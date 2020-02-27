Seadrill : Conference call 4Q 2019

This presentation includes forward looking statements. Such statements are generally not historical in nature, and specifically include statements about the Company's plans, strategies, business prospects, changes and trends in its business and the markets in which it operates. These statements are made based upon management's current plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to offshore drilling market conditions including supply and demand, day rates, customer drilling programs and effects of new rigs on the market, contract awards and rig mobilizations, contract backlog, dry-docking and other costs of maintenance of the drilling rigs in the Company's fleet, the cost and timing of shipyard and other capital projects, the performance of the drilling rigs in the Company's fleet, delay in payment or disputes with customers, our ability to successfully employ our drilling units, procure or have access to financing, ability to comply with loan covenants, liquidity and adequacy of cash flow from operations, fluctuations in the international price of oil, international financial market conditions changes in governmental regulations that affect the Company or the operations of the Company's fleet, increased competition in the offshore drilling industry, and general economic, political and business conditions globally and any impacts to our business from our recent restructuring. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risks described from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 333-224459). The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of these factors. Further, the Company cannot assess the impact of each such factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward looking statement.
Agenda
Highlights & Market Outlook
Financial Performance
Q&A
Q4 2019 Highlights
FINANCIALS
COMMERCIAL
OPERATIONS
Technical utilization of 97%(1) and Economic utilization(2) of 93%
Adjusted EBITDA of $39 million due to lower activity levels from rigs completing contracts
Total cash of $1.4 billion
Added over $1 billion in backlog and active fleet 2020 contract coverage of 77%
Average new fixture dayrates for the fleet up 45% year over year
We continue to add industry leading fixtures in key markets
Industry leading cost efficiency base
Carbon Disclosure Project - Ranked "B" in 2019
Continued industry recognition for performance and technology
(1)
Technical utilization is calculated as the total hours available for work, excluding planned maintenance, divided by the total number of hours in the period.
(2)
Economic utilization is calculated as total contract revenue excluding bonuses for the period as a proportion of the full operating dayrate multiplied by the number of days in the period.
Commercial
$1 billion of backlog secured in Q4 2019
Benign UDW
+$221m
Harsh+$502m
Environment
Benign Jack-ups
+$307m
Increased total backlog
3,000
2,500
million$
2,000
1,500
1,000
500
-
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Industry leading backlog additions for Q4
Added more backlog than consumed in 2019
(1)We define contract backlog as the maximum contractual operating dayrate multiplied by the number of days remaining in the firm contract period, excluding revenues for mobilization, demobilization and contract 5 preparation or other incentive provisions. For contracts which include a market indexed rate mechanism we utilize the current applicable dayrate multiplied by the number of days remaining in the firm contract period.
Revenue and EBITDA Bridge
Revenue:
Adjusted EBITDA:
Revenue: $398m (3Q19:$367m)
8% increase primarily driven by an increase in reimbursable costs for Northern Drilling.
5% lower operating days due to certain floaters being idle between contracts or completing their contracts in the quarter.
Other revenue increased due to management fees received from Sonadrill as the Libongos commenced operations.
EBITDA: $39m (3Q19:$85m)
c.50% lower due to lower activity levels from rigs completing their contracts.
Higher costs due to the Libongos commencing operations.
Settlement of Sevan Louisiana loss of hire insurance claim in Q3 not repeated in Q4
EBITDA margin was 10% (3Q19:23%) due to higher reimbursables in the period.
▪ 95% utilization delivering $77 million EBITDA in the quarter
3 tenders
▪ 91% utilization following downtime on the West Titania
50
%
5 jack-ups
▪ Delivered $32 million EBITDA in the quarter
▪ RCF drawn in Q4 for working capital purposes; significant Pemex receivables build-up
50
%
4 floaters
▪ Sonangol Libongos now operational
▪ 96% utilization for the quarter
50
%
5 jack-ups
▪ West Castor is mobilizing to Qatar and ZPMC newbuild jack-up is currently in Qatar
preparing for operations.
Non-drilling investments
~16%
Well services &
▪ $23 million EBITDA delivered in the quarter
land/platform drilling
▪ Impairment of convertible bond from $50m to $35 million
▪ 98% utilization delivering $56 million EBITDA in the quarter
50 %
6 PLSVs
▪ Spot work won for Diamante running through to June 2020
▪ Received $5 million of shareholder loan repayments
7
Abbreviated Income Statement
$millions
4Q19
3Q19
Adjusted EBITDA
39
85
Depreciation and amortization
(132)
(143)
Operating loss
(93)
(58)
Share in results from associated companies
(17)
(33)
Loss on impairment of investments
-
(302)
Impairment of convertible bond from related party
(11)
-
Other financial items
(108)
(125)
Loss before income taxes
(229)
(518)
Income tax benefit/(expense)
30
(3)
Net loss
(199)
(521)
Q3 impairment relates to the write-down of Seadrill Partners investment
Tax credit due to deferred tax benefit associated with the completion of the West Jupiter contract.
Abbreviated Cash Flow
$millions
4Q19
3Q19
Net Loss
(199)
(521)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities
145
494
Distributions received from associated company
-
9
Payments for long-term maintenance
(41)
(36)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
39
38
Total operating cash flows
(56)
(16)
Total investing activities
(23)
8
Total financing activities
(12)
(12)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
3
(4)
Net movement in total cash
(88)
(24)
LTM spend increased due to classing costs for the West Gemini, West Tellus and West Neptune
Investing activities relate to a capital contribution to our Sonadrill joint venture
Financing activities relate to repayment of bank debt from our Ship Finance Variable Interest Entities
Abbreviated Balance Sheet
$millions
4Q19
3Q19
Cash and restricted cash
1,357
1,445
Other current assets
523
605
Other non-current assets
7,399
7,441
Total assets
9,279
9,491
Current liabilities
770
711
Non-current liabilities
6,659
6,735
Equity and redeemable non-controlling interest
1,850
2,045
Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest and equity
9,279
9,491
Restricted cash of $242 million increased due to payments received from the Seabras JV
Current liabilities increased because classification of debt liabilities with a corresponding offset in Non-current liabilities.
Q&A
Appendix - Non-GAAP Financial Measures
*Adjusted EBITDA represents operating income before depreciation, amortization and similar non-cash charges. Additionally, in any given period we may have significant, unusual or non-recurring items which we may exclude from Adjusted EBITDA for that period. When applicable, these items are fully disclosed and incorporated into the reconciliation provided below. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used by investors to measure our ongoing financial and operating strength. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA assists investors by excluding the potentially disparate effects between periods of interest, other financial items, taxes and depreciation and amortization, which are affected by various and possibly changing financing methods, capital structure and historical cost basis and which may significantly affect operating income between periods. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or any other indicator of Seadrill's performance calculated in accordance with the US GAAP.
Unaudited accounts in USD millions
1Q20 Guidance
4Q19
3Q19
Net operating loss
(73)
(93)
(58)
Depreciation
107
108
106
Amortization of intangibles
1
24
37
Adjusted EBITDA
35
39
85
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities includes depreciation, amortization of favorable and
unfavorable contracts, share of results of joint ventures and associates, impairment loss on associated companies, unrealized gains and losses on derivatives, unrealized gains and losses on marketable securities, deferred tax expense and other non-cash items shown under the sub-heading "adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows presented in the Consolidated Financial Statements included in this report. considered as an alternative to operating income or any other indicator of Seadrill's performance calculated in accordance with the US GAAP.
