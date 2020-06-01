Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Seadrill Limited    SDRL   BMG7998G1069

SEADRILL LIMITED

(SDRL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Seadrill : SDRL – Seadrill Limited Intention to Delist from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 04:46pm EDT
SDRL - Seadrill Limited Intention to Delist from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)

Hamilton, Bermuda, June 1, 2020- Seadrill Limited ('Seadrill' or the 'Company') today announces its intention to delist from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

On March 26, 2020, Seadrill received written notice from the NYSE that it was not in compliance with the NYSE continued listing standard with respect to the minimum average share price required, because the average closing price of its common shares had fallen below $1.00 per share over a period of 30 consecutive trading days. On April 8, 2020, the Company provided the required notice to the NYSE, in which the Company stated its intent to seek a cure of its non-compliance with the NYSE continued listing standard at that time.

Given a material change in the macro environment and the impact of COVID-19 on the Company, and taking into account other factors associated with maintaining a NYSE listing, the Board of Directors has determined that delisting from the NYSE is in the best interests of the Company.

The Company has notified the NYSE of the Board's decision to proceed with a delisting. The Company intends to file a Form 25 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') on or about June 11, 2020 in order to delist its common shares from the NYSE, which will occur ten days thereafter upon effectiveness of the Form 25. Accordingly, the Company anticipates that the last day of trading on the NYSE will be on or about June 19, 2020, which is the last trading day prior to the effectiveness of the Form 25.

Seadrill Limited will retain its listing on the Oslo Børs under the ticker symbol 'SDRL'. A shareholder who wishes to transfer its shares between the NYSE and the Oslo Stock Exchange should contact its broker for more information in this respect. The Company anticipates that its common shares will trade in the over the counter ('OTC') market if one or more brokers chooses to make a market for our common shares. The Company does not expect the transition to the OTC to affect business operations. The decision to delist will not impact the Company's intent to continue to make required filings with the SEC.

-ENDS-

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward looking statements. Such statements are generally not historical in nature, and specifically include statements about the Company's plans, strategies, business prospects, changes and trends in its business, the markets in which it operates and its restructuring efforts. These statements are made based upon management's current plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risks described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 333-224459). The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of these factors. Further, the Company cannot assess the impact of each such factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward looking statement.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Seadrill Ltd. published this content on 01 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 20:45:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SEADRILL LIMITED
04:46pSEADRILL : SDRL – Seadrill Limited Intention to Delist from the New York S..
PU
04:31pSEADRILL : SDRL - Seadrill Limited Intention to Delist from the New York Stock E..
AQ
05/22SEADRILL : SDRL – Q1 2020 earnings release date and conference call inform..
PU
05/22SEADRILL : SDRL - Q1 2020 earnings release date and conference call information
AQ
05/22Angola's oil exploration evaporates as COVID-19 overshadows historic reforms
RE
05/22Angola's oil exploration evaporates as COVID-19 overshadows historic reforms
RE
05/14SEADRILL PARTNERS LLC : SDLP - Seadrill Partners receives notice of termination ..
AQ
05/12Malaysian oil exploration vessel leaves South China Sea waters after standoff
RE
04/21SEADRILL : SDRL - Seadrill Limited Board Changes
AQ
04/08SEADRILL : SDRL - Seadrill Receives Notice from NYSE regarding Continued Listing..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 222 M - -
Net income 2020 -728 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6 051 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,06x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 47,1 M 47,1 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,99x
Nbr of Employees 4 538
Free-Float 72,5%
Chart SEADRILL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Seadrill Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEADRILL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 32,00 $
Last Close Price 0,47 $
Spread / Highest target 6 707%
Spread / Average Target 6 707%
Spread / Lowest Target 6 707%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anton Dibowitz Chief Executive Officer
Glen Ole Rødland Chairman
Leif Nelson Chief Operating Officer
Stuart Robert Jackson Chief Financial Officer
Kjell-Erik Østdahl Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEADRILL LIMITED-81.49%47
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED-44.44%6 777
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION-41.76%3 549
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.-55.69%2 162
JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC.-3.06%1 756
THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S-66.84%906
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group