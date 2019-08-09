Log in
Seadrill : Sdrl -- Q2 2019 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call Information

08/09/2019 | 01:15pm EDT
TIDMSDRL 
 
   Hamilton, Bermuda, August 9, 2019 - Seadrill Limited is scheduled to 
release its second quarter 2019 results on Tuesday 20(th) August, 2019. 
 
 
 
   A conference call and webcast will be held at 09:00 a.m. EDT / 2:00 p.m. 
BST on Tuesday 20(th) August, 2019. 
 
 
 
   To participate, the following options are available: 
 
 
 
   A. Webcast 
 
   In order to register to listen to the conference call, please click this 
link. 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=8p3fD1AR6ox2dAYHFD990FL2dlYktr61S5GDmJIVAvOdWpkl5xXT_xwayF0NCN3vWTK6bb85KzOtSdtKIvczZxI7GDUuzayHd0NKwsMW2_YStvx1tdNyY6ChTuTI5eAuP5BBmdROZOw9zVJ1fiTrTvNUnPkRT55iNZheTnwvrXlJUc-rr6EaiDeKLo972j-uCpMCrm58IFxzyYTs5EZDd5G0kc6Dyq5xHTEsaWr0KKM= 
 
 
 
 
   B. Conference call 
 
   Participants can register for the conference call and receive their 
dial-in details by clicking this link. 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=1d0tg-XvIvm_-bUGfT3C7HKghpb7gzCMqSr4SPSF8VLkokeTx9I7lMTcjmU6PlwI41DsI4nEyMnMuL3GkUbOWAGne78vxXaMHfKz1urhWH6UMEQisCRYQeKCWGHhmVPoA_V_TdlmBpJmEPoHvq3--o72mQRx8JOYASfWj9o6rtqviwI3Fd8PN5h5TV6tkvAm56hFLS73dmPdDY7eH8uJJA== 
 
 
   Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may join the 
call by dialling: 
 
   USA: +1-877-317-6714 
 
   International: +1-412-317-5476 
 
 
 
   The participants will be required to request the Seadrill Limited 
Conference call. 
 
 
 
   There will be a Q&A session following the presentation. Information on 
how to ask management questions will be given at the beginning of the 
Q&A session. 
 
 
 
   In order to view the presentation while listening to the conference, 
please download the presentation material from https://www.seadrill.com/ 
 
 
 
   If you are unable to participate in the conference call, there is an 
opportunity to listen to a replay on https://www.seadrill.com/ (Investor 
Relations) 
 
 
 
   Participant list information required: Full name & company

