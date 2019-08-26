Log in
Seadrill : Sdrl - Issuance Of Restricted Stock Units To Primary Insiders

08/26/2019 | 02:00am EDT
TIDMSDRL 
 
 
   This 
 
   Hamilton, Bermuda, August 26, 2019 - Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or the 
"Company") announces that 308,371 Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs") were 
awarded on August 23, 2019 to primary insiders. 
 
   The RSUs entitle the recipient to receive one common share for each RSU 
awarded subject to the terms of the Employee Incentive Plan.  The RSUs 
are non-transferable and one third of the award will vest and be 
delivered without further consideration on each of the first three 
anniversaries following the date of the award. 
 
   The following primary insiders have been allocated the RSUs shown in the 
table below. 
 
 
 
 
                                  Number of  Total number   Total interests in 
Primary Insider        Title         RSUs     of RSUs held        Company 
---------------------  ---------  ---------  -------------  ------------------ 
John Fredriksen        Chairman      44,053         49,158            Note (1) 
---------------------  ---------  ---------  -------------  ------------------ 
Eugene l. Davis        Director      44,053         49,158 
---------------------  ---------  ---------  -------------  ------------------ 
Kjell-Erik 
 Østdahl          Director      44,053         49,158 
---------------------  ---------  ---------  -------------  ------------------ 
Peter J. Sharpe        Director      44,053         49,158 
---------------------  ---------  ---------  -------------  ------------------ 
Harald Thorstein       Director      44,053         49,158 
---------------------  ---------  ---------  -------------  ------------------ 
Birgitte Ringstad 
 Vartdal               Director      44,053         49,158 
---------------------  ---------  ---------  -------------  ------------------ 
Scott D. Vogel         Director      44,053         49,158 
---------------------  ---------  ---------  -------------  ------------------ 
 
 
   1. The affiliated ownership in Seadrill of Hemen Holding Limited ("Hemen"), 
      a company indirectly controlled by trusts established by Mr John 
      Fredriksen for the benefit of his immediate family, is 27,193,826 shares, 
      equal to 27.19 percent of the issued shares and votes in the company, and 
      it holds TRS agreements with underlying exposure to 3,000,000 shares. 
      Hemen does not hold other shares or rights to shares in Seadrill. 
 
 
   This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to 
section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

