SEADRILL LIMITED

(SDRL)
Seadrill : SDRL – Change to Board of Directors

02/27/2020 | 02:17am EST
SDRL - Change to Board of Directors Hamilton, Bermuda, February 27, 2020- Seadrill Limited ('Seadrill' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that Birgit Aagaard-Svendsen and Herman R. Flinder will be joining the board from February 27, 2020, replacing Eugene I. Davis and Scott D. Vogel who have taken the decision to step down from their current positions.

Ms. Aagaard-Svendsen brings with her extensive of experience serving on boards and as audit committee chair of public companies. Her previous experience includes serving as chief financial officer in the shipping company J. Lauritzen A/S for 18 years and as a member of the board of Danske Bank A/S for 16 years.

Mr. Flinder is a co-founder of Norse Partners LLC and Energy Investment Management LLC, which manage a portfolio of investments in oil service companies. He serves on the boards of Noram Drilling Company AS, Panther Fluids Management LLC and Wolf Downhole Motors LLC. He previously was a managing partner of Fearnley Offshore LLC in Houston. He brings to the board 30 years of experience in the offshore industry.

Glen Ole Rødland, Chairman commented: 'I would like to thank Gene and Scott for their dedication to Seadrill since they took up their board seats in 2018 in connection with our restructuring.

As we enter the next chapter in Seadrill's history, I would like to welcome Birgit and Herman to the Seadrill board. They are joining a team dedicated to helping Seadrill deliver on its potential and continuing to lead industry standards.'

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Seadrill Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 07:11:07 UTC
