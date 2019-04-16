Log in
SEADRAGON LTD

(SEA)
Seadragon : 2019-04-16 SEA announces change of Chairman

04/15/2019 | 09:58pm EDT

NZX / MEDIA RELEASE

16 April 2019

SeaDragon Limited announces change of Chairman

The board of Seadragon today announces the appointment of Bryan Mogridge as Independent Chairman of the company.

Interim Chairman Mark Stewart said, "As announced to the market on 22 November 2018 we indicated that the company was in the process of searching for an independent Chairman, we also announced on 30 January 2019 that we had appointed Bryan Mogridge to the board with effect from 1 February 2019. During this time Bryan has played a pivotal role in the company's latest proposed capital raise and has contributed significantly to board discussions. I look forward to working with Bryan in his new role as independent Chairman."

For further information contact:

Bryan Mogridge

Chairman

Tel: +64 21 931 355

Mark Stewart

Director

Tel: +64 21 332 229

About SeaDragon: www.seadragon.co.nz

SeaDragon Limited (NZX:SEA) is New Zealand's largest refiner and blender of high-quality, internationally certified concentrated fish oils and fractions, including Omega-3 oils. Our oils are sourced from fish caught in the clean and pure waters around New Zealand, in the Southern Ocean, and elsewhere. We have more than 20 years' experience processing fish oils and we are recognised for the quality and purity of our products. We supply health supplement manufacturers around the world to meet the burgeoning demand for pure, high-quality fish oils, which are scientifically proven to deliver significant human health benefits such as lowering the risk of heart disease, improving brain function and joint health. The majority of our supply is exported.

Disclaimer

SeaDragon Limited published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 01:57:04 UTC
