Seadrill : Sdrl - Issuance Of Restricted Stock Units To Primary Insiders

TIDMSDRL This Hamilton, Bermuda, August 26, 2019 - Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or the "Company") announces that 308,371 Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs") were awarded on August 23, 2019 to primary insiders. The RSUs entitle the recipient to receive one common share for each RSU awarded subject to the terms of the Employee Incentive Plan. The RSUs are non-transferable and one third of the award will vest and be delivered without further consideration on each of the first three anniversaries following the date of the award. The following primary insiders have been allocated the RSUs shown in the table below. Number of Total number Total interests in Primary Insider Title RSUs of RSUs held Company --------------------- --------- --------- ------------- ------------------ John Fredriksen Chairman 44,053 49,158 Note (1) --------------------- --------- --------- ------------- ------------------ Eugene l. Davis Director 44,053 49,158 --------------------- --------- --------- ------------- ------------------ Kjell-Erik Østdahl Director 44,053 49,158 --------------------- --------- --------- ------------- ------------------ Peter J. Sharpe Director 44,053 49,158 --------------------- --------- --------- ------------- ------------------ Harald Thorstein Director 44,053 49,158 --------------------- --------- --------- ------------- ------------------ Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal Director 44,053 49,158 --------------------- --------- --------- ------------- ------------------ Scott D. Vogel Director 44,053 49,158 --------------------- --------- --------- ------------- ------------------ 1. The affiliated ownership in Seadrill of Hemen Holding Limited ("Hemen"), a company indirectly controlled by trusts established by Mr John Fredriksen for the benefit of his immediate family, is 27,193,826 shares, equal to 27.19 percent of the issued shares and votes in the company, and it holds TRS agreements with underlying exposure to 3,000,000 shares. Hemen does not hold other shares or rights to shares in Seadrill. This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.