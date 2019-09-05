Seadrill : SDRL - Vesting of restricted stock units to primary insiders
0
09/05/2019 | 02:22am EDT
SDRL - Vesting of restricted stock units to primary insiders
Hamilton, Bermuda, September 5, 2019 - Seadrill Limited ('Seadrill' or the 'Company') announces that 65,314 Restricted Stock Units ('RSUs') issued to primary insiders vested on September 4, 2019.
The RSUs were awarded on September 4, 2018 and entitle the recipient to receive one common share for each RSU awarded subject to the terms of the Employee Incentive Plan. The RSUs are non-transferable and one third of the full 2018 was due to vest on September 4, 2019. The remaining unvested RSU's will be delivered without further consideration on each of the next two anniversaries of the award date.
The following primary insiders have vested RSUs shown in the table below:
Primary Insider
Title
RSUs awarded on September 4, 2018
Number of vested RSUs
Total number of RSUs held after vesting
Total interests in Company
John Fredriksen
Chairman
5,105
1,701
47,457
Note (1)
Eugene l. Davis
Director
5,105
1,701
47,457
Kjell-Erik Østdahl
Director
5,105
1,701
47,457
Peter J. Sharpe
Director
5,105
1,701
47,457
Harald Thorstein
Director
5,105
1,701
47,457
Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal
Director
5,105
1,701
47,457
Scott D. Vogel
Director
5,105
1,701
47,457
Anton Dibowitz
CEO
90,056
30,018
60,038
Leif Nelson
COO
50,124
16,707
33,417
Chris Edwards
General Counsel
20,049
6,682
13,367
The affiliated ownership in Seadrill of Hemen Holding Limited ('Hemen'), a company indirectly controlled by trusts established by Mr John Fredriksen for the benefit of his immediate family, is 27,193,826 shares, equal to 27.19 percent of the issued shares and votes in the company, and it holds TRS agreements with underlying exposure to 3,000,000 shares. Hemen does not hold other shares or rights to shares in Seadrill.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Seadrill Ltd. published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 06:21:09 UTC