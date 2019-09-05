Seadrill : SDRL - Vesting of restricted stock units to primary insiders

Hamilton, Bermuda, September 5, 2019 - Seadrill Limited (' Seadrill ' or the ' Company ') announces that 65,314 Restricted Stock Units ('RSUs') issued to primary insiders vested on September 4, 2019.

The RSUs were awarded on September 4, 2018 and entitle the recipient to receive one common share for each RSU awarded subject to the terms of the Employee Incentive Plan. The RSUs are non-transferable and one third of the full 2018 was due to vest on September 4, 2019. The remaining unvested RSU's will be delivered without further consideration on each of the next two anniversaries of the award date.

The following primary insiders have vested RSUs shown in the table below:

Primary Insider Title RSUs awarded on September 4, 2018 Number of vested RSUs Total number of RSUs held after vesting Total interests in Company John Fredriksen Chairman 5,105 1,701 47,457 Note (1) Eugene l. Davis Director 5,105 1,701 47,457 Kjell-Erik Østdahl Director 5,105 1,701 47,457 Peter J. Sharpe Director 5,105 1,701 47,457 Harald Thorstein Director 5,105 1,701 47,457 Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal Director 5,105 1,701 47,457 Scott D. Vogel Director 5,105 1,701 47,457 Anton Dibowitz CEO 90,056 30,018 60,038 Leif Nelson COO 50,124 16,707 33,417 Chris Edwards General Counsel 20,049 6,682 13,367

The affiliated ownership in Seadrill of Hemen Holding Limited ('Hemen'), a company indirectly controlled by trusts established by Mr John Fredriksen for the benefit of his immediate family, is 27,193,826 shares, equal to 27.19 percent of the issued shares and votes in the company, and it holds TRS agreements with underlying exposure to 3,000,000 shares. Hemen does not hold other shares or rights to shares in Seadrill.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.