Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Seadrill Limited    SDRL   BMG7998G1069

SEADRILL LIMITED

(SDRL)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 11/01 04:02:00 pm
1.87 USD   +6.25%
01:45aSdrl - Seadrill Limited Announces Contract Award For The West Tellus
DJ
09/06NYSE Suspends Trading in SeaDrill Partners Units, Begins Delisting Procedure
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sdrl - Seadrill Limited Announces Contract Award For The West Tellus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 01:45am EST
TIDMSDRL 
 
 
   Hamilton, Bermuda, November 4,  2019 - Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill") has 
secured a two year contract with Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. ("Petrobras") 
for the West Tellus in Brazil.  Total contract value is expected to be 
approximately $170 million, inclusive of managed pressure drilling and 
ancillary services, with commencement expected in 4Q 2019, in direct 
continuation of its current contract with Petrobras. 
 
   FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS 
 
   This news release includes forward looking statements. Such statements 
are generally not historical in nature, and specifically include 
statements about the Company's plans, strategies, business prospects, 
changes and trends in its business, the markets in which it operates and 
its restructuring efforts. These statements are made based upon 
management's current plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs 
concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a 
number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual 
results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the 
forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news 
release. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. 
When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in 
mind the risks described from time to time in the Company's filings with 
the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on 
Form 20-F (File No. 333-224459). The Company undertakes no obligation to 
update any forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances 
after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the 
occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, 
and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of these factors. 
Further, the Company cannot assess the impact of each such factor on its 
business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, 
may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained 
in any forward looking statement. 
 
   This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to 
Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.09% 4.4542 Delayed Quote.0.94%
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS 0.13% 30.43 End-of-day quote.33.99%
SEADRILL LIMITED 6.25% 1.87 Delayed Quote.-80.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEADRILL LIMITED
01:45aSdrl - Seadrill Limited Announces Contract Award For The West Tellus
DJ
09/06NYSE Suspends Trading in SeaDrill Partners Units, Begins Delisting Procedure
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group