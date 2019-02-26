Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Seadrill Ltd    SDRL   BMG7998G1069

SEADRILL LTD

(SDRL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Seadrill : SDRL - Seadrill Limited Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 01:28am EST

Highlights
  • Revenue of $292 million 
  • Operating loss of $69 million 
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $73 million 
  • 96% economic utilization
  • Reported net loss of $360 million and net loss per share of $3.62
  • Total cash of $2 billion 
  • Seadrill Limited order backlog of approximately $2 billion
  • Added $89 million in backlog since our last earnings report in November
Anton Dibowitz, CEO, commented:
 
"The offshore drilling market continues to show signs of improvement with increased tendering activity and better contract economics. We expect more activity in 2019 to lead to a tighter supply demand balance and improved pricing in 2020 as the recovery progresses.

We are delighted to have entered into a Joint Venture with Sonangol to manage and operate four rigs focused on the Angolan market. This relationship provides us with access to a market that is expected to show significant growth over the next five years as well as an opportunity to continue expanding our fleet of premium ultra-deepwater rigs.

We remain focused on continued cost reduction and disciplined use of capital including the terms on which we will contract our premium fleet." 
 
 
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Seadrill Limited via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEADRILL LTD
01:28aSEADRILL : SDRL - Seadrill Limited Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
GL
02/22SEADRILL : SDRL - Launches Consent Solicitation for Proposed Amendments to 12.0%..
GL
02/15SEADRILL : SDRL - Q4 2018 earnings release date and conference call information
GL
02/08SEADRILL : Enters Joint Venture with Sonangol
AQ
02/07SEADRILL : signs new JV with Sonangol, Angola
AQ
02/07SEADRILL : SDRL - Establishes new joint venture with Sonangol, Angola
AQ
02/06SEADRILL : SDRL - Establishes new joint venture with Sonangol, Angola
GL
02/05SEADRILL : Notification of shareholding
AQ
01/22Equinor, Seadrill Ltd. and Seadrill Partners Decline Tuesday
DJ
01/16SEADRILL : Chief Financial Officer to Step Down in June
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 229 M
EBIT 2018 -548 M
Net income 2018 -1 145 M
Debt 2018 5 286 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 5,04x
EV / Sales 2019 5,29x
Capitalization 909 M
Chart SEADRILL LTD
Duration : Period :
Seadrill Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEADRILL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 27,5 $
Spread / Average Target 202%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anton Dibowitz Chief Executive Officer
Per Winther Wullf President & Director
John Fredriksen Chairman
Mark Nicholas Morris Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Georgina Elizabeth Sousa Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEADRILL LTD-2.24%852
HELMERICH & PAYNE14.43%6 019
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED6.32%5 838
TRANSOCEAN LTD19.88%5 033
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP4.92%4 462
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.37.00%2 987
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.