000,000 of existing notes have been issued to Pescado at the date of this notice) at a conversion price of $0.0033 per share (resulting in the issue of 909,090,909 shares);

(c)assume that Pescado converts newconvertible notes with an aggregate face value of $4,000,000 (of which $0 of new notes have been issued to Pescado at the date of this notice) at a conversion price of $0.004 per share (resulting in the issue of 2,000,000,00 shares);

(d)assume that each of Comvita Limited (Comvita), One Funds Management Limited as trustee for Asia Pacific Healthcare Fund II (OFM) and BioScience Managers Ventures Pty Ltd as general partner of BioScience Management Partnership LP (BMV) (OFM and BMV together, BioScience) converts all of convertible loan notes when Pescado converts convertible notes pursuant to (b) and (c);

(e)assume that no options issued by SeaDragon are exercised; and

(f)assume that no other ordinary shares in SeaDragon are issued or repurchased.

Dame Adrienne Stewart, Mark Stewart and Todd Stewart are trustees (Trustees) of the Ellen Trust, Mark James Stewart No. 2 Trust, the Sir Robertson Stewart Family Trust and Todd Huntly Stewart No. 2 Trust (Masthead Trusts). Some of the Trustees are trustees of only some of the Masthead Trusts, others are trustees of all the Masthead Trusts. The Masthead Trusts together either control Masthead Limited (the major shareholder of Pescado) or otherwise have a relevant interest in the shares of SeaDragon in which Pescado has a relevant interest pursuant to a joint venture agreement dated 31 March 2003 (Joint Venture Agreement), attached to a previous event disclosure dated 11 October 2016.

The Joint Venture Agreement constitutes the Masthead Joint Venture and sets out the terms and conditions that apply to the Masthead Joint Venture.

This event disclosure is filed in accordance with, and the Trustees have the benefit of, the Financial Markets Conduct Act (Masthead Joint Venture) Exemption Notice 2014, which permits the following provisions of the Joint Venture Agreement (the excluded provisions) to be removed from the copy of the Joint Venture Agreement that accompanies a previous event disclosure dated 11 October 2016:

(a)the dollar amounts in clause 3.4;

(b)the dollar amounts in clause 3.5;

(c)clause 4.3; and

(d)the percentage figures in clauses 4.4(a) and 4.4(b).

Clauses 3.4 and 3.5 of the Joint Venture Agreement relate to amounts committed and/or advanced to the Masthead Joint Venture by some of the Masthead Trusts. The dollar amounts set out in clauses 3.4 and 3.5 have been excluded because they are considered commercially sensitive. Clause 4.3 provides for succession planning that is personal to the parties to the Joint Venture Agreement and has been removed because of its personal nature. Clauses 4.4(a) and 4.4(b) deal with the possible restructuring of the Sir Robertson Stewart Family Trust. The percentage figures set out in those clauses have been excluded because those amounts are personal to the trustees of the Mark James Stewart No. 2 Trust and Todd Huntly Stewart No. 2 Trust.

The Trustees, in giving this notice, warrant that this event disclosure (including the above information), when read together with the Joint Venture Agreement (after excluding the excluded provisions), is not false or misleading in any material particular in its disclosure of the relevant interest held by the Trustees, including by any omission or failure to contain or refer to material information.

Each person who is from time to time a Trustee, or a trustee of any trust that is a successor of any of the Masthead Trusts, has the benefit of the Financial Markets Conduct Act (Masthead Joint Venture) Exemption Notice 2014.