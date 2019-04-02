Seadragon : 2019-04-02 SEA SPH Notice - Pescado Holdings Limited

Important Note

Unless otherwise stated, the numbers and percentages and shares used in this notice:

(a)are based on a total of 4,843,304,727 SeaDragon ordinary shares currently on issue;

(b)assume that Pescado converts existingconvertible notes with an aggregate face value of $3,000,000 (of which $3,000,000 of existing notes have been issued to Pescado at the date of this notice) at a conversion price of $0.0033 per share (resulting in the issue of 909,090,909 shares);

(c)assume that Pescado converts newconvertible notes with an aggregate face value of $4,000,000 (of which $0 of new notes have been issued to Pescado at the date of this notice) at a conversion price of $0.004 per share (resulting in the issue of 2,000,000,00 shares);

(d)assume that each of Comvita Limited (Comvita), One Funds Management Limited as trustee for Asia Pacific Healthcare Fund II (OFM) and BioScience Managers Ventures Pty Ltd as general partner of BioScience Management Partnership LP (BMV) (OFM and BMV together, BioScience) converts all of their convertible loan notes when Pescado converts convertible notes pursuant to (b) and (c);

(e)assume that no options issued by SeaDragon are exercised; and

(f)assume that no other ordinary shares in SeaDragon are issued or repurchased.

Details after relevant event

Details for: Pescado Holdings Limited. Nature of relevant interest(s): Registered holder and beneficial owner. No relevant agreement is required to be attached because of the application of regulation 141 of the Financial Markets Conduct Regulations 2014. For that relevant interest,- (a) number held in class: 855,433,823 (b) percentage held in class: 17.662% (c) current registered holder(s): Pescado Holdings Limited (d) registered holder(s) once transfers are Pescado Holdings Limited registered:

Note: This percentage ignores the effect of conversion of the convertible loan notes referred to below.

Nature of relevant interest(s): Power to control acquisition of ordinary shares in SeaDragon through conversion of existing convertible loan notes issued pursuant to a convertible loan note agreement dated 30 May 2016 (as amended and restated from time to time) between Pescado, Comvita, BioScience and SeaDragon. The relevant agreement document was attached to a previous disclosure dated 5 July 2018. For that relevant interest,- (a) number held in class: 909,090,909 (b) percentage held in class: 9.499% (c) current registered holder(s): N/A

(d)registered holder(s) once transfers are Unknown registered:

Please refer to the "Important Note" above regarding the number and percentage held in class stated for this relevant interest.